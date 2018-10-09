Russian Freerider Kirill Benderoni in a Coma

On September 21st, Kirill Churbanov - more commonly known as Benderoni - had a severe accident while riding on his home trails close to Moscow. He overshot one of his big backcountry gap jumps, broke his collarbone upon crash landing and was immediately knocked out by the impact. Kirill was wearing a full face helmet as well as a Leatt brace. He didn't regain consciousness and when he was delivered to a hospital about five hours later he was put in an artificial coma to help deal with his injuries.



He was diagnosed with a diffuse axonal injury and as of now, it is unclear how the future will look for him. A couple of days ago, Kirill woke up from coma and can follow persons with his eyes, reacts to touches and being talked to but cannot (yet) move again or talk or communicate in any other way. Kirill has health insurance in Russia, which is one of the few good news - unfortunately, the insurance will only cover a basic rehabilitation program which will not be sufficient for Kirill's type of injury. This is why we want to raise funds to be able to place him in a good medical program, specific for his needs. Any donations received will go directly to Kirill's family and will strictly be used for his treatment. In case there is some amount left, it will be donated to a charity of a similar kind. We thank you in advance for your help! — Ekaterina Ukraintseva