close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Rumour Season is Almost Over - The UCI Relelases the 2022 Team List

Jan 28, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

After months of speculation, teasing, and trolling, the team rumors season is coming to a close. The UCI has released the team list, which lists all of the athletes and team managers that will be participating in World Cup MTB events.

We've already seen that Luca Shaw is joining Canyon, Jackson Goldstone, Laurie Greenland and Nina Hoffmann are joining the Syndicate and XC wunderkid Mona Mitterwallner is joining Cannondale Factory Racing but there's some new info here too including a new name for Absolute Absalon, Stephane Tempier heading to Rockrider and a Raaw Downhill Team. There's also a sneak peak at Pinkbike's own racing team, more info coming on that later today.

A full recap is coming but in the meantime dig in and find the gold, here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours


Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: How Reliable Are Modern Mountain Bikes?
58608 views
10 Small Canadian Manufacturers Making Rad Things
54223 views
Updated: Anton Sintsov Signs with the Orbea Factory Team - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
49837 views
Review: Supersapiens Constant Glucose Monitor
48842 views
10 Bikes of Freeride Fiesta
45552 views
Review: Rapha's Trail Pants & Knee Pads Are Impossibly Comfy
43029 views
Opinion: Why 3/4 Shells Aren't As Silly as They Look
39033 views
First Look: Intend's New Hero RD Fork Uses a RockShox Damper
38357 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 ....... waiting for the recap...
  • 1 0
 Intresting, Łukasik - Canyon Collective Pirreli - did not see any official announcement yet Wink
  • 2 0
 It's wunderkind.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007411
Mobile Version of Website