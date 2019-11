Rupert Walker Wins Red Bull Illume Moving Image Category, Plus Stunning Category Winning Photographs

Energy & Overall Winner:

Best of Instagram by SanDisk:

Creative by Skylum:

Emerging by Red Bull Photography:

Innovation by Sony:

Lifestyle:

Mastepiece by EyeEm:

Moving Image:

Playground:

RAW:

Wings:

The winners of the Red Bull Illume action and adventure sports imagery contest were announced November 20th in South Tyrol, Italy. The contest crowned an Overall Winner and 11 Category Winners, many of which were won by mountain bike-related media.The Image Quest 2019 was the fifth edition and included two new categories; Best of Instagram by SanDisk and the Moving Image category which Rupert Walker won for the opening shot in Parallel . The voting panel consisted of 50 photo editors and digital experts and a record-breaking 59,551 images were submitted by thousands of photographers with entries from all around the world.Ben Thouard, France, shows the power of surfing with this underwater shot of Ace Buchan kicking out from the barrel through the wave in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, French Polynesia.Baptiste Fauchille, France, with a shot from a buddies trip with a business goal showing Alex Bibollet’s shadow in the bowl of Fillinges, France.Denis Klero, Russia, for his visually striking image of Paul Alekhin to celebrate the change of season in Streetfire Club, Moscow, Russia.Jean-Baptiste Liautard, France, joins the big leagues with this mirrored shot of Jeremy Berthier at his trail in Bourgoin-Jallieu, France.Laurence Crossman-Emms, United Kingdom, takes the imagination by storm with this image of Katy Winton BMXing through a puddle at Blaenau Ffestiniog, North Wales, United Kingdom.Alexander Wick, Germany, for his tribute shot of Philipp Bankosegger, Chris Rudolph and Luke Lalor taking a nap by Salathé Wall, El Capitan, Yosemite National Park, USA.Lorenz Holder, Germany, for his shot of Senad Grosic flying in the magical Game of Thrones location, The Dark Hedges, Northern Ireland.Rupert Walker, Canada, for his precise shot featuring Brandon Semenuk and Ryan Howard riding down a custom built slalom line in Paso Robles.Lorenz Holder, Germany, with a shot of Vladic Scholz in the surreal Ouse Valley Viaduct, South England.Noah Wetzel, USA, for his shot of Chris Bule riding under the Total Solar Eclipse in Teton Valley, Wyoming, USA.Philip Platzer, Austria, captures athlete Marco Fürst flying on an unthinkable hot air balloon swing in Fromberg, Austria.Learn more about the stories behind the images at redbullillume.com