Saalfelden Leogang Gears Up for the 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships

Unfortunately, we have to do it without our numerous mountain bike enthusiasts, but we respect the decision of the authorities. The health of everyone involved and the implementation of the event are clearly in the foreground. In addition, we are in contact with TV broadcasters and streaming providers worldwide so that mountain bike fans can follow the action as it unfolds, from the comfort of their own homes. In Austria, for example, the races will be broadcasted on ORF Sport+ and on Red Bull TV. — Marco Pointer