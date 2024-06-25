The RW Invitational is Back & Open to Spectators

The Reece Wallace
Invitational is back this summer and open to spectators!
This August 1-3, Reece is hosting the 2nd annual 'RW Invitational' in his backyard in Nanaimo, British Columbia. The event features 30 of the top men & women free riders for three days of competing, filming and jamming around Nanaimo. This year will also be a platform for select up & coming riders to showcase their skills with several wildcard entries.
ScheduleFriday Night Whip Off
|I'm excited to bring a free ride event back to Vancouver Island. My motivation for this year has to been to create a community event which brings together some of the world's best riders to showcase their talent to inspire the next generation of free riders. Watching events like this as a kid got me into riding and I wouldn't be where I am today without them! - Reece
Aug 2, 5:30-10pm
Let's get lit! We're illuminating the course with construction lights and running the Whip Off contest under the stars! There will be music, beer garden, and big whips by the riders competing for cashSaturday Best Trick
Aug 3, 2-6:30PM
Hang out all afternoon and meet your favourite riders while they ride the entire course and compete for the Best Trick contest on the biggest jump in the yard! Music, beers, tricks—what else do you want?After Party
Aug 3, 10pm-late
Official RW Invitational after party @ The Queens
!TICKETS HERE
Kids under 10 free & portion of ticket sales are going into athlete prize purse
- RW Invitational
