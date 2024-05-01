RSD Bikes Announces Updated 2024 Range

May 1, 2024
by Alex RSD  
photo
RS-291 V2 Chromoly in Ron Burgundy

PRESS RELEASE: RSD Bikes

2023 has been quite a year, to say the least, but we're stoked to announce this latest update for 2024.
We are expecting a small shipment of new models scheduled to arrive mid-June 2024 - Quantities will be very limited. PRE-ORDERS ARE NOW OPEN!

MiddleChild V3 Chromoly
photo
MiddleChild V3 Chromoly in Green Onyx

Two NEW colourways (Gypsum, Green Onyx and we will carry over the Aubergine) - 3 build kits available
Some geometry changes include:
Steeper STA from 74° to 75°
Reach has been increased by 10mm across all 4 sizes

MiddleChild V3 Aluminum
photo
MiddleChild V3 Aluminum in Stinger

Two colourways for June delivery (Brushed Raw and Stinger) – 3 build kits available
Some geometry changes include:
Steeper STA from 74° to 75°
Reach has been increased by 10mm across all 4 sizes
New taller head tubes for LG and XL

MiddleChild V3 Titanium
photo
MiddleChild V3 Titanium in Brushed Finish

Three build kits available
Some geometry changes include:
Steeper STA from 74° to 75°
Reach has been increased by 10mm across all 4 sizes
New taller head tubes for LG and XL

RS-291 V2 Chromoly
photo
RS-291 V2 Chromoly in Pink Panther

Three NEW colourways (Pink Panther, Ron Burgundy and Stinger) - 2 build kits available
Some geometry changes from V1 to V2 include:
Brand new tubing (Same as the MiddleChild Steel) – The result is a weight saving of approx. 150g / size
Increased Bottom Bracket Height - Better suited for a Mullet set-up with 27.5x2.6 or 2.8 and/or standard set-up with either a 140mm Fork with 29x2.6 tires or 27.5x3.0 tires with 160mm Fork
New taller head tubes for all 4 sizes

RS-291 V2 Titanium
photo
RS-291 V2 Titanium in Brushed Finish

Two build kits available

Quick Note: Please excuse our appearance – The new images on the site have been retouched to reflect the new colour schemes – Proper imagery will be coming soon.

Current Sale

The current 30% Sale will end on May 12th 11:59pm.
After that, only some of the remaining bikes and frames will continue to be on sale but at a reduced discount. So, If you’re in the market for a great deal, Now is a good time.
Also, we still need to clear some space for incoming shipments, therefore a few bikes and components will go on our “Ridiculous Sale” Check them out.

photo
Mayor Fat Bike Aluminum - Complete Bikes from: $1499 CAD / $1299 USD
photo
Mayor Fat Bike Titanium - Complete Bikes from: $3429 CAD / $2799 USD

photo
Sergeant V5 - Complete Bikes from: $1659 CAD / $1349 USD

Coming Soon

A few notes regarding the following bikes:
Wildcat 150 – Update coming early June – No shipment ETA yet.
New Sergeant V5 delivery – Update coming early June – New colours and builds – Shipment ETA is September 2024
Mayor V6 – Update coming early July – Shipment ETA. August/September 2024

View all bikes here - https://www.rsdbikes.com/bikes

Posted In:
Racing and Events Rsd Bikes


Author Info:
RSD-Bikes avatar

Member since Mar 12, 2018
6 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Bike Check: Evan Wall's Haro Greer Prototype Enduro Bike
45450 views
Pinkbike Poll: Riser Bar or Extra Spacers Under the Stem?
42439 views
First Ride: Canyon Neuron:ONfly - a Lighter 140mm eMTB
40825 views
Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike
37449 views
Sam Hill Says He's Not Done With Racing
31113 views
YT Industries Announces Vans Collaboration
28889 views
Amer Sports Sells ENVE to Utah-Based Private Investment Firm
22506 views
First Look: BikeYoke Revive Three Dropper Post
21343 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.043236
Mobile Version of Website