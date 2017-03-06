Pinkbike.com
Rupert Chapman Rides Christchurch - Video
Mar 6, 2017
by
Pivot Cycles
Follow
Following
by
pivotcycles
Views: 772
Faves:
7
Comments: 0
Pivot would like to wish the Christchurch Adventure Park a speedy recovery process.
MENTIONS:
@pivotcycles
Score
Time
+ 1
DigRenno
(1 hours ago)
Rad!!!!!!! That's what it's all about!!!!!! Awesome trail and sick color matched kit and bike!!! Rad!!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
plyawn
(11 mins ago)
The music almost drowned out the swarm of bees chasing him
[Reply]
+ 1
QuebecPoulin
(1 hours ago)
They sure have style at Pivot Cycles !
[Reply]
