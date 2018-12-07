VIDEOS

Video: Lo-Fi Shralping in Scottish...Dust?!

Dec 7, 2018
by Tom Caldwell  
Ryan Middleton - The Dark Horse

by caldwellvisuals
I think underrated is the best description for Ryan Middleton. For years he has quietly built a set of skills that would rival a lot of video athletes out there, yet he hasn't had the break he's looking for. He's meticulous, determined and has pin point accuracy to ride things in a certain way. The scene up in the East of Scotland seems pretty isolated and tight knit, and perhaps that explains it.

Corner slapping on demand is one of Ryan's best skills. Not even cutties, just riding the main line as fast as possible.

Introducing the peer pressure culprits. Max Rendall (aka sleeper.co) and Mason Bryant (aka giraffe_mtb because his limbs are so long). They provided a solid amount of yelling and abuse to keep Ryan on his toes and never slacking.

Big thanks to -
Stuz Leel from Shredder MTB Zine for helping film, and for shooting the disposables.
Rory and Mason for the digging work.
Max and Mason for the good vibes.

Video/Photo/Words – Caldwell Visuals
Soundtrack – Mama Said Knock You Out – LL Cool J

8 Comments

  • + 3
 Savagery! So many good things going on here.
  • + 1
 This made my Friday! Nothing has gotten me more stoked to ride this week than this! Great work guys. Keep the Stans spraying.
  • + 3
 Scottish Dust!!!!! Imported?
  • + 1
 LL Cool-J! Sik shreddin, sik tunes! This vid hits hard, reminds me of Mike Tyson knockin fools out... Hard hittin & fast!
  • + 2
 Now thats what its all about! Fat tunes on it aswell!
  • + 1
 Ah yes, the great summer of 2018.
  • + 1
 Nice, love the tree faceplant and classic ending!
  • + 1
 Good shreddin boys, sick trails and sick skills.

