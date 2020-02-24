RSD Bikes Announces 2020 Range With Aluminum MiddleChild HT & New Wildcat FS

PRESS RELEASE: RSD Bikes

Wildcat V2 with 27.5"+ build (Left) & MiddleChild AL with 29" build

MiddleChild Aluminum

Offered with SX build only in either 27.5"+ or 29" wheel sizes, or frame-only

SRAM SX Build MiddleChild AL

• Fork: Rockshox Rekon RL 27.5+/29 140mm 51mm

• Cockpit: RaceFace Chester/Ride

• Drivetrain: SRAM SX Eagle 12-spd

• Brakes: SRAM Level T

• Seat Post: RaceFace or optional KS LEV dropper with SouthPaw lever

• Wheels/Tires: Sun Ringle Duroc 110/148 27.5x40mm with Schwalbe Nobby Nic 27.5 x 2.8 front & rear or 29x35mm with Maxxis Minion DHF 29x2.5WT front and Aggressor 29x2.5WT rear

• Fork: Rockshox Rekon RL 27.5+/29 140mm 51mm• Cockpit: RaceFace Chester/Ride• Drivetrain: SRAM SX Eagle 12-spd• Brakes: SRAM Level T• Seat Post: RaceFace or optional KS LEV dropper with SouthPaw lever• Wheels/Tires: Sun Ringle Duroc 110/148 27.5x40mm with Schwalbe Nobby Nic 27.5 x 2.8 front & rear or 29x35mm with Maxxis Minion DHF 29x2.5WT front and Aggressor 29x2.5WT rear

Pricing

MiddleChild Steel

Steel MiddleChild will now be available in Orange, to complement the Matte Black and Turquoise options.

SHIMANO SLX Build

Pricing

Wildcat V2

Prototype Wildcat in metallic bluish silver, and production iridescent purple/navy shown above.

SRAM SX Build

• Fork: Rekon RL 27.5+/29 140mm 51mm

• Cockpit: RaceFace Chester/Ride

• Drivetrain: SX Eagle 12-spd

• Brakes: SRAM Level T



Pricing

Complete: $2199.00 USD

Complete w/ dropper: $2499.00 USD

Frame Only: $1299.00 USD



• Fork: Rekon RL 27.5+/29 140mm 51mm• Cockpit: RaceFace Chester/Ride• Drivetrain: SX Eagle 12-spd• Brakes: SRAM Level TComplete: $2199.00 USDComplete w/ dropper: $2499.00 USDFrame Only: $1299.00 USD SHIMANO SLX Build

• Fork: Pike Select RC 27.5+/29 140mm 51mm

• Cockpit: RaceFace Turbine

• Drivetrain: SLX 12-spd / RaceFace Turbine crank

• Brakes: Shimano SLX 4-piston



Pricing

Complete: $2999.00 USD

Complete w/ dropper: $3299.00 USD

Frame Only: $1299.00 USD

• Fork: Pike Select RC 27.5+/29 140mm 51mm• Cockpit: RaceFace Turbine• Drivetrain: SLX 12-spd / RaceFace Turbine crank• Brakes: Shimano SLX 4-pistonComplete: $2999.00 USDComplete w/ dropper: $3299.00 USDFrame Only: $1299.00 USD

Delivery Schedule

Lifetime Warranty

European Distribution