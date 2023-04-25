Video: Ryder Bulfone Gets Tech in Squamish on the New GT Sensor

Apr 25, 2023
by GT Bicycles  

Video: GT Bicycles

As soon as 20-year-old Squamish local, Ryder Bulfone, received his new Sensor frame, his gears started turning about what the bike could handle. Not long after, Ryder came to us with a concept to show off its capabilities on some of the wild features his home trails have to offer. We knew he’d put the bike through its paces so we were stoked to support his vision!

bigquotesThe video was super fun to make. When I got sent the frame, I instantly thought we could make a cool video showing it’s versatility, especially in a place like Squamish! Being the end of a busy ski season, I literally went for 1 warm up ride before jumping straight into filming. But like they say, you never forget how to ride a bike!Ryder Bulfone


GT Sensor



Film/Edit: Griffin Elsley
Photography: Brendan McClennon


5 Comments

  • 4 0
 Really good edit with a lot of diverse (and gnarly) features. The shot of that green monster cliff at 2:15 with the rider dwarfed up in it was super cool.
  • 2 2
 Bit weird to promo your new trail bike with a Zeb then spec it with a Lyrik at best
  • 1 0
 Great edit. Dudes ripping. Congrats
  • 1 0
 Sick edit!! Ripping.
  • 1 0
 Incredible skills!





