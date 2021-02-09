Rudy Cabirou Re-signs for The Brigade Alongside Newcomer Rafael Villegas

Feb 9, 2021
PRESS RELEASE: The Brigade MTB Team

25-year-old, Rudy Cabirou signs on for another year with The Brigade MTB Team joining Alex Marin, Mélanie Chappaz and new-comer Rafael Villegas.

This is Rudy’s second year with The Brigade the Frenchman is eager to hit the races onboard his prototype Production Privée downhill bike. Rudy has spent much of the offseason training and preparing for 2021 and has already fallen in love with this one-off CNC downhill bike.


bigquotesI’m grateful to race for The Brigade again for 2021 and can’t wait to spend some time with my new teammates. The Brigade is a dream team and we’ve struck a balance having fun and professionalism. It’s really more like a family now. I’m also really grateful for all the support of our great sponsors too. This year we have some really amazing team partners that have been a huge support when putting together the 2021 race bike.

As for the bike, well it’s really something else. It’s quick and comfortable and I felt like I was riding at race pace within no time. I’m so pumped to be part of this project, it was a real treat to visit the guys at Production Privée in Andorra and see my bike being built.

I can’t say too much about this first prototype because a lot of the details are still top secret but it holds its line really well and provides incredible support while staying sensitive. It carries so much speed on track! I just can’t wait to race against the clock on some World Cup tracks. 2021 is going to be epic!Rudy Cabirou

Also joining the 2021 The Brigade Team is 26 year old, Rafael Gutiérrez Villegas from Colombia. Rafa is super skilled on a bike with both a trials and downhill racing history and a UCI Junior Trials World Championship already under his belt.


bigquotesI’m beyond stoked to join The Brigade! This is my first factory team and I couldn't have asked for a better team of people to be surrounded by! 2021 is shaping up to be a challenging year, but I also expect it to be a lot of fun learning from my teammates, testing our bike and components and getting to race at the highest level. I'm so fortunate to have the support The Brigade, my teammates and all of our excellent sponsors.Rafael Gutiérrez Villegas

For more news visit The Brigade website and follow the team on Instagram.

