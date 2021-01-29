Rumour Season is Almost Over - UCI Publishes 2021 Team List

Jan 29, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

After months of speculation, teasing, and trolling, the team rumors season is coming to a close. The UCI has released the team list, which lists all of the athletes and team managers that will be participating in World Cup MTB events.

Most of the big news has already been announced but there are some more moves to dig into as well including 2017 junior World Champ Melanie Chappaz to The Brigade and former Cube racer Gaetan Vige to FRF Race Company. Dig in and find the gold! We'll be updating this post with a full team list soon.

Check out the full list for XC and DH, here.

555 Gravity Racing


A.R.Monex MTB Pro Cycling


Absolute-Absalon BMC


Alpecin Fenix


Assault Racing


Axxios Infinity


Banshee Racing Brigade


Beaumes De Venise - Massi


BH Wallonie MTB Team


BH Templos Cafes UCC


Bike Team Solothurn


BMC Tbelles By Kalas


Caloi Henrique Avancini Racing


Cannondale Factory Racing


Canyon Collective Factory Team


Canyon Collective FMD


Canyon Northwave MTB Team


Ceska Sporitelna - Accolade Cycling Team


Chiguiro Extremo DH Team


Commencal 100%


Commencal 21


Commencal Nobl


Commencal/Muc Off By Riding Addiction


Computer Mania MTB Racing Team


Continental Atherton


CS Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia Vittoria


CST PostNL Bafang MTB Racing Team


Cube Factory Racing


Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic


Cyklostar Trek Pirelli


Dinamo - Bikexpert - Superbet


DMT Racing Team By Marconi Project's


Dorval AM Commencal


ECA Nukeproof Racing


Expres CZ Tufo Team Kolin


Fischer - BMC


Four ES International Project


FRF Race Company


Gamux Factory Racing


Gapp System - Kolofix MTB Racing Team


Ghost Factory Racing


Giant Factory Off-Road Team


GT Factory Racing


Head Pro Team Opava[/


Hunton Hard Rocx


Intense Factory Racing


Irontech Tecnic Mendiz Ambisist


JB Brunex Superior Factory Racing


JBG 2 Cryospace


KMC - Orbea


Kona Factory Team


Kross Orlen Cycling Team


KTM Factory MTB Team


KTM Protek Elettrosystem


Lexware Mountainbike Team


Liv Factory Racing


Madison Saracen Factory Team


Maloja Pushbikers MTB


Massi


Miranda Factory Team[p/B]


MMR Factory Team


Mountainbike Racingteam


MS Mondraker Team


Nina Hoffmann Racing Powered by Stifmtb.com


Norco Factory Team DH


Norco Factory Team XC


Pivot Cycles OTE


Pivot Factory Racing


Primaflor Mondraker Xsauce

[PI=20070632][/PI

Propain Factory Racing


R1 - Cycling Education


RDR Italia Factory Team


Rockshox Trek Race Team


Rogue Racing After Skull Team


Rouvy Specialized


Santa Cruz FSA MTB Pro Team


Santa Cruz Syndicate


Scott - Goldstar Sports Racing Team


Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret


Scott Downhill Factory


Scott-SRAM Racing Team


Sense Factory Racing


Serneke Allebike MTB Team


SF-Racing

[PI=20070718][?PI]

Specialized Gravity


Specialized Racing


Struby Bixs Team


Sunn Offroad


Swiss MTB Pro Team


Team Bulls


Team Cycles Darnanville

[PI=20070740][/PI

Team Rudy Project


Team Skeno - Sfit Helse


Team Trek - Pirelli


Team Vosges VTT[/B}


Teamisgav - SPecialized


Teamproject.ch


The Brigade / SR Suntour


The Union


The YT Mob


Thomus RN Swiss Bike Team


Torpado Sudtirol International MTB Pro Team


Torpado Ursus


Trek Pirelli


Trek Factory Racing DH


Trek Factory Racing XC


Trinity Racing MTB


Trinx Factory Team


Unior Sinter


UR Team


VCA Anjos Asterion


Velcan MTB Pro Team


Veloroc Lapierre


X-Sauce Factory Team


YD Racing



22 Comments

  • 21 0
 “Dig in and find the gold”
Me before I insert my finger into my nose
  • 11 0
 Me before I insert my finger in your nose
  • 5 0
 Jack Goldstone on Miranda Factory Team!
  • 4 0
 So who is left for that 3rd syndicate spot?
  • 2 0
 Just the two are listed.
  • 1 0
 And Nina Hoffman racing listed as her own team again.
  • 2 0
 1-Is Ethan related to Andrew Shandro?
and.... ta da..... Miranda is racing!
  • 2 0
 Yes it's his Son. Also noticed Miranda is listed, and that Martin Maes is listed for GT in DH.
  • 1 0
 @tuhuramtb: that that is cool news and Maes for GT is a win win
  • 2 0
 Yes, racing’s in the shandro’s dna
  • 1 0
 Why is the UR Team considered to be from New Zealand? The Hannah’s are from Aussie....
  • 2 1
 I saw Tracey is still listed too. Seven articles down she was discussing her retirement. Time for a comeback?
  • 1 0
 Bryn Dickerson doesn’t look like he’s got a ride this season.
  • 3 0
 @Superburner: Still on team racing events - just not WC's .
  • 1 0
 Commencal Nobl Wheels : with two new riders,
four in total, looking good !!!
➕ From me @NOBLwheels!!!
  • 2 0
 What about Cathro?
  • 1 0
 He’s still working with pinkbike and the other sponsers
  • 1 0
 What about Adam Brayton / Hope & Phil Atwill ?
  • 1 0
 Is it just a list for the trade teams? Privateers and smaller teams not included?
  • 1 0
 Atwill is back on Propain, per his insta.
  • 1 0
 Trummer and Norton on YT, that's going to be a competitive team.
  • 1 0
 Remi Thirion to Giant!

