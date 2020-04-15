The Final Randoms: Cranks, Bars, Shades, Bells, & More - Pond Beaver 2020

Vee Tire Co.
Mike Levy spent a bit of time on Vee Tire's Flow Snap WCE last year and was impressed by how well they performed, but was looking for something wider than a 2.35" width. Enter the new 2.5" wide version that's available in both 27.5" and 29" diameters. The latter weighs 1,340-grams, and both diameters cost $76 USD.
Vee Tire has used the same slow rebounding 'Top 40 compound' that helped make the skinnier version so sticky, along with their Gravity Core construction and added sidewall protection.
Rudy Project
Rudy Project have a couple new casual glasses, the Skytrail and Spinair 59 as well as their Cutline, which is made for cycling. The Cutline is available with several different lenses including a photochromatic option. I've been riding these for a couple of weeks now and they're one of the most comfortable pairs of glasses I've worn on the bike. Helmet fit and interface is great and there are no pressure points whatsoever. rudyprojectna.com
The Cutline glasses have easily interchangeable lenses and can be fine-tuned to fit your face by swapping nose pieces or bending the pliable arms.
Spurcycle
Handup
There are also some new Hawaiian prints, along with standard jerseys.
ilabb Clothing
NOCS
Alright, imagine this, you’re at a World Cup final as a fan, but you’re stuck in the back and can’t see...or you're an amateur photographer scouting locations and want to see across the valley...or, you've reached the end of the internet and decided it's time to take up a new hobby, like bird watching. The solution? NOCS. Small enough to put in your pocket but with a high-quality lens. $89 USD. Nocsprovisions.com
Pearl Izumi
Pearl Izumi have several new shoes that will launch later this year. Their X-Alp Launch, X-Al Launch SPD, and the X-Alp Launch Mid WRX are all really good looking options for both flat and clipless pedals.
Hope
Hope is rolling out their first 35mm handlebar. After a lot of research, they decided that many of the current 35mm bar options were possibly too stiff. Hope claim their new manufacturing process has netted a handlebar that is more compliant than their existing 31.8mm bar with no compromise in strength.
The bar is designed with all-mountain riding in mind, but Hope claim that it's stronger than many DH bars. The bar is 800mm wide, uses a new laminate construction and manufacturing technique, and has a better feel and reduced vibration compared to bars they have made before.
Rotor
Rotors new Kapic Carbon crank weighs only 420g and the INspider is a spider-based power meter that is compatible with any Rotor brand crank, MTB or road. Rotor also have a Fazua crank system upgrade now available for Isis-compatible e-bikes.
