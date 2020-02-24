RSD Bikes Announces 2020 Range With Aluminum MiddleChild HT & New Wildcat FS

Feb 25, 2020
by RSD-Bikes  


PRESS RELEASE: RSD Bikes

2020 will see the introduction of a brand new aluminum version of our best-selling MiddleChild hardtail, and an all-new version of our Wildcat full-suspension trail bike.

Wildcat V2 with 27.5"+ build (Left) & MiddleChild AL with 29" build

MiddleChild Aluminum

Our steel MiddleChild has been a huge success, and we've received nothing but great feedback from riders that love a rowdy, high-end steel hardtail. So we took a leap from that winning platform to create an aluminum version with the same killer geometry and design lines. The result is a frame that weighs in at a pound less than the Chromoly version (and only a pound heavier than the titanium version), at a more affordable price point for shredders who may be rowdy-curious, or simply just budget-conscious.

The 6061 aluminum frameset incorporates a custom CNC-machined yoke and stays, to provide a great balance of stiffness and flexibility - not too stiff, or too flexy, but just right. The inaugural MiddleChild AL will be offered in both a Raw, brushed finish topped with a clear coat, or Red.

Offered with SX build only in either 27.5"+ or 29" wheel sizes, or frame-only

SRAM SX Build MiddleChild AL

• Fork: Rockshox Rekon RL 27.5+/29 140mm 51mm
• Cockpit: RaceFace Chester/Ride
• Drivetrain: SRAM SX Eagle 12-spd
• Brakes: SRAM Level T
• Seat Post: RaceFace or optional KS LEV dropper with SouthPaw lever
• Wheels/Tires: Sun Ringle Duroc 110/148 27.5x40mm with Schwalbe Nobby Nic 27.5 x 2.8 front & rear or 29x35mm with Maxxis Minion DHF 29x2.5WT front and Aggressor 29x2.5WT rear

Pricing

Complete: $1499.00 USD
Complete w/ dropper: $1799.00 USD
Frame Only: $599.00 USD


MiddleChild Steel

Steel MiddleChild will now be available in Orange, to complement the Matte Black and Turquoise options.

This season's version will remain unchanged from last year and will be offered with Shimano SLX build, and choice of 27.5"+ or 29" wheel/tire combo.

SHIMANO SLX Build

• Fork: Pike Select RC 27.5+/29 140mm 51mm
• Cockpit: RaceFace Turbine R
• Drivetrain: Shimano SLX 12-spd with RaceFace Turbine crank
• Brakes: Shimano SLX 4-piston
• Seat Post: RaceFace or optional KS LEV dropper with SouthPaw lever
• Wheels/Tires: Sun Ringle Duroc 110/148 27.5x40mm with Schwalbe Nobby Nic 27.5 x 2.8 front & rear or 29x35mm with Maxxis Minion DHF 29x2.5WT front and Aggressor 29x2.5WT rear


Pricing

Complete: $2499.00 USD
Complete w/ dropper: $2799.00 USD
Frame Only: $699.00 USD


Wildcat V2

The full-suspension Wildcat v2 has been two years in the making. While the design has remained largely the same, revisions and testing have produced a better all-around trail bike, which is the ultimate aim of this model. While it may be sexier to make bold claims about a bike's climbing or descending prowess, we believe that the majority of riders are looking for a bike that is very capable and fun to ride outside the tape of an enduro racecourse.

With that goal in mind, we have reduced travel to sit squarely in the mid category, with 120mm rear paired with 140mm front. Tweaking generous reach numbers - 462mm (M) & 481mm (L) and geometry figures - namely 65* HTA and 76* STA, and making a small change in leverage ratio combined to give a more planted feel in and out of the saddle. The result is a bike that has become a more efficient climber and more nimble descender, in both 27.5"+ and 29"-wheeled configurations. Sliding drop-outs are adjustable from 425mm to 440mm. The shortest drop-out position for 29x2.5 is 435mm.

The new Wildcat will be offered in a mesmerizing iridescent Purple/Navy and a glossy light Grey. Build options will be either of SRAM SX or Shimano SLX, with choice of 27.5"+ or 29" wheel/tire combo.
Prototype Wildcat in metallic bluish silver, and production iridescent purple/navy shown above.


SRAM SX Build

• Fork: Rekon RL 27.5+/29 140mm 51mm
• Cockpit: RaceFace Chester/Ride
• Drivetrain: SX Eagle 12-spd
• Brakes: SRAM Level T

Pricing

Complete: $2199.00 USD
Complete w/ dropper: $2499.00 USD
Frame Only: $1299.00 USD

SHIMANO SLX Build

• Fork: Pike Select RC 27.5+/29 140mm 51mm
• Cockpit: RaceFace Turbine
• Drivetrain: SLX 12-spd / RaceFace Turbine crank
• Brakes: Shimano SLX 4-piston

Pricing

Complete: $2999.00 USD
Complete w/ dropper: $3299.00 USD
Frame Only: $1299.00 USD

• Seat Post: RaceFace or optional KS LEV dropper with SouthPaw lever
• Wheels/Tires: Sun Ringle Duroc 110/148 27.5x40mm with Schwalbe Nobby Nic 27.5 x 2.8 front & rear or 29x35mm with Maxxis Minion DHF 29x2.5WT front and Aggressor 29x2.5WT rear



Delivery Schedule

While the health of our overseas friends and partners is of the utmost importance, we are still attempting to manage the business of production and shipping to mitigate any delays for our customers. As outlined in Pinkbike's recent article on the subject, the combination of the CoronaVirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the Chinese New Year holidays will undoubtedly have an effect on bike manufacturers both large and small (but especially small).

The exact ship dates for our Spring 2020 production are still TBD, but we anticipate to start shipping as follows:
Steel MiddleChild - April 15th
AL MiddleChild - May 8th
Wildcat V2 - May 29th


Lifetime Warranty

We've got you covered. Each of our frames comes with a Lifetime limited warranty for manufacturing defects - full details on our site.


European Distribution

We are currently seeking a European Distributor. Feel free to contact us.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Rsd Bikes


9 Comments

  • 11 0
 Looks like a Specialized Pitch
  • 4 0
 Same though !
  • 4 0
 Yeah, that's the first thing that popped up in my head too!
  • 1 0
 That was my first thought. Like a modern version. Not sure if this is a good or bad thing
  • 1 0
 I had the yellow one, totally underforked
  • 1 0
 The Middlechild looks like perfectly good fun. Curious why they went with the kinked seattube. It doesn't seem that necessary unless the tire fitted in the picture isn't the biggest they designed the bike around. It wouldn't bother me as I'd just cut the seatpost to size if it doesn't slam properly but considering the PB comment section here, I trust there would be more than a few who would be disappointed because STA for tall seated riders etc.
  • 2 0
 I've never heard of this brand - but they dont look bad at all. I'm digging the chunky machined chainstay sections and adjustable drop outs
  • 1 0
 1299 for a moden FS frame is not bad at all (and the other builds are quite good value), looks pretty dialed.
  • 1 0
 Yeah but you can buy a whole bike from Marin for that, with near identical geometry and suspension travel

Post a Comment



