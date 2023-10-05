Ryan Pinkerton in Hospital After Practice Crash at the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Oct 5, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Ryan Pinkerton once again doing the business. Can he back it up in junior finals tomorrow

GT Factory Racing has shared an update after Ryan Pinkerton crashed during practice at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup. Ryan Pinkerton's team has said he is in the hospital waiting for further checks and will provide an update when it knows more.


bigquotesThe track is fast and rough in typical fashion, with a new loam section up top spicing things up, which unfortunately took out our boy @pinkerton.ryan during practice on his final run this afternoon…

He is currently in hospital awaiting further checks and we will keep you posted on his status, fingers crossed and healing vibes Pinky! GT Factory Racing

We wish Ryan all the best for his recovery and hope his injuries are not serious.

1 Comment
  • 2 0
 Damn this sucks. Kid was on fire. Heal up soon!





