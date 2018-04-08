Run For Those Who Can't in the Wings for Life Event & Raise Money for Spinal Cord Research





Tarek Rasouli, a former mountain bike pro and the Founder and Managing Director of communications and marketing agency rasoulution (who represents athletes like Danny MacAskill and brands such as Red Bull) outlines how important Wings for Life is to him and why he thinks everyone should get involved.





Words by Tarek Rasouli:



On May 6th, the global Wings for Life World Run will take place. Yeah, we know... Running is not really our thing either, we prefer to ride. However, this is different and it's important. Tens of thousands of people will participate to run for a good cause. There is no finish line at this unique event. You run for as long as you can, for those who can’t.



We in the bike scene know how fast accidents can happen. Whether on the trail or in city traffic. We may even know a friend, acquaintance or relative who has suffered the fate of no longer being able to walk. Most (some) of you will know that I am in that position myself.



It's for that reason that we would like to invite you, dear bike fans and bike colleagues, to join us in the Wings for Life World Run to collect donations for the Wings for Life Foundation and spinal cord research with the aim to find a cure for spinal cord injuries.







The nicest thing about the Wings for Life World Run is that everyone is running for a good cause - so that paraplegia can hopefully be cured one day. The entire entry fee goes to the Wings for Life Foundation, which exclusively aims to cure paraplegia. Moreover, it happens at the very same time across different continents and in different countries with anyone able to participate.







This running event also differs from all others, given that everyone runs (or in my case rolls) until the catcher car overtakes them. The catcher car leaves 30 minutes after the start of the run and acts not as a support vehicle, but like a moving finish line. Once you get passed by the catcher car, your run is over. Some may be caught after 40 minutes and others may run for about 4 hours or more.







Furthermore, the Wings for Life World Run is a day where thousands are running for those who cannot walk, and one of them is actually me. When I'm with thousands of runners, I feel honoured in a way. At the same time, I think it's awesome that the Wings for Life Foundation is organizing this run so that hopefully someday everyone can run. Also, it's very special to me that my rasoulution team and some of the athletes we manage come along every year.







Many bikers run that day because they have friends from the bike or motocross scene like me, Martyn Ashton, Stephen Murray, Tara Llanes, Pit Beirer, Hannes Kinigadner, Wolfgang Illek, Tim Simon, Fred King, Sam Willoughby or many others who are sitting in a wheelchair and can neither walk nor bike. In the past years, top bikers have been apart of the event including Danny MacAskill, Andreu Lacondeguy, Fabio Wibmer, Martin Söderström and many others.







As already mentioned, all the donations to the Wings for Life Foundation are used for spinal cord research. The Foundation works with researchers and scientists involved in the treatment of paraplegia. They work systematically to find the right method because unfortunately medical research is not yet dedicated enough to the topic. In comparison to other diseases and injuries, paraplegia is still rather rare. Considering that landing in a wheelchair can happen to anyone, it is amazing how relatively little resources have been put into research for spinal cord injuries.



