Ryders Introduces the Fyre Lens and Expands Their antiFog Collection

The North Shore eyewear brand that is known for their antiFOG lenses has added a lot to their collection for 2017. These additions are yet another step up for Ryders Eyewear who has surprised us with back-to-back, bike and adventure-relevant eyewear innovations for the past few seasons.After a browse through their 2017 lineup, we’re happy to see that they’re continuing to stay true to their roots. They’re developing products for biking & adventure sports and are not getting distracted by the larger mass markets that have grabbed the focus of so many of the other eyewear brands over the years.

We don’t golf. We don’t fish. We don’t design eyewear for professional baseball players or beach volleyball. The same cannot be said for the other brands. We are biking, we are running, we are mountain and we are fast forward outdoor adventure. Speed over terrain is what we love and it is what we do.



The reality is that mountain biking, road cycling, and mountain sports present by far the most unique and challenging environments for eyewear. Frankly, designing eyewear for golf, baseball or games that occur in static environments, doesn’t demand you meet the challenges that fast forward outdoor sports require. RYDERS designs, tests and produces products that directly respond and meet these crazy demands in hostile environments. Our customers know that our eyewear protects, looks great, and offers unmatched performance as essential equipment for moving quickly over terrain. — Jayson Faulkner, General Manager, Ryders Eyewear







Fyre Collection

The five most innovative advancements in sports optics, packed into one lens

Roam

Thanks to its interchangeable Invert frame, the Roam can convert from a rimless road cycling or running shield to a more burly mountain bike semi-rim. To make the frame even more adaptable, Ryders has given it fully adjustable nose pads and temple tips, ensuring a custom fit on a wide range of faces. A great fit with any helmet design.



There have been rumblings about this line of products for a few months now but there has been little information from the brand until now. The full story of these lenses and the technology inside them is enough to make your brain hurt (and can be learned in full on their site). To put it simply, RYDERS partnered with Essilor—the world’s leading lens manufacturer—with the goal of producing the best, most versatile action sports lens on earth. They wanted an NXT lens with the best optics; the fastest, highest-range photochromic; vibrant colour boosting; and of course the same military-grade antiFOG that Ryders has become known for, all packed into one lens. They even added the patented MLV mirror (super high-efficiency so as not to hinder the photochromic performance) to the package for good measure. The result is called the Fyre lens and this combination of tech is exclusive to Ryders—there is no other brand on the planet with access to these lenses.This is a bold move for Ryders, but not entirely unexpected given their efforts in recent years to demonstrate that they’re a real player and a leader when it comes to innovation and performance in sports optics.Thanks to its interchangeable Invert frame, the Roam can convert from a rimless road cycling or running shield to a more burly mountain bike semi-rim. To make the frame even more adaptable, Ryders has given it fully adjustable nose pads and temple tips, ensuring a custom fit on a wide range of faces. A great fit with any helmet design.



Incline

As a patented Invert design, the frame runs along the bottom of the lens instead of over the top. This improves your field of vision, combats fogging, and provides protection for your face in the event of a crash. Fully adjustable, hydrophilic nose pads and temple tips provide a custom fit for comfort and stability.







Flyp

Designed for women, the Flyp has shorter temples and more organic styling than most performance eyewear. The frame runs along the bottom of the lens instead of over the top to improve your field of vision, combat fogging and protect your face in the event of a crash. Its temples are co-injected with hydrophilic material so they cradle your head and stay in place without getting caught in your hair.







Aero

The front-mounted shield gives the Aero loads of style, but don’t be fooled, this model isn’t just for strutting around town in your most uncomfortable shoes. From its crazy high-tech FYRE lens to its hydrophilic components, the AERO has been designed from the ground up to go as fast as its name suggests.







antiFog with Style

Any rider who’s been paying attention to bike eyewear over the past couple of years probably knows about Ryders antiFog . For 2017, they’ve added a bunch of lens colours to their antiFOG offering. This is great to see, and what’s really compelling is the addition of these lenses to their most popular lifestyle frames. This is welcome news for those of us who want fog-free protection without the go-fast, sci-fi look. A common complaint in recent years is that most high-performance glasses on the market make it look like you’re always on a mission for your personal best, and they make you look ridiculous once your helmet is off. With this antiFOG collection, Ryders has solved the problem, matching walk-around style with go-fast performance.





Nelson antiFog

Available with the following antiFog lenses:

Grey, Brown, Clear, veloPolar Amber







Loops antiFog

Available with the following antiFog lenses:

Grey, Amber, Yellow, veloPolar Grey







Pint antiFog

Available with the following antiFog lenses:

Grey, Rose, veloPolar Grey, veloPolar Rose







Trestle antiFog

Available with the following antiFog lenses:

Grey Gradient, Brown, Rose, veloPolar Grey, veloPolar Rose







Catja antiFog

Available with the following antiFog lenses:

Brown, Grey











Until now, most semi-rim sport glasses have been variations on a standard design—a frame across the top of the lens with the bottom exposed. Ryders has taken this concept and flipped it on its head. The result of their R&D is the patented Invert design and they have put it to use in 21 models within their lineup, nine of them in their Fyre collection The Invert design philosophy provides solutions to these three challenges:1: Fog ResistanceWe all know that hot air rises. So the warm, humid air from your face needs to be able to escape over the top of your lens if you want to avoid fogging. A frame can block this airflow, often collecting moisture that eventually runs down the back of the lens. By removing the frame from the top of the lens, the humidity can rise and escape without interruption.2: Field of VisionIn many sports we find ourselves looking down through the bottom of our lenses because so many things happen at our hands or feet (like most ball sports ) so a traditional semi-rim may make more sense for these activities. When riding a bike, however, we often look through the upper half of the lens because we’re in a body position that has our heads angled down. Removing the top of the frame expands our field of vision in a way that benefits cyclists and people moving fast over terrain where you need to look ahead.3: Impact ProtectionWe’ve established that the upper frame contributes to fogging and limits our field of vision, so why not just remove it altogether to produce a conventional rimless shield? Because there’s another hazard associated with moving fast over terrain—crashing. When compared to a frame, the edge of a lens is far more likely to cut your face in the event of a crash. By running the frame along the bottom of the lens, protection is increased along with the overall strength of the eyewear.Uninhibited vision, better venting, and increased safety. This is what performance design should be.



It’s not new for 2017, but this set of goggles deserves a mention because it fits so nicely with Ryders’ 2017 antiFog theme. This goggle takes a fresh approach to MTB goggles simply because it’s designed specifically for MTB—it’s not a re-badged moto or snow goggle. This is why it’s spec’d so differently from other goggles on the market, starting with the fog-fighting, double layer lens and the venting that blocks vapour from your mouth and nose while channeling fresh air up the back of the lens. If you have trouble with fogged goggles, you need to take the Tallcan for a spin.



Componsite Collection

A stylish fusion of high-tech materials with a nod to the past.



Those of us who have been riding MTB since the early days certainly remember the innovations that pushed our sport to the next level. We’re not talking about eliminating chainrings and widening our bars. We’re talking about products that absolutely changed the way we rode our bikes—ones that reshaped our ideas of what was possible on a bike.



Most early suspension forks added a lot of weight with few performance benefits. But there was a time in the 90’s when suspension forks started to really work, and those of us who were around to experience this dramatic shift will always hold those forks of the past close to our hearts.



As a nod to this important progression in our sport’s evolution, the metals of RYDERS’ Composite Collection have been anodized to exactly match the stanchion colours of a few unforgettable suspension forks.



Using a combination of Grilamid TR90, optical-grade stainless steel and magnesium aluminide, all the stops were pulled out on this collection when it comes to quality. Arguably the most extraordinary composite frames ever done in sport optics. The frames can be tuned to fit your face because of their wire-core components and they all have rim locks for those who want to add prescription lenses.



The lenses have all of the characteristics of Ryders standard lenses—100% UV400 protection, optically correct, hydrophobic coating, scratch-resistant coating, maximum impact protection—only they’ve added a premium anti-reflective coating to the back of the lens to boost the optics and increase protection from harmful light should it make its way around the frame and bounce off the back of the lens.



Pass

