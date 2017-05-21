Rumble in the Czech Jungle: Nove Mesto XC World Cup - U23 Women and Elite Men Race Recap

It is a windy morning in Nove Mesto. As temperatures rise, the arena gets buzzing. Today the women's under 23 field and the men's elite field sets off on their annual chase of the World Cup title. Crowds start pouring in and riders start to get nervous as the time has almost come. The high pitched sound of tires on rollers fills the air. Everyone seems to be ever so slightly more on edge. The day has come.





A little solitude for Richards before the day gets hectic. A little solitude for Richards before the day gets hectic.





Brad Copeland does his final checks on Kate Courtney's bike. Tire pressure is crucial in this game. Brad Copeland does his final checks on Kate Courtney's bike. Tire pressure is crucial in this game.





Evie brought the home fan club out. Evie brought the home fan club out.





Evie Richards propelled herself to the front with fury but took a tumble in Rock & Roll. Kate Courtney overtook her, although Evie was back on her feet in no time. Evie Richards propelled herself to the front with fury but took a tumble in Rock & Roll. Kate Courtney overtook her, although Evie was back on her feet in no time.





Mitas Choice in rush hour traffic with Sina Frei. Mitas Choice in rush hour traffic with Sina Frei.





One last time through Rock N' Roll before bringing it home. One last time through Rock N' Roll before bringing it home.





Sina Frei flying down the course. Sina Frei flying down the course.





Mix concentration, power and fitness and this is what you get. Mix concentration, power and fitness and this is what you get.





Kate seemed a bit surprised as she rolled in. A magnificent performance at Nove Mesto. Kate seemed a bit surprised as she rolled in. A magnificent performance at Nove Mesto.





Although there are many races throughout the year that something like this takes place, this photo is totally posed. Although there are many races throughout the year that something like this takes place, this photo is totally posed.





Stars and stripes shoewear. Stars and stripes shoewear.





BMC's list of tyre pressures for the riders. BMC's list of tyre pressures for the riders.





Nove Mesto takes the pressure off you as long as you aren't Jarro. Nove Mesto takes the pressure off you as long as you aren't Jarro.





Mathieu van der Poel relaxes before the start of the men elite. Van der Poel started on 90th position, got caught behind the start crash, crashed in the next lap which caused his gears to get stuck for a while. Yet he rode faster as anyone else on course today and claimed 8th place. The most impressive ride of the day. Mathieu van der Poel relaxes before the start of the men elite. Van der Poel started on 90th position, got caught behind the start crash, crashed in the next lap which caused his gears to get stuck for a while. Yet he rode faster as anyone else on course today and claimed 8th place. The most impressive ride of the day.





One of the most chaotic starts in years. Dan McConnell crashes on the left, whilst on the right Matthias Stirnemann snaps his chain and sees himself sent over the bars. One of the most chaotic starts in years. Dan McConnell crashes on the left, whilst on the right Matthias Stirnemann snaps his chain and sees himself sent over the bars.





When your race is over before it even gets onto the dirt. When your race is over before it even gets onto the dirt.





Thomas Litscher leads Nino Schurter. Thomas Litscher leads Nino Schurter.





If you're not quite sure whats going on right in front of your very eyes, don't worry, there's a giant frigging TV in the woods to confirm it. A picture in a picture in a picture in a...... If you're not quite sure whats going on right in front of your very eyes, don't worry, there's a giant frigging TV in the woods to confirm it. A picture in a picture in a picture in a......





Marotte exiting Rock and Roll on his way to fourth. The Frenchies are on the march in the World Cup. Julien Absalon took 3rd, Maxime Marotte 4th, Jordan Sarrou 5th, Stephane Tempier 6th and Titouan Carod in 7th. C'est pas une baguette. Marotte exiting Rock and Roll on his way to fourth. The Frenchies are on the march in the World Cup. Julien Absalon took 3rd, Maxime Marotte 4th, Jordan Sarrou 5th, Stephane Tempier 6th and Titouan Carod in 7th. C'est pas une baguette.





Wine, beer, spirits. The Czech are a friendly bunch. Wine, beer, spirits. The Czech are a friendly bunch.





Nino looks back to check the distance back to Valero. Nino looks back to check the distance back to Valero.





Absalon is not the world's fastest starter. His comeback is second to none however and he managed to claw back to third. Absalon is not the world's fastest starter. His comeback is second to none however and he managed to claw back to third.





Roaring of the crowds as Kulhavy passes. Roaring of the crowds as Kulhavy passes.





David Valero and Nino Schurter fought the battle for the win. Schurter put the hammer down a lap later. David Valero and Nino Schurter fought the battle for the win. Schurter put the hammer down a lap later.





Schurter picking up speed as Valero bites down hard in an attempt to follow. Schurter picking up speed as Valero bites down hard in an attempt to follow.





Tempier dragging Marotte up the long climb. Tempier finished sixth on the day and Marotte took fourth. Tempier dragging Marotte up the long climb. Tempier finished sixth on the day and Marotte took fourth.





Fontana and Cooper bringing the heat on the long climb. Fontana and Cooper bringing the heat on the long climb.





Coop's first big race back and first World Cup on a full suspension. Started in 41st position, finished 9th. Not too shabby. Coop's first big race back and first World Cup on a full suspension. Started in 41st position, finished 9th. Not too shabby.





Nino's victory row at Nove Mesto continues. No one comes close. Nino's victory row at Nove Mesto continues. No one comes close.





When you bring back all the dirt on track on your face. When you bring back all the dirt on track on your face.





Straight up shattered. Straight up shattered.





Yes. That is a 38. Yes. That is a 38.





The men's podium. The men's podium.





Thanks Nove Mesto. You rule. Thanks Nove Mesto. You rule.





