Ruaridh Cunningham Out of EWS Madeira with Suspected Spinal Fluid Leak

May 6, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Trek Factory Racing rider Ruaridh Cunningham will be joining other riders missing EWS Madeira as he announced on Instagram that he has a suspected spinal CSF leak. Ruaridh noticed he wasn't feeling normal a few weeks ago and after symptoms worsened he went to the hospital where he was diagnosed. For the past 10 days, he has been in the neurology ward where they are trying to find out exactly what the issue is.

A CSF (cerebrospinal fluid) leak is a medical condition where a small tear or hole forms in the outer membrane that contains the fluid surrounding the spinal cord and brain. When the fluid begins to leak the overall volume and pressure of fluid within the skull drops and its cushioning effect reduces causing the brain to slump. This results in severe pain, pressure, double vision, seizures and a wide range of other symptoms.

In most cases a CSF leak can heal on its own with strict bed rest, increasing fluid intake and caffeine but sometimes a leak at the spinal level may require a clinical procedure to start the healing process.

bigquotes"Not the news I want to be sharing but unfortunately I'll be sitting out the next round of the @world_enduro in Madeira due to some ongoing health issues.

After feeling a bit off whilst out riding a few weeks ago, my first thoughts were that it might just be some residual jetlag. Unfortunately, my symptoms worsened in the days that followed and I was admitted to hospital where it’s suspected I have a spinal CSF leak.

Over the last 10 days, I’ve been laid up in the neurology ward and undergone numerous tests and scans to try and pinpoint exactly what’s going on and will hopefully get some answers soon. Best of luck to mi amigo @pedroburns in Madeira!" Ruaridh Cunningham

We hope to see Ruaridh make a speedy recovery and be back racing soon.

6 Comments

  • + 10
 I’m a neurologist. Definitely compatible with complete recovery. Hopefully back in action soon!
  • + 4
 That sounds fucking horrible man, so glad he went to the docs, with fluid missing from the brain and in a sport with concussive accidents it could of been much worse.
  • + 3
 Get well soon! To bad he had to deal with a lots of injuries in the past years!
  • + 1
 Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. You'll get'em next time!
  • + 1
 Hope the recovery goes well!
  • + 1
 Heal up soon!

