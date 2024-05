RSD Bikes Announces Updated 2024 Range

RS-291 V2 Chromoly in Ron Burgundy

2023 has been quite a year, to say the least, but we're stoked to announce this latest update for 2024.We are expecting a small shipment of new models scheduled to arrive mid-June 2024 - Quantities will be very limited.Two NEW colourways (Gypsum, Green Onyx and we will carry over the Aubergine) - 3 build kits availableSome geometry changes include:Steeper STA from 74° to 75°Reach has been increased by 10mm across all 4 sizesTwo colourways for June delivery (Brushed Raw and Stinger) – 3 build kits availableSome geometry changes include:Steeper STA from 74° to 75°Reach has been increased by 10mm across all 4 sizesNew taller head tubes for LG and XLThree build kits availableSome geometry changes include:Steeper STA from 74° to 75°Reach has been increased by 10mm across all 4 sizesNew taller head tubes for LG and XLThree NEW colourways (Pink Panther, Ron Burgundy and Stinger) - 2 build kits availableSome geometry changes from V1 to V2 include:Brand new tubing (Same as the MiddleChild Steel) – The result is a weight saving of approx. 150g / sizeIncreased Bottom Bracket Height - Better suited for a Mullet set-up with 27.5x2.6 or 2.8 and/or standard set-up with either a 140mm Fork with 29x2.6 tires or 27.5x3.0 tires with 160mm ForkNew taller head tubes for all 4 sizesTwo build kits availableQuick Note: Please excuse our appearance – The new images on the site have been retouched to reflect the new colour schemes – Proper imagery will be coming soon.The current 30% Sale will end on May 12th 11:59pm.After that, only some of the remaining bikes and frames will continue to be on sale but at a reduced discount. So, If you’re in the market for a great deal, Now is a good time.Also, we still need to clear some space for incoming shipments, therefore a few bikes and components will go on our “Ridiculous Sale” Check them out.A few notes regarding the following bikes:Wildcat 150 – Update coming early June – No shipment ETA yet.New Sergeant V5 delivery – Update coming early June – New colours and builds – Shipment ETA is September 2024Mayor V6 – Update coming early July – Shipment ETA. August/September 2024View all bikes here - https://www.rsdbikes.com/bikes