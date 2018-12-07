Video: Lo-Fi Shralping in Scottish...Dust?!

I think underrated is the best description for Ryan Middleton. For years he has quietly built a set of skills that would rival a lot of video athletes out there, yet he hasn't had the break he's looking for. He's meticulous, determined and has pin point accuracy to ride things in a certain way. The scene up in the East of Scotland seems pretty isolated and tight knit, and perhaps that explains it.Corner slapping on demand is one of Ryan's best skills. Not even cutties, just riding the main line as fast as possible.Introducing the peer pressure culprits. Max Rendall (aka sleeper.co) and Mason Bryant (aka giraffe_mtb because his limbs are so long). They provided a solid amount of yelling and abuse to keep Ryan on his toes and never slacking.Big thanks to -Stuz Leel from Shredder MTB Zine for helping film, and for shooting the disposables.Rory and Mason for the digging work.Max and Mason for the good vibes.Video/Photo/Words – Caldwell VisualsSoundtrack – Mama Said Knock You Out – LL Cool J