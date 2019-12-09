Russia Receives 4 Year Ban, Excluded from 2020 Olympics Amid Doping Scandal

Dec 9, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Executive Committee unanimously endorsed the recommendation made by the independent Compliance Review Committee that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be declared non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code for a period of four years.

Sir Craig Reedie, president of the WADA stated, "The ExCo’s strong decision today shows WADA’s determination to act resolutely in the face of the Russian doping crisis, thanks to the Agency’s robust investigatory capability, the vision of the CRC, and WADA’s recently acquired ability to recommend meaningful sanctions via the Compliance Standard which entered into effect in April 2018. Combined, these strengths have enabled the ExCo to make the right decisions at the right time.

"For too long, Russian doping has detracted from clean sport. The blatant breach by the Russian authorities of RUSADA’s reinstatement conditions, approved by the ExCo in September 2018, demanded a robust response. That is exactly what has been delivered today. Russia was afforded every opportunity to get its house in order and re-join the global anti-doping community for the good of its athletes and of the integrity of sport, but it chose instead to continue in its stance of deception and denial. As a result, the WADA ExCo has responded in the strongest possible terms, while protecting the rights of Russian athletes that can prove that they were not involved and did not benefit from these fraudulent acts."

The decision handed down will not allow Russia as a country to compete in major sporting events such as World Cups, World Championships, or the Olympics. The decision comes after Russia's anti-doping agency (RUSADA) was declared non-compliant over manipulating lab test results in January 2019.

bigquotesFor too long, Russian doping has detracted from clean sport.Sir Craig Reedie - WADA President

The statement goes on to list a series of consequences. It can be read, in full, on the WADA's website.

How this impacts Russian cycling athletes is not yet clear, but according to the statement, athletes in cycling events, which include cross-country, BMX, road, and track, can compete as individuals not under a national banner proven they can show they were not involved in doping issues in any way.

Russia has fielded strong MTB athletes in the past and there are a number of elite and junior racers who could race in Tokyo. Irina Kalentieva won the 2007 and 2009 World Championships and took a bronze medal in Beijing, however, she announced her retirement at the end of this past season so she is unlikely to be at the start line. Anton Sintsov, another Russian athlete, is currently ranked 22nd in UCI men's elite rankings. We've reached out to Anton to see how this announcement could impact him.

Russian Anton Sintsov surprised friend and foe today. A charging Kulhavy set him back to third but what a race.
Russian Anton Sintsov racing to a third-place finish at the 2017 Lenzerheide World Cup. There is no suggestion Sinstov has used performance enhancing drugs.

Jonathan Taylor, Chair of the WADA Compliance Review Committee, states, "If an athlete from Russia can prove they were not involved in the institutionalized doping programme, that their data were not part of the manipulation, that they were subject to adequate testing prior to the event in question, and that they fulfill any other strict conditions to be determined, they will be allowed to compete. This avoids punishing the innocent and instead stands up for the rights of clean athletes everywhere."

This is a developing story and we will update it with any further information.

34 Comments

  • 30 0
 In Soviet Russia, Steroids take you.
  • 28 0
 "If he dies, he dies"
  • 2 0
 FTW...
  • 15 1
 Good thing there's no enduro in the olympics, imagine the bans!
  • 10 1
 Im just Russian to the comment sections for the Rocky jokes and puns
  • 12 1
 They better be Putin you to the top with that pun.
  • 8 1
 @nyhc00: Some people will probably be Stalin to upvote it.
  • 5 2
 Could get pretty rocky.
  • 10 0
 @nyhc00: Crimea river already.
  • 1 0
 @SnowshoeRider4Life Paulie executed jokes and people taking the Mickey?
  • 7 0
 Cyclists take steroids?? This is news to me
  • 5 0
 this is called having "Nationality Low Self Esteem". We've gotta cheat to win at all costs.
  • 3 0
 Their state spent the 20th Century killing off their best and brightest people. These are the leftovers desperately clinging to a glorious past they won't recover for many, many generations.
  • 2 1
 While the Russian Doping was state run and funded - in Canada we have to rely on good old individual efforts. Am I correct, Chris S., Roland G., Ryder H. and Seamus M? In the US - the postal service and discovery channel can help you out. It is capitalism at its finest..........

I get that this is more recent and state run - but we North Americans are not innocent at all.
  • 4 0
 Does this include Boris, the sneaky fvckin' Russian?
  • 1 0
 Oh man, that'd be a shame - you gotta respect him for really bucking the weight weenies trend!
  • 4 0
 Well, most of the russian athletes banned for being russian athletes.
  • 3 0
 And use steroids
  • 2 0
 @bearkoff: all of them?
  • 3 1
 Same as before. The flag isn’t there but most of the clean cheaters, sorry, athletes are...
  • 3 0
 Well, "let me speak from my heart"©
  • 1 0
 That really sucks for Russian athletes that do not dope!
OR is it requirement to be on their team?
To all non doping Russians athletes time to defect!
  • 1 0
 Bummer. Any athlete who isn't guilty and affected is having a really bad day. What can you say to them?
  • 1 0
 Total political bullshit witch hunt.
If you think American athletes are not doping up a ton, you’re kidding yourself.
  • 1 0
 Good move, russians need to learn that cheating is not the way. !!!
  • 1 0
 Good. Russia can get fucked. Hope the clean athletes are able to compete.
  • 1 0
 you mom can get fucked
  • 2 0
 Finally )
  • 1 0
 Devil's advocate: PED's should be legalized.
  • 1 0
 Mother Russia!
  • 1 0
 F Russia
  • 2 2
 Rocky 3?
  • 3 0
 You mean 4
  • 2 0
 Clubber Lang was not Russian... But he DEFINITELY murdered Mick.

Post a Comment



