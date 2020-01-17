Rudy Cabirou Joins 'The Brigade' Race Team

Jan 17, 2020
by thebrigadeteam  

PRESS RELEASE: The Brigade Team

After the announcement of Alex Marin it's time for us to announce our second rider, French rider Rudy Cabirou.

Rudy Cabirou, 25 years old, DH pro racer, enjoys mechanics, sports and racing. He really loves sharing a good ride with the MTB community and shredding in nice spots!

bigquotesSo stoked to join @thebrigadeteam It was something we dreamed months ago, today we launched this great project. Great group of people, setup is on point we are ready to travel the world and race with the squad.Rudy Cabirou

The Brigade Ranks, along with two experienced team mechanics, our suspension engineer, Kevin Allemand from SR Suntour, not to mention our media crew, will bring the latest insights from each race of 2020.

Our racers will tackle the 2020 season onboard our custom Santa Cruz V10 race bikes with SR Suntour suspension, each built by our mechanics using world-leading components from our hand-picked collection of sponsors and partners.




Sponsors:

SR SUNTOUR - Will support us for with their excellent Rux and Triair 3CR suspension systems. SR Suntour will be on hand at every race to tune our race rig and assist with logistics.

VEE TIRE CO - We're excited to be rolling into 2020 on Vee Tire Co tyres. Our team will work closely with Vee engineers and designers in Thailand as well as storming the WC on the proven SNAP WCE tyre.

MONKEY’S SAUCE - With Monkey's Sauce cleaning, lubrication and tyre sealants stocking the pits, we'll be running smooth, clean and reliable at every WC round.

KENNY - Race kit, body protection and helmets are all supplied by Kenny.

HEXIS ENERGY DRINK - The official energy drink partner of The Brigade Team, ensuring we're on point and energised every step of the way.

CRANK BROTHERS - Will provide their proven Synthesis wheelsets and race-proven pedals to the team.

PRODUCTION PRIVÉE - Becomes our official cockpit and enduro bike partner.

BRAKING - Leaps into the world of mountain bike racing with its high-performance disc brake system.

HXR Components - Has outfitted our V10's with the innovative Easyshift transmission system.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Rudy Cabirou DH Racing


