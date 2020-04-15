The Final Randoms: Cranks, Bars, Shades, Bells, & More - Pond Beaver 2020

Vee Tire Co.

Mike Levy spent a bit of time on Vee Tire's Flow Snap WCE last year and was impressed by how well they performed, but was looking for something wider than a 2.35" width. Enter the new 2.5" wide version that's available in both 27.5" and 29" diameters. The latter weighs 1,340-grams, and both diameters cost $76 USD.

Vee Tire has used the same slow rebounding 'Top 40 compound' that helped make the skinnier version so sticky, along with their Gravity Core construction and added sidewall protection.




Rudy Project's Skytrail casual glasses put a modern spin on the classic Aviator style. $259.99 USD

Rudy Project

Rudy Project have a couple new casual glasses, the Skytrail and Spinair 59 as well as their Cutline, which is made for cycling. The Cutline is available with several different lenses including a photochromatic option. I've been riding these for a couple of weeks now and they're one of the most comfortable pairs of glasses I've worn on the bike. Helmet fit and interface is great and there are no pressure points whatsoever. rudyprojectna.com

The Cutline glasses have easily interchangeable lenses and can be fine-tuned to fit your face by swapping nose pieces or bending the pliable arms.

Their Protera+ helmet also looks good. There's even a net in the front of it that seems as if it'll do a stellar job in minimizing bee strikes. $174.99 USD




Spurcycle

Spurcycle's new Compact bell fits mountain bike bars well and leaves plenty of room for your controls. More useful and appropriate than coughing to alert other greenway users as you safely ride to your local trails. spurcycle.com


Handup

Handup have several new gloves in their line. handupgloves.com

There are also some new Hawaiian prints, along with standard jerseys.

And socks...
Along with women's floral prints.



ilabb Clothing

ilabb is a clothing company based in New Zealand that make all sorts of clothing, everything from more performance-oriented trail gear to around-town shred and dine attire. I've been wearing their don race short a good bit over the last few weeks. The fabric is very light and comfortable, the shorts are well ventilated and dry fast. $109.99 USD

The don race shirt is a wider cut and constructed of polyester and mesh. $60 USD
The impromptu ride T is also made out of polyester material and has a very long cut - great for tall or really cool riders. $40 USD

The LWB short is made for everyday use as well as riding. There is some stretch built-in and the fabric is plenty durable to take on the wear and tear of every day life. $60 USD


NOCS

Alright, imagine this, you’re at a World Cup final as a fan, but you’re stuck in the back and can’t see...or you're an amateur photographer scouting locations and want to see across the valley...or, you've reached the end of the internet and decided it's time to take up a new hobby, like bird watching. The solution? NOCS. Small enough to put in your pocket but with a high-quality lens. $89 USD. Nocsprovisions.com



Pearl Izumi

Pearl Izumi have several new shoes that will launch later this year. Their X-Alp Launch, X-Al Launch SPD, and the X-Alp Launch Mid WRX are all really good looking options for both flat and clipless pedals.







Hope

Hope is rolling out their first 35mm handlebar. After a lot of research, they decided that many of the current 35mm bar options were possibly too stiff. Hope claim their new manufacturing process has netted a handlebar that is more compliant than their existing 31.8mm bar with no compromise in strength.

The bar is designed with all-mountain riding in mind, but Hope claim that it's stronger than many DH bars. The bar is 800mm wide, uses a new laminate construction and manufacturing technique, and has a better feel and reduced vibration compared to bars they have made before.





Rotor
Rotors new Kapic Carbon crank weighs only 420g and the INspider is a spider-based power meter that is compatible with any Rotor brand crank, MTB or road. Rotor also have a Fazua crank system upgrade now available for Isis-compatible e-bikes.

A 420g crank in the 4th month of 2020? The light weight aside, pretty cool if you ask me.


This diagram shows how the INspider power meter ties into Rotor's cranks.




  • 26 0
 Wait wait wait, flat pedal shoes without laces???
  • 4 0
 I'm waiting for the slip on version with the sheepskin insole.
  • 6 0
 I've been waiting forever! Give me a black shoe, BOA lace system with a Grippy AF sole and I'll buy 4 pairs now!
  • 1 0
 If these have as good a grip as 510 they might get my money. I would love to have something like a Kestrel lace with the velcro strap over the laces for a flat pedal shoe. I tried Shimano's flat shoes because their clipless pedal shoes last forever and I love the way they fit. However, the Michelin rubber just does not grip like 510
  • 1 0
 The future is now!
  • 1 0
 @bman33: 510 should make mountain bike tires!!!
  • 13 1
 Finally a Flat shoe with a boa system!!! Been bugging each shoe rep that came through the shop about this for years!
  • 1 1
 Why?
  • 4 0
 @unrooted: ever had a shoelace get wrapped around the crank? It leads to a pretty spectacular crash
  • 4 0
 Those Pearl Izumi shoes look nice. Both the SPD and flats
  • 3 1
 These came out not too long ago. I have had mine for about 4 months and they are fantastic! www.scott-sports.com/us/en/product/scott-sport-volt-shoe?article=2759056338024
  • 8 0
 I am confused... How can a helmet cost a whole third less than a pair of sunnies...? Are sunglasses cooler than helmets so you can charge more? Please enlighten me in the way...
  • 7 0
 Because after The Pope, Football and Ferraris sunglasses are the religion of Italy.
  • 4 0
 As a professional birder, binos that fit in your pocket are the best thing you never knew you needed. Also critical supercross equipment
  • 3 0
 Doodie Project: throw some mastic on the nose pieces of those gas station aviators and you’ll have $240 for beer and tires.
  • 3 0
 Why did I read “beer and tiddies”?
  • 1 0
 Why don't more helmets have an insect net in them? My daughter's $20 Giro has one but none of mine do. Last summer I was commuting in the morning and heard something wack into my helmet, it was dark since it was like 0530 and I didn't see what it was. About 300m later something starts stinging the hell out of my head, probably four or five rapid painful stings. I ripped my helmet off without even stopping and a gigantic hornet, roughly 3/4 the length of my pinky finger (I wear a 2xl glove) drops to the ground. I finish my commute, about six more miles, get to work and start having a serious reaction. My head starts going numb, I turn red and puffy, the entire right side of my body from my head to my waist starts to get inflamed. Fortunately I have Benadryl at my desk and take two immediately. About 30 min later the swelling starts to subside and the itching and irritation begins to reduce.
It was miserable. I've never had adverse reactions to insect stings prior, but this was pretty serious... Maybe a net would have saved me the discomfort.
  • 3 0
 Those blue pearl izumis are looking slick af, will likely have a ridiculous price point though.
  • 1 0
 Agreed, I'd rock it casually
  • 3 0
 Damn those glasses are hideous. And those midtops with a boa seem rad. Until your boa breaks.
  • 1 0
 2 boas would've been better. But Boa has a lifetime warranty so least you have that in the event of a broken one.
  • 2 0
 Those jorts are only $60?
  • 1 0
 I’d happily do the high tops sans that silly boa nonsense. Will they come with laces as well?
  • 1 0
 "More useful and appropriate than coughing to alert other greenway users". Are farmer blows still OK?
  • 2 0
 I’m sold, boa flat pedal shoe this is the win
  • 1 0
 That ilabb jersey looks like the old goalie cut ones I wore when I played ice hockey
  • 2 0
 Those Shoes are Fye!!! In getting them.
  • 1 0
 Those shoes are sexy AF. If they have even close to the grip of five tens then I’m fee buying a pair.
  • 1 0
 Are those Rudy Project aviator glasses for mtb or to summit Everest?
  • 1 0
 There are bikes that still have the ISIS BB's???
  • 1 0
 What is an ISIS bottom bracket?
  • 1 0
 @WheelieNut: Old school splined mounting interface with the axle and bearing inside the BB shell.
  • 1 0
 Alright, imagine this... RAMPAGE...binoculars...sold.

