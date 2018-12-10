PRESS RELEASES

Ryan Leech Offers Free Course on 7 of the Most Common Mistakes Made When Giving Advice

Dec 13, 2018
by Ryan Leech  
TTT #7 - If You're Not Crashing, You're Not Learning. Credit: Wacek Kipszak

PRESS RELEASE: Ryan Leech Connection

Whether you've been naughty or nice, you're on our Ryan Leech Connection (RLC) Christmas list. For the third year, we are offering a free course for everyone just in time for the holidays. Take part in the Trailhead Tip Traps course - no purchase necessary!

Have you ever received tips from a friend at the start of a trail? Maybe you've given some advice yourself? As well-intentioned as that help may be, it could be a trap! Trials legend and internationally renowned online MTB coach, Ryan Leech and his coaching team have transformed seven of the most common tip traps into formulas for improvement.

TTT #1 - Just Do What I Do

TTT #2 - Get Your Weight Back on Steeps

TTT #3 - Look Up and Further Ahead

TTT #4 - Drop Your Outside Foot in Corners

TTT #5 - Ride in Attack Position

TTT #6 - A New Bike Makes You a Better Rider

TTT #7 - If You're Not Crashing, You're Not Learning

This course is not intended to be mere entertainment, but to challenge the concepts that may be holding you back as a rider. Unlike our other courses (which have detailed step-by-step drills for learning specific skills), this course is designed to free your mind from limiting concepts and beliefs.

TTT #3 - Look Up and Further Ahead. Credit: Wacek Kipszak
TTT #1 - Just Do What I Do. Credit: Wacek Kipszak

RLC is an online mountain bike skill coaching membership program that was created by professional rider and coach, Ryan Leech. The online community consists of skilled enthusiasts from all over the world and provides a supportive and friendly environment for learning. Each course is delivered through detailed, step-by-step video tutorials and accompanied by coaching and feedback to continue your progression. With a multitude of courses available that encompass everything from mental and physical fitness to skills challenges, you can finally learn how to wheelie or jump or nose pivot - the list goes on.

bigquotes[RLC] is more of a community than just an online tuition site. It's full of like-minded people from all over the world that all love riding bikes, learning new skills and having fun along the way. Kai Ashbee, United Kingdom

https learn.ryanleech.com p trailhead-tip-traps


Don't wait to improve your riding, start learning today with this free course!

3 Comments

  • + 8
 Advice about advice, very meta Solid though
  • + 3
 Meta indeed, and indeedly needed - glad you appreciate the course HCorey :-)
  • + 1
 The dukkah of the metta is nirvana.

