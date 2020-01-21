Sage Titanium Announces Powerline 29er Hardtail

Jan 21, 2020
by SageTitanium  

PRESS RELEASE: Sage Titanium

We are proud to be launching the Powerline; a new mountain bike model that sits amongst our Optimator cross-country and Flow Motion all-mountain bikes. The Powerline offers riders a versatile and modern hardtail that can handle everything from endurance XC events to down-country shredding.

At the heart of the Powerline — like all of our bicycles — is its Made in the USA titanium frame that’s light and nimble through rock-strewn descents, while being flat-out-fast when sprinting over the top of a climb. A 67.5° head tube angle gives the bicycle excellent stability, even at high speeds, without sacrificing pedaling efficiencies.
Build Your Powerline
- Made in the USA
- 130mm fork
- 2.4 tire clearance
- three bottle cages
- 67.5° head tube angle

The Powerline’s tire clearance for 29x2.4" tires paired with a fun-loving-but-not-too-slack modern geometry makes it the perfect candidate to be built with titanium as there’s no material better for an all-day ripper of a mountain bike. Its titanium tubing has been hand-selected by our founder and chief designer to best compliment the Powerline’s progressive geometry and deliver a ride, unlike any other hardtail.



An internally routed dropper post combined with our patented CCS Cable Clip System (US Patent No. 9,545,975), keeps the aesthetics of the Powerline super clean and shows the level of detail put into every one of our bikes. Our CCS also keeps the Powerline compatible across all drivetrain styles for the life of your frame. We designed the Powerline to be ahead of the curve while being practical in the present so that today and for years to come, it can deliver on a level of performance that we see as unrivaled and will never bridle your adventure or performance.

See more on SageTitanium.com

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 67.5 degrees?1?? I believe the people are requesting 57.6 degrees. Someone is going be in trouble for reading that backwards.
  • 2 0
 8k for an owl sticker badge?
  • 1 0
 When all of your friends ride XX1 Yeti's, and you still want to make them feel poor.
  • 1 0
 What... Only 3 bottle cages? WTF
  • 1 0
 Pretty sweet Ti hardtail - for 2014.

