Rupert Walker Wins Red Bull Illume Moving Image Category, Plus Stunning Category Winning Photographs

The winners of the Red Bull Illume action and adventure sports imagery contest were announced November 20th in South Tyrol, Italy. The contest crowned an Overall Winner and 11 Category Winners, many of which were won by mountain bike-related media.
The Image Quest 2019 was the fifth edition and included two new categories; Best of Instagram by SanDisk and the Moving Image category which Rupert Walker won for the opening shot in Parallel. The voting panel consisted of 50 photo editors and digital experts and a record-breaking 59,551 images were submitted by thousands of photographers with entries from all around the world.
Energy & Overall Winner:
Images that demonstrate the force that powers an action and show the energy, speed and strength required for an athlete to perform.
Ben Thouard, France, shows the power of surfing with this underwater shot of Ace Buchan kicking out from the barrel through the wave in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, French Polynesia.
Best of Instagram by SanDisk:
Images submitted on Instagram – photographer’s most gram-worthy moments of show-stopping adventure and action sports. Stuff so cool you have to stop scrolling.
Baptiste Fauchille, France, with a shot from a buddies trip with a business goal showing Alex Bibollet’s shadow in the bowl of Fillinges, France.
Creative by Skylum:
Images that have been enhanced digitally or in the darkroom through alterations made in the production or digital editing process. This is an open category so anything goes!
Denis Klero, Russia, for his visually striking image of Paul Alekhin to celebrate the change of season in Streetfire Club, Moscow, Russia.
Emerging by Red Bull Photography:
A fresh approach offers new angles. The up-and-coming category is for rising talents to compete on similar footing – submissions accepted only from photographers 25 years old or less. No video, no image manipulation. Show us your greatest capture!
Jean-Baptiste Liautard, France, joins the big leagues with this mirrored shot of Jeremy Berthier at his trail in Bourgoin-Jallieu, France.
Innovation by Sony:
Images that reveal a unique angle, a visual idea, a different format, light and flash effects... something never seen before! It's the purely creative image.
Laurence Crossman-Emms, United Kingdom, takes the imagination by storm with this image of Katy Winton BMXing through a puddle at Blaenau Ffestiniog, North Wales, United Kingdom.
Lifestyle:
Images that visually capture the creativity of the lifestyle, music and culture that surrounds action and freesports, or represents what happens before, between, and after the action.
Alexander Wick, Germany, for his tribute shot of Philipp Bankosegger, Chris Rudolph and Luke Lalor taking a nap by Salathé Wall, El Capitan, Yosemite National Park, USA.
Mastepiece by EyeEm: Images that illuminate your artistic skill, your personal best, your unique style - give us your best shot!
Lorenz Holder, Germany, for his shot of Senad Grosic flying in the magical Game of Thrones location, The Dark Hedges, Northern Ireland.
Moving Image:
Images are no longer standing still. The Moving Image category is an open playing field for video sequences between 5 and 30 seconds. Ready… set… action!
Rupert Walker, Canada, for his precise shot featuring Brandon Semenuk and Ryan Howard riding down a custom built slalom line in Paso Robles.
Playground:
Images that showcase the landscapes, locations, platforms and environments in which athletes play.
Lorenz Holder, Germany, with a shot of Vladic Scholz in the surreal Ouse Valley Viaduct, South England.
RAW:
Shots that are straight out of the camera showcasing the real image. Composition, exposure, lighting done in front of the lens and in the scene, not behind a screen. That’s the RAW category: un-cropped, un-touched, no filter.
Noah Wetzel, USA, for his shot of Chris Bule riding under the Total Solar Eclipse in Teton Valley, Wyoming, USA.
Wings:
Images that capture the point in a performance in which the athlete jumps, catches air, free falls, soars.
Philip Platzer, Austria, captures athlete Marco Fürst flying on an unthinkable hot air balloon swing in Fromberg, Austria.
