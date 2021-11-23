RSD Bikes Announces Updated 2022 Range

Nov 23, 2021
by Alex RSD  
Wildcat V3

Press Release: RSD Bikes


In our point-click-buy-and-deliver world, it's easy to overlook how much time and effort goes into actually putting complicated things like bikes together, and shipping them out. It is now almost a monumental achievement to get bikes built and shipped to customers before designs, components or standards age out into obsolescence.

Our own example is not uncommon - 2021 production was on time for Spring delivery but some major components delays held bikes up, and by the time summer rolled around, the shipping fiascoes delayed us yet again. A shortage of containers in Taiwan not only created a massive backlog, but it also drove shipping costs up by 500 - 600%, forcing us to levy our own modest price increases. We know that our customers can only bear so much of the burden for these setbacks, so we've done all that is possible to mitigate the costs and wait times. Speaking of which -

The long wait is over

At long last, our newest bikes have arrived at the warehouse and we're stoked as! Each bike features new colourways, and excellent DVO suspension has been spec'd on several models, in addition to build kit swaps that were made to accommodate for insane lead times and availability of parts. Due to the aforementioned shipping troubles, our production run had to be split into several shipments, so the next one will arrive in a couple of weeks. In addition to MiddleChild bikes and frames, we currently have plenty of stock of our newest 'long-travel' hardtail frame - the RS 291. Here is the breakdown for deliveries:

RS-291 Gypsum

In stock

MiddleChild V2 Steel
Complete bikes (from $2999 USD). All sizes and colours
Frames ($849 USD) Out of stock - Accepting pre-orders now for May 2022 delivery
Aubergine
Verdigris
Matthew Black

MiddleChild V2 Aluminum
Complete bikes (from $2449 USD). Mostly all sizes and colours
Frames ($749 USD) Out of stock - Accepting pre-orders now for May 2022 delivery
Obsidian
Raw with Clear Coat

MiddleChild V2 Titanium
Complete bikes (from $4649 USD) - Stock is extremely limited
Frames ($2499 USD) Out of stock - Accepting pre-orders now for May 2022 delivery
Brushed

RS 291 Steel
Frames are in stock now (from $899 USD). Completes (from $3049 USD) - ETA 12/6/21
Obsidian
Misconduct

Sergeant V4
Complete bikes (from $2199 USD) and frames ($749 USD), all sizes and colours - ETA 12/6/21
Raw with Clear Coat
Royal Navy
Royal Navy - Adventure Build

(Some components in these photos may differ from the spec sheets. Please refer to the spec sheets on the site for accuracy)

Fat bikes

Vendetta
Raw with Clear Coat
Nebula

Our shipment of Mayor fat bikes is also running behind, so we don't have a solid ETA yet, but we're anticipating a January '22 delivery.


New Wildcat V3

Full-suspension Wildcat has been refreshed with some minor but notable updates and redesigns. Changes to the v3 include new metric shock sizing, specifically 210 x 52.5, which bumps the travel up from 120 mm to 125 mm (sliding dropout RC 425 = 125mm & RC 440 = 128mm), and a shorter and straighter seat tube on all sizes to accommodate longer dropper posts. Internal cable routing has also been worked into the new front triangle. With a rear center that adjusts from 425 mm to 440 mm, the Wildcat v3 will be mullet-compatible, if that's your style.

Estimated delivery is May '22, and we are accepting pre-orders now.
Complete bikes (from $3749 USD) and frames ($1699 USD)

Green Onyx
Obsidian


Green Onyx
Obsidian
Gypsum


Lastly, prototyping is already in the works for a Wildcat with longer fangs, so to speak. Watch this space for the announcement of a bigger 'Cat in 2022.

Full lineup - RSD BIKES

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Rsd Bikes


Must Read This Week
Why Shorter Cranks Are Better (According To Science)
147790 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These High Pivot Bikes from the Silhouettes?
125939 views
First Look & Interview: Trinity's Honda-Inspired Frame-Mounted Derailleur Drivetrain
81519 views
First Look: The 2022 Giant Anthem Pro 29 Joins the Flex-Stay Club
47863 views
Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison & Ordered to Pay $170k Following Mountain Bike Company Embezzlement
46037 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
44193 views
Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park Ransacked & Robbed
39410 views
Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft
39313 views

18 Comments

  • 10 0
 I love that they waited till almost the start of the calendar year to release their 22' line rather than releasing their 22' line in June like the rest of these brands.
  • 9 0
 Bikes getting longer every year. 22 feet seems extreme though. Do they double as ladders?
  • 4 0
 Aubergine Middlechild is drool worthy. Reviews are pretty solid as well. I'd be more than happy with a Wildcat on tanwall plus tires if I never found my ideal Privateer 141. Just make a monster truck...
  • 6 2
 So those bikes didnt get stolen ?!
  • 3 0
 not yet....
  • 2 0
 Adventure build looks like my idea of a great winter ride.
  • 2 0
 RSD are such an underrated company - that DVO spec looks great!
  • 1 0
 Am I wrong, or does the Wildcat frame look like my old IronHorse MKIII frame from forever ago?
  • 1 0
 Is the DVO Topaz T2 available in non trunion mount version now?
  • 1 0
 Looks like a new DVO topaz!
  • 1 0
 Record Store Day sells bikes?
  • 1 0
 So, that's basically an advert...
  • 1 0
 Specialized called and want their 2011 pitch fsr back!
  • 2 3
 Fatbikes with an ETA of January? That doesn’t work.
  • 6 0
 You'll have to shout a little louder, they can't hear you in Taiwan
  • 2 1
 No chance in hell that's happening with the port of Vancouver basically cut off from the rest of the country.
  • 3 0
 I mean, better than April 2022...
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: I’m guessing that’s what it means, at best.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008686
Mobile Version of Website