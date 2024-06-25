Powered by Outside

The RW Invitational is Back & Open to Spectators

Jun 25, 2024
by Reece Wallace  

The Reece Wallace Invitational is back this summer and open to spectators!

This August 1-3, Reece is hosting the 2nd annual 'RW Invitational' in his backyard in Nanaimo, British Columbia. The event features 30 of the top men & women free riders for three days of competing, filming and jamming around Nanaimo. This year will also be a platform for select up & coming riders to showcase their skills with several wildcard entries.

bigquotesI'm excited to bring a free ride event back to Vancouver Island. My motivation for this year has to been to create a community event which brings together some of the world's best riders to showcase their talent to inspire the next generation of free riders. Watching events like this as a kid got me into riding and I wouldn't be where I am today without them! - Reece

Schedule

Friday Night Whip Off
Aug 2, 5:30-10pm

Let's get lit! We're illuminating the course with construction lights and running the Whip Off contest under the stars! There will be music, beer garden, and big whips by the riders competing for cash

Saturday Best Trick
Aug 3, 2-6:30PM

Hang out all afternoon and meet your favourite riders while they ride the entire course and compete for the Best Trick contest on the biggest jump in the yard! Music, beers, tricks—what else do you want?

After Party
Aug 3, 10pm-late

Official RW Invitational after party @ The Queens!

TICKETS HERE

Kids under 10 free & portion of ticket sales are going into athlete prize purse

- RW Invitational

5 Comments
  • 7 0
 You know you’re getting old when your first thought is “incredible” and your second thought is “I wonder what kind of hoops you have to jump through to get commercial event liability insurance for your house”
  • 10 0
 I like to think of it as more of a ‘ring of fire’ fueled by the sweet burn of hundreds of pages of underwriting policy
  • 2 0
 @reecewallace: Hahahahaha ✔️
  • 2 0
 Oh man, if I had that in my backyard (albeit scaled down by about 90%) I would never leave my house.

Nice work @reecewallace , this event looks awesome, and would love to attend if I live close by.
  • 1 0
 Good luck beating a world champ. Then again I guess he's not playing on home court.







