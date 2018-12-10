Ryan Leech Offers Free Course on 7 of the Most Common Mistakes Made When Giving Advice

TTT #7 - If You're Not Crashing, You're Not Learning. Credit: Wacek Kipszak

[RLC] is more of a community than just an online tuition site. It's full of like-minded people from all over the world that all love riding bikes, learning new skills and having fun along the way. — Kai Ashbee, United Kingdom

Whether you've been naughty or nice, you're on our Ryan Leech Connection (RLC) Christmas list. For the third year, we are offering a free course for everyone just in time for the holidays. Take part in the Trailhead Tip Traps course - no purchase necessary!Have you ever received tips from a friend at the start of a trail? Maybe you've given some advice yourself? As well-intentioned as that help may be, it could be a trap! Trials legend and internationally renowned online MTB coach, Ryan Leech and his coaching team have transformed seven of the most common tip traps into formulas for improvement.TTT- Just Do What I DoTTT- Get Your Weight Back on SteepsTTT- Look Up and Further AheadTTT- Drop Your Outside Foot in CornersTTT- Ride in Attack PositionTTT- A New Bike Makes You a Better RiderTTT- If You're Not Crashing, You're Not LearningThis course is not intended to be mere entertainment, but to challenge the concepts that may be holding you back as a rider. Unlike our other courses (which have detailed step-by-step drills for learning specific skills), this course is designed to free your mind from limiting concepts and beliefs.RLC is an online mountain bike skill coaching membership program that was created by professional rider and coach, Ryan Leech. The online community consists of skilled enthusiasts from all over the world and provides a supportive and friendly environment for learning. Each course is delivered through detailed, step-by-step video tutorials and accompanied by coaching and feedback to continue your progression. With a multitude of courses available that encompass everything from mental and physical fitness to skills challenges, you can finally learn how to wheelie or jump or nose pivot - the list goes on.