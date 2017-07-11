Run It: Cam Zink at Darkfest - Video and Photo Epic

IF YOU WANT SOMETHING DONE RIGHT, YOU HAVE TO DO IT YOURSELF







With the ever-growing amount of resources available to the public, the time has never been easier for one to control their own destiny. This theme is growing more prevalent among established riders.



As an up and coming rider, you no longer have to lug around your Dad's handy cam and spend countless hours digitizing your stack of DV tapes to ultimately (literally) mail the DVD or VHS to potential sponsors in hopes that someone would eventually open the package to watch it. Ten years ago, Taylor Sage and I did just that. We made a movie called,



Back to present day, we are rekindling that fire with the help of the internet. Now we have the complete freedom to create, and we intend to use it. Our first mission: Darkfest. Enjoy.





It takes a very long time to get to South Africa, but the benefits are clear.





"I'm all the way up"





Excuse me sir...













Over the past decade, I have been fortunate enough to not only become an established rider, but also a family and business man. Now don't get me wrong, I'm no P-Diddy, but a major upside to success is having resources and assets at your fingertips to create exactly what you want. Finding a budget for producing a film is not an easy task and waiting around for a bag of money to show up can turn years of opportunity into a stagnant waiting period. So when Sage and I were having a hard time getting our new project off the ground, we decided to forego the waiting period and take matters into our own hands. By funding it ourselves, and releasing it for free on YouTube, we are able to create something bitchin and have it seen. The best part is having a lot of cool friends that help to make this a reality because ultimately, we are doing this with our friends for our friends.







Zink, flip seatie on the world's largest step-up. This thing is a beast.













Macduff kept everyone caffeinated.







There is a little cafe down the hill from the jumps, on a hot African day a frosty milkshake can quickly become priority number one. Let's just say, the girls in the cafe washed a lot of glasses that week. Adolfo and Sam on a milkshake run.





Aggy cheezin'...

















Rental, don't be gentle





We explored the weirdest root beer river.









Classic game of push-a-log-down-a-river keeping everyone entertained.





KJ, spirits up and cooled down.













Meeting of the minds.





Fun Fact: Colored by plant proteins, this river was on the same property as the jumps.





Little Andy





KJ, always stylin'.













"I'll park your car for you" Uhhh, I think we'll go over here.





Mellow surf check at the world's sharkiest beach.





Fun Fact: Sharks love hanging out near river mouths.





The Boogie Boys, ready for action.





Good luck out there little buddy.





So luscious. Do you even dig?









First Annual Darkfest Campfire Cave





"Make sure I get photo credit for this one" – Zink





Adolf Silva has style to go with his acrobatics.





Andreu taking the berm-slider to another level.













This was Ethan's first time on a boat.





Cold chillin'





"So, we have this boat ride for you guys if you want?" "Thanks, Monster!"





Quite picturesque





Time to ride. KJ and Reynold suited and booted.





Sam Reynolds, one of the creators of Darkfest









This step-down hip was sending everyone to the moon.





Zink













Nico Vink, steeze factory







