Ruaridh Cunningham Out of EWS Madeira with Suspected Spinal Fluid Leak

"Not the news I want to be sharing but unfortunately I'll be sitting out the next round of the @world_enduro in Madeira due to some ongoing health issues.



After feeling a bit off whilst out riding a few weeks ago, my first thoughts were that it might just be some residual jetlag. Unfortunately, my symptoms worsened in the days that followed and I was admitted to hospital where it’s suspected I have a spinal CSF leak.



Over the last 10 days, I’ve been laid up in the neurology ward and undergone numerous tests and scans to try and pinpoint exactly what’s going on and will hopefully get some answers soon. Best of luck to mi amigo @pedroburns in Madeira!" — Ruaridh Cunningham