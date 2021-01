Rumour Season is Almost Over - UCI Publishes 2021 Team List

555 Gravity Racing

A.R.Monex MTB Pro Cycling

Absolute-Absalon BMC

Alpecin Fenix

Assault Racing

Axxios Infinity

Banshee Racing Brigade

Beaumes De Venise - Massi

BH Wallonie MTB Team

BH Templos Cafes UCC

Bike Team Solothurn

BMC Tbelles By Kalas

Caloi Henrique Avancini Racing

Cannondale Factory Racing

Canyon Collective Factory Team

Canyon Collective FMD

Canyon Northwave MTB Team

Ceska Sporitelna - Accolade Cycling Team

Chiguiro Extremo DH Team

Commencal 100%

Commencal 21

Commencal Nobl

Commencal/Muc Off By Riding Addiction

Computer Mania MTB Racing Team

Continental Atherton

CS Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia Vittoria

CST PostNL Bafang MTB Racing Team

Cube Factory Racing

Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic

Cyklostar Trek Pirelli

Dinamo - Bikexpert - Superbet

DMT Racing Team By Marconi Project's

Dorval AM Commencal

ECA Nukeproof Racing

Expres CZ Tufo Team Kolin

Fischer - BMC

Four ES International Project

FRF Race Company

Gamux Factory Racing

Gapp System - Kolofix MTB Racing Team

Ghost Factory Racing

Giant Factory Off-Road Team

GT Factory Racing







Hunton Hard Rocx





Intense Factory Racing





Irontech Tecnic Mendiz Ambisist





JB Brunex Superior Factory Racing





JBG 2 Cryospace





KMC - Orbea





Kona Factory Team





Kross Orlen Cycling Team





KTM Factory MTB Team





KTM Protek Elettrosystem





Lexware Mountainbike Team





Liv Factory Racing





Madison Saracen Factory Team





Maloja Pushbikers MTB





Massi











MMR Factory Team





Mountainbike Racingteam





MS Mondraker Team





Nina Hoffmann Racing Powered by Stifmtb.com





Norco Factory Team DH





Norco Factory Team XC





Pivot Cycles OTE





Pivot Factory Racing





Primaflor Mondraker Xsauce



Propain Factory Racing





R1 - Cycling Education





RDR Italia Factory Team





Rockshox Trek Race Team





Rogue Racing After Skull Team





Rouvy Specialized





Santa Cruz FSA MTB Pro Team





Santa Cruz Syndicate





Scott - Goldstar Sports Racing Team





Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret





Scott Downhill Factory





Scott-SRAM Racing Team





Sense Factory Racing





Serneke Allebike MTB Team





SF-Racing



Specialized Gravity





Specialized Racing





Struby Bixs Team





Sunn Offroad





Swiss MTB Pro Team





Team Bulls





Team Cycles Darnanville



Team Rudy Project





Team Skeno - Sfit Helse





Team Trek - Pirelli











Teamisgav - SPecialized





Teamproject.ch





The Brigade / SR Suntour





The Union





The YT Mob





Thomus RN Swiss Bike Team





Torpado Sudtirol International MTB Pro Team





Torpado Ursus





Trek Pirelli





Trek Factory Racing DH





Trek Factory Racing XC





Trinity Racing MTB





Trinx Factory Team





Unior Sinter





UR Team





VCA Anjos Asterion





Velcan MTB Pro Team





Veloroc Lapierre





X-Sauce Factory Team





YD Racing







After months of speculation, teasing, and trolling, the team rumors season is coming to a close. The UCI has released the team list, which lists all of the athletes and team managers that will be participating in World Cup MTB events.Most of the big news has already been announced but there are some more moves to dig into as well including 2017 junior World Champ Melanie Chappaz to The Brigade and former Cube racer Gaetan Vige to FRF Race Company. Dig in and find the gold! We'll be updating this post with a full team list soon.Check out the full list for XC and DH, here