RSD Bikes Announces Updated 2022 Range

Wildcat V3Press Release: RSD Bikes
In our point-click-buy-and-deliver world, it's easy to overlook how much time and effort goes into actually putting complicated things like bikes together, and shipping them out. It is now almost a monumental achievement to get bikes built and shipped to customers before designs, components or standards age out into obsolescence.
Our own example is not uncommon - 2021 production was on time for Spring delivery but some major components delays held bikes up, and by the time summer rolled around, the shipping fiascoes delayed us yet again. A shortage of containers in Taiwan not only created a massive backlog, but it also drove shipping costs up by 500 - 600%, forcing us to levy our own modest price increases. We know that our customers can only bear so much of the burden for these setbacks, so we've done all that is possible to mitigate the costs and wait times. Speaking of which - The long wait is over
At long last, our newest bikes have arrived at the warehouse and we're stoked as! Each bike features new colourways, and excellent DVO suspension has been spec'd on several models, in addition to build kit swaps that were made to accommodate for insane lead times and availability of parts. Due to the aforementioned shipping troubles, our production run had to be split into several shipments, so the next one will arrive in a couple of weeks. In addition to MiddleChild bikes and frames, we currently have plenty of stock of our newest 'long-travel' hardtail frame - the RS 291. Here is the breakdown for deliveries:
RS-291 GypsumIn stockMiddleChild V2 SteelComplete bikes (from $2999 USD). All sizes and coloursFrames ($849 USD) Out of stock - Accepting pre-orders now for May 2022 deliveryMiddleChild V2 AluminumComplete bikes (from $2449 USD). Mostly all sizes and coloursFrames ($749 USD) Out of stock - Accepting pre-orders now for May 2022 delivery MiddleChild V2 TitaniumComplete bikes (from $4649 USD) - Stock is extremely limited Frames ($2499 USD) Out of stock - Accepting pre-orders now for May 2022 delivery
BrushedRS 291 SteelFrames are in stock now (from $899 USD). Completes (from $3049 USD) - ETA 12/6/21Sergeant V4Complete bikes (from $2199 USD) and frames ($749 USD), all sizes and colours - ETA 12/6/21
(Some components in these photos may differ from the spec sheets. Please refer to the spec sheets on the site for accuracy)Fat bikes
Royal Navy - Adventure Build
Our shipment of Mayor fat bikes is also running behind, so we don't have a solid ETA yet, but we're anticipating a January '22 delivery.New Wildcat V3
Full-suspension Wildcat has been refreshed with some minor but notable updates and redesigns. Changes to the v3 include new metric shock sizing, specifically 210 x 52.5, which bumps the travel up from 120 mm to 125 mm (sliding dropout RC 425 = 125mm & RC 440 = 128mm), and a shorter and straighter seat tube on all sizes to accommodate longer dropper posts. Internal cable routing has also been worked into the new front triangle. With a rear center that adjusts from 425 mm to 440 mm, the Wildcat v3 will be mullet-compatible, if that's your style.
Estimated delivery is May '22, and we are accepting pre-orders now.Complete bikes (from $3749 USD) and frames ($1699 USD)
Lastly, prototyping is already in the works for a Wildcat with longer fangs, so to speak. Watch this space for the announcement of a bigger 'Cat in 2022.
Full lineup - RSD BIKES
