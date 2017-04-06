Ruff Winter - Video

VIDEOS

Apr 6, 2017
by Diamondback Bikes  
Ruff Winter

by diamondbackbikes
For those of us in the Pacific Northwest that are used to snow-free trails year-round, this past winter has been especially challenging. With multiple massive storms dumping lots of rare lowland snow we were greeted by an unusually white winter. Not to be outdone by Ma Nature, Roscoe the dog made sure to keep his human in check by dragging her out for rides whenever possible. At 8 years old his rides are getting shorter and shorter, but his stoke as the ultimate trail dog has never waned. Turns out, snow biking is actually quite fun, especially at midnight with your best buddy in tow.


Filmed and edited by Garret Van Swearingen // Northfork Industries

Rider @lacykemp
Dog Roscoe

Photos by Sam McMain

  • + 8
 I went to the shelter to adopt a trail dog, but disappointingly couldn't find any enduro breeds. So, I just got a trail+ and plan to extend the travel on his front legs.
  • + 2
 To extend that travel, just feed him with good protein + lots of love & care Wink
  • + 1
 This is awesome! My Aussie, Lacey, is always up for whatever no matter how Im feeling. This just made up my mind on whether we are going today or not...
  • + 1
 I got a chihuaha, he was kinda slow, until a hawk swooped him up. They flew right by me never to be seen again
  • + 1
 it's too cold to ride there. I would move to a warmer location.
  • + 1
 So cute. I love doggies.

