Russian Freerider Kirill Benderoni in a Coma

Oct 9, 2018
by Sarah Moore  
I ve been planning to go on a photo trip with Kirill ever since I first saw his videos. For me as a central European Russia has always been that crazy and kinda exotic country you probably never get a chance to check out yourself so I was extremely anxious to experience it first hand. When Kirill didn t get the chance to compete at the Rampage we decided to go on a road trip through Russia instead. It turned out to be a 4000km 12 day marathon scouting locations and looking for perfect natural features to shoot. When we found this abandoned mine we knew we had a great backdrop for some otherworldly photos. Kirill flipped the stepdown first try and went down after a couple of metres - this is the second try and he nailed it perfectly I shot it as a panoramic photo to be able to include the complete location which is also why the photo ratio is about 2 1. The original consists of 25 layers and has a resolution of roughly 70 megapixels Make sure to check it out in highres 1600px width for the best viewing experience


Kirill is a freeride mountain bike rider from Moscow, Russia, who has been making a name for himself in the international scene. His hard charging style and fearless determination landed him a wildcard invite to Rampage in 2013.


bigquotesOn September 21st, Kirill Churbanov - more commonly known as Benderoni - had a severe accident while riding on his home trails close to Moscow. He overshot one of his big backcountry gap jumps, broke his collarbone upon crash landing and was immediately knocked out by the impact. Kirill was wearing a full face helmet as well as a Leatt brace. He didn't regain consciousness and when he was delivered to a hospital about five hours later he was put in an artificial coma to help deal with his injuries.

He was diagnosed with a diffuse axonal injury and as of now, it is unclear how the future will look for him. A couple of days ago, Kirill woke up from coma and can follow persons with his eyes, reacts to touches and being talked to but cannot (yet) move again or talk or communicate in any other way. Kirill has health insurance in Russia, which is one of the few good news - unfortunately, the insurance will only cover a basic rehabilitation program which will not be sufficient for Kirill's type of injury. This is why we want to raise funds to be able to place him in a good medical program, specific for his needs. Any donations received will go directly to Kirill's family and will strictly be used for his treatment. In case there is some amount left, it will be donated to a charity of a similar kind. We thank you in advance for your help!Ekaterina Ukraintseva



Photo by Sergey Makarov.

Kirill Benderoni

You can read our "Getting to Know" article with him here.

You can donate to the GoFundMe campaign his friends have set up for him here.

12 Comments

  • + 18
 Best wishes for his recovery. The giant drops he was hitting on his hardtail years ago, this guy's a G.
  • + 11
 Not cool at all. Super talented rider and always a fav to watch. Definitely will donate and wishing him the best in recovery.
  • + 5
 I wish you speedy recovery Kirill ! I´ ve seen many videos withyou and you´re one hell of a tough and unstoppable guy. You got this, I cant wait to see you ride again. Best of luck !
  • + 6
 Thank you guys, let's get him back on his feet as quickly as possible!!
  • + 2
 Poor guy, sending him healing vibes. Awesome to see some of the freeride guys donating some big bucks on his gofundme page too, respect
  • + 2
 wow I really hope he is able to have a full recovery and be back to riding again. A diffuse axonal injury is a horrible injury and one of the worst tbi's you can have
  • + 2
 Healing vibes benderoni. You are strong. You will beat this.
  • + 2
 Healing vibes to him and all his family and friends. YOU GOT THIS!!!
  • + 1
 I hope he gets well in time to watch this month's Rampage
  • + 2
 #getwellbenderoni
