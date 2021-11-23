RSD Bikes Announces Updated 2022 Range

Wildcat V3

Press Release: RSD Bikes

The long wait is over

RS-291 Gypsum

In stock

MiddleChild V2 Steel

Complete bikes (from $2999 USD). All sizes and colours

Frames ($849 USD) Out of stock - Accepting pre-orders now for May 2022 delivery

Aubergine Verdigris Matthew Black

MiddleChild V2 Aluminum

Complete bikes (from $2449 USD). Mostly all sizes and colours

Frames ($749 USD) Out of stock - Accepting pre-orders now for May 2022 delivery

Obsidian Raw with Clear Coat

MiddleChild V2 Titanium

Complete bikes (from $4649 USD) - Stock is extremely limited

Frames ($2499 USD) Out of stock - Accepting pre-orders now for May 2022 delivery

Brushed

RS 291 Steel

Frames are in stock now (from $899 USD). Completes (from $3049 USD) - ETA 12/6/21

Obsidian Misconduct

Sergeant V4

Complete bikes (from $2199 USD) and frames ($749 USD), all sizes and colours - ETA 12/6/21

Raw with Clear Coat Royal Navy Royal Navy - Adventure Build

(Some components in these photos may differ from the spec sheets. Please refer to the spec sheets on the site for accuracy)

Fat bikes

Vendetta Raw with Clear Coat Nebula

New Wildcat V3

Complete bikes (from $3749 USD) and frames ($1699 USD)

Green Onyx Obsidian

Green Onyx Obsidian Gypsum