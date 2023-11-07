SaddleSpur’s New Saddle, Presented Without Comment of Any Sort

Nov 7, 2023
by Pinkbike Staff  
photo

Our HR department has advised us to not comment on this new product, but we want to make sure you’re aware that it exists. Probably. Maybe.

bigquotesA totally different approach to bike saddles. Whether you want to beat your personal best, get fit or simply cycle to work, try the SaddleSpur patented design to reduce your weight and improve every bike ride. Jump on! SaddleSpur

photo
photo

photo

photo




28 Comments
  • 21 0
 Is it available in white in case that one doesn’t fit properly?
  • 1 0
 Asian version hopefully exists.
  • 13 0
 Mr. Garrison approves
  • 8 0
 There is so much innovation here it hurts……
  • 7 0
 Did the clocks get set all the way back to April or something?
  • 4 0
 Can you get a comment from SaddleSpur as to why they mounted it backwards on the gold seat post? Are these just that innovative that we also have to check which way they point?
  • 6 0
 Is it April 1st already?
  • 1 0
 Wait.

The ad copy says this saddle is to reduce “my” weight. If they’d said the bikes weight, I’d have thought nothing of it (or nothing more than a saddle that looks like that would normally make).

But having it look like that and say it’s supposed to make “me” drop weight?

Is that because you start the ride and are too afraid of what might happen if you get tired of standing? Sort of a cycling/workout version of “Speed”?
  • 3 0
 i think it is designed to stimulate a bowel movement
  • 4 0
 Your Scientists Were So Preoccupied With Whether Or Not They Could, They Didn’t Stop To Think If They Should
  • 5 0
 Does it come with lube?
  • 2 0
 well, eventually you will come with or without lube....or else.
  • 3 0
 Perfect gift for the 55 year old that has everything. A new seat and a colonoscopy
  • 3 0
 i don't want to know the "science" behind it
but i'm guessing only fans ,xxx ,p hub special edition is next move
  • 2 0
 This must be a sign that the bike industry is about to release its next big thing... another unnecessary new standard.
  • 3 0
 butthole
  • 2 0
 Did Mac bring the ass pounder 4000 to market?
  • 2 0
 This and a 210mm dropper post, and let the good times roll !?
  • 2 0
 Eight inches in the rear…no homo
  • 1 0
 I always thought pinkbike was a name based on a pornhub pub!
  • 2 0
 “Million-to-one doc”
  • 2 0
 giggidity!
  • 2 0
 Giggidity!
  • 1 0
 Recommended by proctologists everywhere.....uh, yeah no!
  • 1 0
 Finally the perfect saddle for my bike ball lights.
  • 1 0
 Brings a whole new meaning to "Back in the saddle again."
  • 1 0
 Pun...
  • 1 0
 Dick pound approves







