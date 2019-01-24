RSD Bikes Announces 2019 Line Up

PRESS RELEASE: RSD Bikes
At RSD Bikes, we didn't make any New Year's resolutions for 2019, because we're still stoked about how 2018 played out. We introduced an aggressive new steel hardtail, The MiddleChild
, and rolled out an all-new version of our perennial favourite fat bike, the Aluminum Mayor V4
. Both bikes available to ship now.
Steel MiddleChild3 colours available (Turquoise, Yellow and Black) - Complete w/ dropper $2799 USD. Frames $699 USD
Aluminum Mayor V4 Complete from $1699 to $2199 USD. Frames $499 USDInternal Dropper Routing & Sliding Dropouts
2019 will keep the momentum rolling with two more new bikes - the drool-worthy MiddleChild Titanium
, and an all-new steel 29'er hardtail called the Archetype
, based on 130mm fork and 2.6 inch tires. Due to the very limited production, Ti MiddleChild pre-orders are being taken now for late Spring delivery. Stay tuned for more Archetype news.
Titanium MiddleChild Complete with dropper $4499 USD. Frames $2199 USDHand-painted in Gloss Black with logos and marks lasered to reveal the luster of raw Ti beneathSeat stays and CNC machined Ti custom yoke with RSD engraved
The stoke builds even higher with the launch of all-new versions of the do-it-all Sergeant V3
hardtail, the Titanium Mayor Fat Bike
(shipping now), and the 140mm-travel Wildcat V2
trail bike (Details coming soon).
All three bikes have seen significant changes that upgrade proven designs to reflect what our customers have been doing with them - and telling us - and how current bike design has developed, to make all of our bikes more versatile machines.
Aluminum Sergeant V3 Complete w/ dropper $2199 USD. Frames $499 USD
Our new Sergeant has become our ultimate do-it-all-anywhere bike. The V3 is capable of running 27.5x4.0 and 29x3.0
Titanium Mayor V3 Complete from $4299 to $4499 USD. Frames $1999 USDEngraved Titanium CNC machined custom yoke that allows for 100mm rims with 5.05in tire clearance!Aluminum Fork
Ambassador Program
RSD will also produce a custom 510mm rigid aluminum fork, because our search for an existing fork long enough with Boost spacing that would allow for 27.5x4 or 29.3 wheel/tire combos came up empty, short of using a fat bike fork to achieve the numbers and geo that we were looking for. Designed to be paired with our Sergeant V3 or ideal for Bikepackers. Our new fork's vitals: 510mm axle-to-crown, 51mm offset, tapered, fully rack-mount ready, and Boost hub spacing. $299 USD
Also new for 2019, we're excited to launch our inaugural Ambassador program for riders in Canada and the USA. Shoot us a quick email if you're interested and we'll send you back some details. info@rsdbikes.com Shipping Abroad
And lastly, but not least(ly?), RSD Bikes will finally be available to ship outside of North America for the first time this year, as we've found a way over the hurdle of crazy shipping costs. A new program with FedEx will allow us to ship both frames and complete bikes to Western Europe, to begin with, at very competitive rates. This is already in place, so email away for quotes, Western Euro shredders!
Learn more at RSDBikes.com
MENTIONS: @RSD-Bikes
10 Comments
But, that Ti Middlechild... painting over beautiful titanium tubing - Why??? The look of raw Ti frames is prestigious.
Post a Comment