Ryders Eyewear Introduces 2018 Collection



PRESS RELEASE: Ryders Eyewear



For 2018, we've introduced new styles while expanding the antiFOG collection. Unique designs incorporating channeled vents for increased airflow, removable side-shields, and front mounted lenses are among the key features.







Surprisingly technical given its casual look, the Pemby has channeled vents in the upper frame to enhance airflow. They feature hydrophilic components and interchangeable nose pads to provide a custom fit and maximize functionality. The Pemby will be available with Ryders antiFOG lenses.







Clean lines inspired by time-honoured designs, theJackson is a classic casual shape offering great coverage in a light-weight package. The Jackson will be available as part of the Ryders Core and Polarized collections.







The Hiline features channelled vents which enhance airflow. Co-injected hydrophilic temples and hydrophilic interchangeable nose pads are among other features which make this a true sport glass despite its casual appearance. The Hiline will be available with Ryders antiFOG lenses.







A model that utilizes the Ryders Invert design philosophy and premium spring hinges, theStraz represents an unconventional approach to performance eyewear for those who want maximum capability with a unique look. The Straz will be available with Ryders antiFOG lenses.







A frame which can be customized in multiple ways, the Hazel is a perfect blend of fashion and function. The Hazel features removable side shields and incorporates interchangeable nose pads for a custom fit. Hydrophilic components ensure the Hazel stay firmly in place. The Hazel will be available with Ryders antiFOG and veloPOLAR lenses.







Using Ryders Invert design philosophy, the Newsch is a play on a classic silhouette, transforming it from a pure lifestyle frame into a performance/casual hybrid. The Newsch features interchangeable hydrophilic nose pads and hydrophilic temples. The Newsch will be available with Ryders antiFOG lenses.







Front-mounted, round lenses make the Serra a stand-out model in the Ryders collection. A closer look reveals hydrophilic components and interchangeable nose pads for a custom fit. The Serra is available with Ryders Polarized lenses.







Designed to meet the exact demands of MTB, the Tallcan goggles now has a replaceable Rose lens. Developed to increase contrast in medium to bright conditions the rose lens features the same double layer fog-fighting qualities found in Ryders clear lenses.



Ryders FYRE collection continues to receive positive reviews. Crystal clear optics, permanent fog-resistance, photochromic performance and colour boost technology, the Ryders FYRE lens delivers on every level.







NXT® Provides superior optics and advanced impact protection

antiFOG™ Provides permanent, premium fog-resistance

colourBOOST Provides faster colour recognition by dramatically enhancing primary colours

E-Sun™ Varia™ Provides fast-acting, wide range photochromic performance

MLV Mirror Lets photochromic technology perform to its full potential







