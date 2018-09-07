VIDEOS

Video: Ryan Nyquist Proves That 26" Ain't Dead

Sep 7, 2018
by Industry Nine  
Ryan Nyquist - THE UNIT

by IndustryNineOfficial
Comments: 0


Ryan Nyquist gives his 26” Industry Nine wheels a go at The Unit in Greenville, North Carolina.

Video by Dan Foley

13 Comments

  • + 6
 My 26" couldn't do that, i obviously had a dead one.
  • + 2
 His full suspension from Whistler was a very nice bicycle in my opinion. He probably sets his bikes up the best in my opinion, out of anyone I've seen, maybe apart from the super narrow handle bars.(they just don't suit me, they suit him obviously)..........If you want to sell bicycles, I'd have him riding for you.
  • + 1
 Some day when I am fully old... I hope to be 1/10th as cool as him and be able to go the the local skate park on a 26" DJ bike with a helmet and full pads, and blow the minds of all the local punk kids that think they are cool..
  • + 1
 Sick ride. Strange to see Nyquist riding and not even one single 360 bar spin ha ha ha
  • + 1
 So awesome! This guy rules!
  • + 1
 this is class!
  • + 1
 He is life inspiration.
  • + 1
 fully sick
  • + 1
 That flair though.
  • + 1
 That was fun.
  • + 0
 Waited the whole video in hope of 2:20!
  • + 1
 radness
  • + 1
 Sick

Post a Comment



