Ruff Cycles Launches World's First e-Dirt Jump Bike

Aug 4, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Ruff Cycles, a German brand best known for making electric bikes that look a bit like motorbikes for city riders, has today it has announced its move into making mountain bikes for the first time.

Rather than churn out a catalogue frame with a few cheap parts hanging off it as we've seen other brands try, Ruff Cycles is hoping to make a splash with a brand new category of bike - eDirt Jump bikes. Yes, the final frontier has been broken, the category of mountain bikes best known for their simplicity and nimbleness has now been welcomed in the electric revolution.


These bikes will be released under the Xpro label and Ruff Cycles have also signed FMB rider Lucas Huppert to help launch the brand. Huppert will have the choice of the Digga Pro as a regular slopestyle frame but alongside it is the the Digga Volt, which is the electrified version.

Ruff Cycles says it is hoping to "break new ground and turn the market upside down" with this frame. It said, "The world’s first eDirtbike Digga Volt will be released – of course equipped with a Bosch drive for maximum performance even in the dirt park. The Digga Volt underlines the ambitions of Ruff Cycles Xpro."



Adolf Silva has also been testing the bikes.

At the moment, the details are thin on the ground for this frame but we know it uses a Bosch motor and we imagine it uses a smaller battery than you might normally find on an eMTB to keep the weight down. The pictures we have show a spec including a Gates Carbon Belt Drive, Michelin tyres and an X Fusion fork but we're not sure these will carry over to the consumer version. The bikes are set to be released "over the next few months". We have reached out to Ruff Cycles for more information and will update you as we get it.

So, eTrials bike in 6 months time?

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos eMTB Press Releases


45 Comments

  • 54 1
 Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.
  • 9 2
 "Yeah, yeah, but your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn't stop to think if they should."
  • 3 9
flag ilovedust (15 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 But you should! Recently I was watching some riders at a park and the only ones to clear the big stuff were on ebikes. Sometimes you just need the speed to get you the distance.
  • 5 0
 We thought we'd have robot servants and flying cars in the future, instead we got... an E-DJ??
  • 2 0
 @ilovedust: Or just pump up your tires and stiffen the suspension, no need for a motor
  • 3 0
 @ilovedust: Just pedal faster
  • 23 2
 I've just started trail running instead of biking because of this.
  • 8 0
 Eshoes on the horizon.
  • 4 0
 @browntown40: I will TOTALLY buy me some e-shoes.
  • 1 0
 Also known as a Sick bicycle 180
  • 1 0
 we lost you before having you
  • 15 1
 The bike industry has become a caricature of itself.
  • 3 0
 U ain't lying.
  • 8 0
 watt?
  • 9 5
 My first reaction: "that doesn't make any sense."

My second reaction after imagining what dirt jumps could look like and where they could be built if you didn't need gravity: "holy crap this could be huge!"
  • 4 2
 Also, as I think about this more, I like it even more. When I was a young whippersnapper and did stuff like dirt jumping, I didn't have a car...and to be honest, I still feel weird driving to ride all these years later. But riding a DJ bike to get to the DJs can suck, especially if they're not close. So I suppose that an EDJbike could help with that issue as well.
  • 1 1
 Totaly agree!
  • 1 0
 Only the very skilled should be riding jumps so large, and if you are that skilled, then you can pedal and pump.
  • 8 1
 Aprils fools?
  • 2 0
 Dirt jump bikes are great because they are simple and relatively light. Why add a motor, and a heavy battery (A battery that's likely to die halfway through your ride, leaving you with a super heavy, slow bike). It's cool to try new ideas and innovate, but until ebikes weigh the same as normal bikes, and have a super long battery life, I don't see the benefit.

Personally, I like the fact that normal mechanical bikes are simple, light, and will keep on going until your legs can't handle anymore.
  • 2 0
 Finally! Now it doesn't matter that I always case or overshoot the first jump, With the motor I'll be able to regain enough speed to case/overshoot the next jump! Maybe even the third set!
  • 4 0
 Came in just for the comments
(Beer & chicken wings while waiting)
  • 4 0
 This is getting embarrassing...
  • 1 0
 I couldn’t make it through the over-edited video sizzle piece, complete with carefully ripped jeans pocket (nice work, costume stylist). Like the video, the DIGGA Volt! Seems like a product trying too hard to fit in.
  • 4 0
 Facepalm.
  • 2 0
 Peak ebike 2021

Next up: electric workshop bikelifts, electric sealant injectors and heated bike saddles and grips
  • 1 0
 Would buy heated grips. Not ashamed.
  • 1 0
 Heated grips are already out there.
  • 1 0
 "It's the end of the world as we know it
It's the end of the world as we know it and I feel fine (REM)...
"Easy E were ya ever caught slippin'?"
Hell no!!! (SUBLIME)
  • 1 0
 I don't want to be a salty-sally, but at this point e-bike companies are just the annoying little brother that won't stop bothering you with weird antics O.o
  • 3 0
 Y THO?
  • 1 0
 Haha. You could build a DJ rythem section to get you up to the top of a mountain instead of shuttles.
  • 1 0
 Everyone, forget the face-value element of these. Stop and actually think of what doors they may open!
  • 1 0
 Wow, and I thought electric road and downhill bikes were the most pointless things...!
  • 1 0
 This has to be peak bullshit, hopefully things will get more normal from here onwards
  • 2 1
 Watt? Y THO? Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
  • 2 1
 The world is imploding ....... I'm out.
  • 1 0
 Incoming high voltage comments
  • 2 0
 I want an e-unicycle
  • 1 0
 This makes a lot of sense. But I hate it.
  • 1 0
 Ruff is definitely apt naming, this thing looks horrific.
  • 1 0
 Checking calendar, is it april 1st?
  • 1 0
 April fool in August?
  • 1 0
 the weather made them believe we were in april. can't blame them...
  • 1 1
 No hablo e-spanol

Post a Comment



