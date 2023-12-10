"Sad it Had to Come to an End" - Greg Minnaar Features on Santa Cruz's 'The Roller Door' Podcast

Dec 10, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Greg Minnaar had a strong race today to finish just over 2 seconds out of the medals.

In the latest episode of Santa Cruz's 'The Roller Door' podcast Greg Minnaar shares stories about the early days of the syndicate, his greatest moments with the team and more following the news that he is moving on from the brand after 16 years.

bigquotesIt's been amazing, I've had a great run at Santa Cruz. A big thanks to Rob really for bringing me onto the Syndicate, like I said I wasn't really in a great place in my career and he saw the potential and gave me that chance to keep excelling. Yeah, so a big thanks to Rob and the team and everyone at Santa Cruz. It's been a hell of a good ride and yeah lots of great memories, sad it had to come to an end. Greg Minnaar - The Roller Door podcast

bigquotesThe Goat moves on... Greg Minnaar holds more wins than any other athlete in the history of Men's elite downhill racing. He's been on the Santa Cruz Syndicate for 16 years, he's raced 7 genertations of the santa cruz V10, and he's put our bikes on the top step too many times to list here, and as you may have heard, his time on the team is coming to an end. On this episode of the podcast Garen and Greg talk about the early days of the syndicate, numerous competitors througout the years, how gregs stays young, and about some of greg's greatest moments with the Santa Cruz Syndicate. Santa Cruz



Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts Santa Cruz Bicycles Greg Minnaar


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,859 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Greg Minnaar Off Santa Cruz & Reportedly on Norco for 2024
105658 views
Mike Levy's Last Podcast
86736 views
Review: Atherton 130.X - The Lugged Carbon Cruiser
50631 views
Intend Release Limited Edition 'Moto' Fork & Shock Set
42860 views
Review: Shimano XT Linkglide - Here For a Good Time AND a Long Time
39429 views
Velo Digest: Strava's New Messaging Feature, UCI's War on Long Socks & The Carbohydrate Revolution
37662 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's The Least Awful Word That Means 'Not An E-Bike'?
34968 views
Forbidden Announces Details for New Supernought DH Bike
33463 views

7 Comments
  • 6 0
 So.did he leave or was he pushed, just curious.
  • 1 0
 Probably never know, he's too professional to say anything, and Santa Cruz will never say anything.
  • 7 0
 @Vudu74: in this very podcast he says that the decision blind-sided him, and that it was a bitter pill to swallow.

I think that's fairly clear-cut?
  • 2 0
 With the heat Jackson has right now I'm sure he wants more and they needed to find the dollars somewhere.. Greg has lots of life in him, a change will probably benefit him greatly.
  • 3 1
 Most likely Pon Holdings is trying to tighten their purse strings with the downturn in the cycling industry and his salary was one line item to be cut.
  • 1 0
 Yeah I think a few years ago when they did salary survey among pro riders Greg was either top or close to top. It’s a bummer but in big business you don’t want to be the most expensive house on the street. With his salary they can probably pay several younger up and coming riders. Still look forward to seeing him race next year he is the goat and just so darn smooth an the bike.
  • 1 0
 Corporate culture typically doesn’t respect seniority. You give them your best years and they put you out to pasture for younger, usually cheaper talent. This is the equivalent in corporate culture to hiring a recent college grade and putting your retirement age work horse out to pasture. Combine this with the what have you done for us lately mentality that racing already has. I hope Greg comes out next year and crushes it on another team or chooses to retire with the dignity and respect he deserves. Last bit of the rant but if you think Jackson sells more bikes I think you are wrong. Minnaar is the hero of the middle aged weekend warrior and they are the ones that can afford $10k dh bikes. Just my opinion of course.







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030082
Mobile Version of Website