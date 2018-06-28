Video: Kurt Sorge & Garett Buehler Discover MTB Paradise

MENTIONS:

Everybody dreams of their paradise..For Kurt Sorge and Garett Buehler the paradise exists in the mountains, where it's untouched, raw and the potential is endless. There is an old mine nestled into the Purcell Mountains of British Columbia that happens to be called, Paradise. It has a fitting name, because from the perspective of any mountain biker that's exactly what this area is.Garett Buehler had been here in years past and Kurt has always heard the tales of epic lines and remote vistas, which offer a backcountry ski like experience. So when the two of these fellow shred buddies finally made it happen, they planned for 10 days in the mountains on the verge of winter descending upon the slopes. It's a short and challenging window in these alpine zones, with snow melt sometimes well into the summer. The cold nights, and shortening of the days, always makes the adventure more rewarding. But this trip round the guys got lucky with calm winds providing opportunities to ride some striking terrain. The crew rallied and got some lines in the bag, amongst the beautiful Purcell Mountains, with the changing of larch trees, and the cool alpine glow.Its no wonder they call this place Paradise…The terrain here is so diverse you could find fun riding for almost anyone. One could say it is similar to skiing or snowboarding in the sense that almost anywhere you look you can ride, and the mountain offers many opportunities to improvise and get creative. With fine shale, you can ride long mellow flowing ridges or you could push your limits, peeling off ridge lines into huge open faces with diverse chutes and drop features.Slashing and smashing their way down these mountains day in and day out, the boys hiked lines and enjoyed sinking into some solid days of riding in the mountains. With burnt calves and blistered feet, the trip came to an inevitable end…With sweet memories, bigger goals and more experience, the next adventure awaits.