"Sad it Had to Come to an End" - Greg Minnaar Features on Santa Cruz's 'The Roller Door' Podcast

The Goat moves on... Greg Minnaar holds more wins than any other athlete in the history of Men's elite downhill racing. He's been on the Santa Cruz Syndicate for 16 years, he's raced 7 genertations of the santa cruz V10, and he's put our bikes on the top step too many times to list here, and as you may have heard, his time on the team is coming to an end. On this episode of the podcast Garen and Greg talk about the early days of the syndicate, numerous competitors througout the years, how gregs stays young, and about some of greg's greatest moments with the Santa Cruz Syndicate. — Santa Cruz