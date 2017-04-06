Ruff Winter - Video





For those of us in the Pacific Northwest that are used to snow-free trails year-round, this past winter has been especially challenging. With multiple massive storms dumping lots of rare lowland snow we were greeted by an unusually white winter. Not to be outdone by Ma Nature, Roscoe the dog made sure to keep his human in check by dragging her out for rides whenever possible. At 8 years old his rides are getting shorter and shorter, but his stoke as the ultimate trail dog has never waned. Turns out, snow biking is actually quite fun, especially at midnight with your best buddy in tow.





