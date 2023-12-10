"Sad it Had to Come to an End" - Greg Minnaar Features on Santa Cruz's 'The Roller Door' Podcast

In the latest episode of Santa Cruz's 'The Roller Door' podcast Greg Minnaar shares stories about the early days of the syndicate, his greatest moments with the team and more following the news that he is moving on from the brand after 16 years
|It's been amazing, I've had a great run at Santa Cruz. A big thanks to Rob really for bringing me onto the Syndicate, like I said I wasn't really in a great place in my career and he saw the potential and gave me that chance to keep excelling. Yeah, so a big thanks to Rob and the team and everyone at Santa Cruz. It's been a hell of a good ride and yeah lots of great memories, sad it had to come to an end.— Greg Minnaar - The Roller Door podcast
|The Goat moves on... Greg Minnaar holds more wins than any other athlete in the history of Men's elite downhill racing. He's been on the Santa Cruz Syndicate for 16 years, he's raced 7 genertations of the santa cruz V10, and he's put our bikes on the top step too many times to list here, and as you may have heard, his time on the team is coming to an end. On this episode of the podcast Garen and Greg talk about the early days of the syndicate, numerous competitors througout the years, how gregs stays young, and about some of greg's greatest moments with the Santa Cruz Syndicate.— Santa Cruz
