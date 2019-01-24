PRESS RELEASES

RSD Bikes Announces 2019 Line Up

Jan 24, 2019
by RSD-Bikes  
TI MC Angle

PRESS RELEASE: RSD Bikes

At RSD Bikes, we didn't make any New Year's resolutions for 2019, because we're still stoked about how 2018 played out. We introduced an aggressive new steel hardtail, The MiddleChild, and rolled out an all-new version of our perennial favourite fat bike, the Aluminum Mayor V4. Both bikes available to ship now.


Steel MiddleChild
Turquoise MC
yellowMC
3 colours available (Turquoise, Yellow and Black) - Complete w/ dropper $2799 USD. Frames $699 USD

Aluminum Mayor V4
BLK Comp
Complete from $1699 to $2199 USD. Frames $499 USD
Blue Comp
Red Comp

Red detail
Blue SD
Internal Dropper Routing & Sliding Dropouts

2019 will keep the momentum rolling with two more new bikes - the drool-worthy MiddleChild Titanium, and an all-new steel 29'er hardtail called the Archetype, based on 130mm fork and 2.6 inch tires. Due to the very limited production, Ti MiddleChild pre-orders are being taken now for late Spring delivery. Stay tuned for more Archetype news.

Titanium MiddleChild
Ti MC Drive side 2

Complete with dropper $4499 USD. Frames $2199 USD

Ti MC DIO
Ti MC Logo
Hand-painted in Gloss Black with logos and marks lasered to reveal the luster of raw Ti beneath

Ti MC stays
Ti MC Yoke
Seat stays and CNC machined Ti custom yoke with RSD engraved

The stoke builds even higher with the launch of all-new versions of the do-it-all Sergeant V3 hardtail, the Titanium Mayor Fat Bike (shipping now), and the 140mm-travel Wildcat V2 trail bike (Details coming soon).

All three bikes have seen significant changes that upgrade proven designs to reflect what our customers have been doing with them - and telling us - and how current bike design has developed, to make all of our bikes more versatile machines.

Aluminum Sergeant V3
SRGT Angle

Complete w/ dropper $2199 USD. Frames $499 USD
SRGT
Our new Sergeant has become our ultimate do-it-all-anywhere bike. The V3 is capable of running 27.5x4.0 and 29x3.0

Titanium Mayor V3
Complete from $4299 to $4499 USD. Frames $1999 USD

yoke
Engraved Titanium CNC machined custom yoke that allows for 100mm rims with 5.05in tire clearance!


Aluminum Fork
RSD will also produce a custom 510mm rigid aluminum fork, because our search for an existing fork long enough with Boost spacing that would allow for 27.5x4 or 29.3 wheel/tire combos came up empty, short of using a fat bike fork to achieve the numbers and geo that we were looking for. Designed to be paired with our Sergeant V3 or ideal for Bikepackers. Our new fork's vitals: 510mm axle-to-crown, 51mm offset, tapered, fully rack-mount ready, and Boost hub spacing. $299 USD


Ambassador Program
Also new for 2019, we're excited to launch our inaugural Ambassador program for riders in Canada and the USA. Shoot us a quick email if you're interested and we'll send you back some details. info@rsdbikes.com

Shipping Abroad
And lastly, but not least(ly?), RSD Bikes will finally be available to ship outside of North America for the first time this year, as we've found a way over the hurdle of crazy shipping costs. A new program with FedEx will allow us to ship both frames and complete bikes to Western Europe, to begin with, at very competitive rates. This is already in place, so email away for quotes, Western Euro shredders!

Learn more at RSDBikes.com

MENTIONS: @RSD-Bikes


10 Comments

  • + 5
 I really dig RSD bikes! Seen many in action around my local trails!

But, that Ti Middlechild... painting over beautiful titanium tubing - Why??? The look of raw Ti frames is prestigious.
  • + 2
 That Titanium MiddleChild is something else. Looking forward to seeing that 29er Steel Hardtail! I'm hoping for a 66ish degree head angle. Keep it up RSD, you guys are doing one hell of a job.
  • + 1
 Excellent value for the money. I’ve owned a few and they are solid bikes.
  • + 1
 F YEAH RSD. I love their style.
  • + 1
 crazy, from a facebook page to bike brand.
  • + 1
 Marsha, Marsha, Marsha
  • + 1
 heeennnrey!!!!
  • + 0
 Too bad they ruined the Mayor with sliding dropouts...
  • + 2
 Not if you want to run a single speed setup!
  • + 1
 How do sliding dropouts ruin a bike? What's the downside? Doesn't it give it more versatility for single speed set-ups?

Post a Comment



