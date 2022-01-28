Rumour Season is Almost Over - The UCI Relelases the 2022 Team List

After months of speculation, teasing, and trolling, the team rumors season is coming to a close. The UCI has released the team list, which lists all of the athletes and team managers that will be participating in World Cup MTB events.
We've already seen that Luca Shaw is joining Canyon
, Jackson Goldstone, Laurie Greenland and Nina Hoffmann are joining the Syndicate
and XC wunderkid Mona Mitterwallner is joining Cannondale Factory Racing
but there's some new info here too including a new name for Absolute Absalon, Stephane Tempier heading to Rockrider and a Raaw Downhill Team. There's also a sneak peak at Pinkbike's own racing team, more info coming on that later today.
A full recap is coming but in the meantime dig in and find the gold, here
.
