Video: Ryder Bulfone Gets Tech in Squamish on the New GT Sensor

Video: GT Bicycles
As soon as 20-year-old Squamish local, Ryder Bulfone, received his new Sensor frame, his gears started turning about what the bike could handle. Not long after, Ryder came to us with a concept to show off its capabilities on some of the wild features his home trails have to offer. We knew he’d put the bike through its paces so we were stoked to support his vision!
|The video was super fun to make. When I got sent the frame, I instantly thought we could make a cool video showing it’s versatility, especially in a place like Squamish! Being the end of a busy ski season, I literally went for 1 warm up ride before jumping straight into filming. But like they say, you never forget how to ride a bike!—Ryder Bulfone
Film/Edit: Griffin Elsley
Photography: Brendan McClennon
