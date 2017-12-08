Ryan Leech Wants You to Learn Nose Pivot Corners

Unlike powder snow, fresh dirt doesn't fall from the sky. It's fun to skid, but the reality is that skids drag dirt off trails. Yes some trails (machine built flow) are designed to withstand some sliding around, but many trails aren't.
So what's a rider supposed to do for fun and style around tight corners? The good news is that there is another way. Check out Red Bull pro rider and technical riding genius, Thomas Ohler in this next video. Thomas is the guest coach for my upcoming Tight Switchback and Stoppie online course
and here he shows off why these super-cool, trail friendly skills are important for riders who like tech trails to learn.
Thomas makes those nose pivot turns look easy, but as you can imagine they require some well-considered learning progressions to dial-them-in safely. So if you want to up your game beyond skids or powerslides, and you're looking for structured guidance, this course is launching in the New Year. Sign up here
if you’d like to get notified. Remember, this isn’t just about flair and style, these techniques are incredibly practical. Cue visuals of stoppies and nose pivots in the wild...
And if you can already ride stoppies and nose pivots, let others know what it feels like! Is it worth learning?
-RyanRyan Leech performed thousands of live skills demonstrations during his 20+ year pro career, also appearing in classic riding videos such as Kranked and The Collective. He now shares his passion for skills development with thousands of riders through the Ryan Leech Connection, an online coaching platform offering unique, step-by-step video progressions and personalised coach feedback. It's like having your own personal MTB coach in your back pocket 24/7.
0 Comments
Post a Comment