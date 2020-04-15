The Final Randoms: Cranks, Bars, Shades, Bells, & More - Pond Beaver 2020

Vee Tire Co.

Rudy Project's Skytrail casual glasses put a modern spin on the classic Aviator style. $259.99 USD

The Cutline glasses have easily interchangeable lenses and can be fine-tuned to fit your face by swapping nose pieces or bending the pliable arms.

Their Protera+ helmet also looks good. There's even a net in the front of it that seems as if it'll do a stellar job in minimizing bee strikes. $174.99 USD

Spurcycle's new Compact bell fits mountain bike bars well and leaves plenty of room for your controls. More useful and appropriate than coughing to alert other greenway users as you safely ride to your local trails. spurcycle.com

Handup have several new gloves in their line. handupgloves.com

There are also some new Hawaiian prints, along with standard jerseys.

And socks... Along with women's floral prints.

ilabb Clothing

ilabb is a clothing company based in New Zealand that make all sorts of clothing, everything from more performance-oriented trail gear to around-town shred and dine attire. I've been wearing their don race short a good bit over the last few weeks. The fabric is very light and comfortable, the shorts are well ventilated and dry fast. $109.99 USD

The don race shirt is a wider cut and constructed of polyester and mesh. $60 USD The impromptu ride T is also made out of polyester material and has a very long cut - great for tall or really cool riders. $40 USD

The LWB short is made for everyday use as well as riding. There is some stretch built-in and the fabric is plenty durable to take on the wear and tear of every day life. $60 USD

A 420g crank in the 4th month of 2020? The light weight aside, pretty cool if you ask me.

This diagram shows how the INspider power meter ties into Rotor's cranks.