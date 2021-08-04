Ruff Cycles Launches World's First e-Dirt Jump Bike

Ruff Cycles, a German brand best known for making electric bikes that look a bit like motorbikes
for city riders, has today it has announced its move into making mountain bikes for the first time.
Rather than churn out a catalogue frame with a few cheap parts hanging off it
as we've seen other brands try, Ruff Cycles is hoping to make a splash with a brand new category of bike - eDirt Jump bikes. Yes, the final frontier has been broken, the category of mountain bikes best known for their simplicity and nimbleness has now been welcomed in the electric revolution.
These bikes will be released under the Xpro label and Ruff Cycles have also signed FMB rider Lucas Huppert
to help launch the brand. Huppert will have the choice of the Digga Pro as a regular slopestyle frame but alongside it is the the Digga Volt, which is the electrified version.
Ruff Cycles says it is hoping to "break new ground and turn the market upside down" with this frame. It said, "The world’s first eDirtbike Digga Volt will be released – of course equipped with a Bosch drive for maximum performance even in the dirt park. The Digga Volt underlines the ambitions of Ruff Cycles Xpro."
At the moment, the details are thin on the ground for this frame but we know it uses a Bosch motor and we imagine it uses a smaller battery than you might normally find on an eMTB to keep the weight down. The pictures we have show a spec including a Gates Carbon Belt Drive, Michelin tyres and an X Fusion fork but we're not sure these will carry over to the consumer version. The bikes are set to be released "over the next few months". We have reached out to Ruff Cycles for more information and will update you as we get it.
So, eTrials bike in 6 months time?
45 Comments
My second reaction after imagining what dirt jumps could look like and where they could be built if you didn't need gravity: "holy crap this could be huge!"
Personally, I like the fact that normal mechanical bikes are simple, light, and will keep on going until your legs can't handle anymore.
(Beer & chicken wings while waiting)
Next up: electric workshop bikelifts, electric sealant injectors and heated bike saddles and grips
It's the end of the world as we know it and I feel fine (REM)...
"Easy E were ya ever caught slippin'?"
Hell no!!! (SUBLIME)
