Ryan Leech Connection Announces New App to Host Video Tutorials & Lessons

The new RLC App is available on iTunes and Google Play now and comes with secure video downloads for offline viewing, simple and intuitive navigation through the hundreds of available videos, ability to favorite lesson and access to a quick ‘watch list,’ single click to the RLC member-only facebook group, a written version of each video lesson for easy review and reference, Chromecast and Airplay connectivity for easy viewing on your TV, push notifications, and a clean layout with no ads – just like the website!“This app is a must-have for any mountain biker,” says RLC member Jeffrey Neitlich. “Ryan Leech has put together a fantastic series of courses on everything from the wheelie to jumping, along with yoga, fitness, and mental preparation. The app is easy to use on the go, and the videos are professional and thoughtful. Best app on my iPhone and iPad!”For those who are new to RLC, the app contains complimentary content to explore without a membership. After downloading the app, you can click on the ‘Let’s Ride’ tab and check out lessons on tricks, the Flat Pedal Challenge, Tip Traps, and yoga flows specific for mountain bikers. The site and app also offer a seven-day free trial with access to all the content available and 30-day money back guarantee.“The initial feedback on the app has been excellent,” says Ryan. “Our clients are stoked to be able to easily show RLC to their friends instead of just talking about it! I’m hugely grateful to the app development and test team for making such an awesome app.”