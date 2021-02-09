Rudy Cabirou Re-signs for The Brigade Alongside Newcomer Rafael Villegas

I’m grateful to race for The Brigade again for 2021 and can’t wait to spend some time with my new teammates. The Brigade is a dream team and we’ve struck a balance having fun and professionalism. It’s really more like a family now. I’m also really grateful for all the support of our great sponsors too. This year we have some really amazing team partners that have been a huge support when putting together the 2021 race bike.



As for the bike, well it’s really something else. It’s quick and comfortable and I felt like I was riding at race pace within no time. I’m so pumped to be part of this project, it was a real treat to visit the guys at Production Privée in Andorra and see my bike being built.



I can’t say too much about this first prototype because a lot of the details are still top secret but it holds its line really well and provides incredible support while staying sensitive. It carries so much speed on track! I just can’t wait to race against the clock on some World Cup tracks. 2021 is going to be epic! — Rudy Cabirou