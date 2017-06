Ruby is a 4-year-old Hungarian Vizsla. She's been riding trails with Tom since she was a puppy, and she's definitely faster than you are. With a trail dog by your side you always have a riding partner who is ready to go, can bomb jumps, take the perfect inside line, stay right on your wheel, and do it time after time.A mountain biker's best friend.Learn more: morvelo.com/blog/ruby/