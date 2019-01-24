RSD Bikes Announces 2019 Line Up

RSD will also produce a custom 510mm rigid aluminum fork, because our search for an existing fork long enough with Boost spacing that would allow for 27.5x4 or 29.3 wheel/tire combos came up empty, short of using a fat bike fork to achieve the numbers and geo that we were looking for. Designed to be paired with our Sergeant V3 or ideal for Bikepackers. Our new fork's vitals: 510mm axle-to-crown, 51mm offset, tapered, fully rack-mount ready, and Boost hub spacing. $299 USD

