Rural Fire Authority Handing Back Christchurch Adventure Park

The Rural Fire Authority will hand back the Christchurch Adventure Park this afternoon. Having the park returned the team from the park is only the start of what will be a fairly long make safe and damage assessment process.There are extreme tree and rock fall hazards all across the park that need to be addressed by the team before they can fully assess the site. When the park is made safe they will be working with insurers to assess the extent of the damage. The Park will also be working closely with the landowners as the fires ripped through significant areas of the forest causing extensive damage to trees and their root systems. Unfortunately, this does not appear that it's going to be a quick process.The Park is closed to the public until further notice and the public are advised that access to the park is strictly prohibited. People breaching this warning will stretch the park's resources and jeopardize the time to assess and ultimately rebuild the Park. The team at the Christchurch Adventure Park take health and safety extremely seriously.As soon as the team has more information on the extent of the damage they will be able to schedule the remedial works and only then will there be an estimate a re-opening date.