Video: Ryan Nyquist Proves That 26" Ain't Dead
Sep 7, 2018
by
Industry Nine
Follow
Following
Ryan Nyquist - THE UNIT
by
IndustryNineOfficial
Views: 614
Faves:
4
Comments: 0
Ryan Nyquist gives his 26” Industry Nine wheels a go at The Unit in Greenville, North Carolina.
Video by Dan Foley
13 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
spl75
(30 mins ago)
My 26" couldn't do that, i obviously had a dead one.
[Reply]
+ 2
Kramz
(25 mins ago)
His full suspension from Whistler was a very nice bicycle in my opinion. He probably sets his bikes up the best in my opinion, out of anyone I've seen, maybe apart from the super narrow handle bars.(they just don't suit me, they suit him obviously)..........If you want to sell bicycles, I'd have him riding for you.
[Reply]
+ 1
swan3609
(20 mins ago)
Some day when I am fully old... I hope to be 1/10th as cool as him and be able to go the the local skate park on a 26" DJ bike with a helmet and full pads, and blow the minds of all the local punk kids that think they are cool..
[Reply]
+ 1
smartfartbart
(6 mins ago)
Sick ride. Strange to see Nyquist riding and not even one single 360 bar spin ha ha ha
[Reply]
+ 1
cunning-linguist
(8 mins ago)
So awesome! This guy rules!
[Reply]
+ 1
adzrees
(4 mins ago)
this is class!
[Reply]
+ 1
casman86
(2 mins ago)
He is life inspiration.
[Reply]
+ 1
zyoungson
(10 mins ago)
fully sick
[Reply]
+ 1
colincolin
(16 mins ago)
That flair though.
[Reply]
+ 1
jamesbriancrilly
(29 mins ago)
That was fun.
[Reply]
+ 0
Protato
(25 mins ago)
Waited the whole video in hope of 2:20!
[Reply]
+ 1
howsyourdad
(33 mins ago)
radness
[Reply]
+ 1
Sam16-Adelaide
(26 mins ago)
Sick
[Reply]
