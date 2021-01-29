Rumour Season is Almost Over - UCI Publishes 2021 Team List

After months of speculation, teasing, and trolling, the team rumors season is coming to a close. The UCI has released the team list, which lists all of the athletes and team managers that will be participating in World Cup MTB events.
Most of the big news has already been announced but there are some more moves to dig into as well including 2017 junior World Champ Melanie Chappaz
to The Brigade and former Cube racer Gaetan Vige
to FRF Race Company. Dig in and find the gold! We'll be updating this post with a full team list soon.
Check out the full list for XC and DH, here
.555 Gravity RacingA.R.Monex MTB Pro CyclingAbsolute-Absalon BMCAlpecin FenixAssault RacingAxxios InfinityBanshee Racing BrigadeBeaumes De Venise - MassiBH Wallonie MTB TeamBH Templos Cafes UCCBike Team SolothurnBMC Tbelles By KalasCaloi Henrique Avancini RacingCannondale Factory RacingCanyon Collective Factory TeamCanyon Collective FMDCanyon Northwave MTB TeamCeska Sporitelna - Accolade Cycling TeamChiguiro Extremo DH TeamCommencal 100%Commencal 21Commencal NoblCommencal/Muc Off By Riding AddictionComputer Mania MTB Racing TeamContinental AthertonCS Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia VittoriaCST PostNL Bafang MTB Racing TeamCube Factory RacingCube Pro Fermetures SeficCyklostar Trek PirelliDinamo - Bikexpert - SuperbetDMT Racing Team By Marconi Project'sDorval AM CommencalECA Nukeproof RacingExpres CZ Tufo Team KolinFischer - BMCFour ES International ProjectFRF Race CompanyGamux Factory RacingGapp System - Kolofix MTB Racing TeamGhost Factory RacingGiant Factory Off-Road TeamGT Factory RacingHead Pro Team Opava[/
Hunton Hard Rocx
Intense Factory Racing
Irontech Tecnic Mendiz Ambisist
JB Brunex Superior Factory Racing
JBG 2 Cryospace
KMC - Orbea
Kona Factory Team
Kross Orlen Cycling Team
KTM Factory MTB Team
KTM Protek Elettrosystem
Lexware Mountainbike Team
Liv Factory Racing
Madison Saracen Factory Team
Maloja Pushbikers MTB
Massi
Miranda Factory Team[p/B]
MMR Factory Team
Mountainbike Racingteam
MS Mondraker Team
Nina Hoffmann Racing Powered by Stifmtb.com
Norco Factory Team DH
Norco Factory Team XC
Pivot Cycles OTE
Pivot Factory Racing
Primaflor Mondraker Xsauce
[PI=20070632][/PI
Propain Factory Racing
R1 - Cycling Education
RDR Italia Factory Team
Rockshox Trek Race Team
Rogue Racing After Skull Team
Rouvy Specialized
Santa Cruz FSA MTB Pro Team
Santa Cruz Syndicate
Scott - Goldstar Sports Racing Team
Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
Scott Downhill Factory
Scott-SRAM Racing Team
Sense Factory Racing
Serneke Allebike MTB Team
SF-Racing
[PI=20070718][?PI]
Specialized Gravity
Specialized Racing
Struby Bixs Team
Sunn Offroad
Swiss MTB Pro Team
Team Bulls
Team Cycles Darnanville
[PI=20070740][/PI
Team Rudy Project
Team Skeno - Sfit Helse
Team Trek - Pirelli
Team Vosges VTT[/B}
Teamisgav - SPecialized
Teamproject.ch
The Brigade / SR Suntour
The Union
The YT Mob
Thomus RN Swiss Bike Team
Torpado Sudtirol International MTB Pro Team
Torpado Ursus
Trek Pirelli
Trek Factory Racing DH
Trek Factory Racing XC
Trinity Racing MTB
Trinx Factory Team
Unior Sinter
UR Team
VCA Anjos Asterion
Velcan MTB Pro Team
Veloroc Lapierre
X-Sauce Factory Team
YD Racing
Me before I insert my finger into my nose
and.... ta da..... Miranda is racing!
four in total, looking good !!!
➕ From me @NOBLwheels!!!
