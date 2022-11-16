SALE: The Pinkbike Shop is Up to 50% Off

Nov 16, 2022
by Jake  

Happy Wednesday Pinkers. Jake not Paul here. It is my personal duty to share options to lighten your wallets and fill your closets and garages. So here you go - no BMX background required.

The Pinkbike Shop is shuffling gear around the warehouse and lots of stuff is on sale up to 50% off. No fine print, no performative occasions, just good deals on good gear.

One caveat, shipping has been a bit slow, so if you're stocking up for the holidays, order stat. No it's not fair, sorry about that. Feel free to grumble below. I'lll be reading the comments, in a suit of armor comprised of sixteen Pinkbike shirts in ever-larger sizes.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Pinkbike Announcements Pinkbike


Must Read This Week
Short or Long-Travel: Which Is The Best All-Round MTB?
79277 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB160 - The Revised Racer
70647 views
Review: The 2023 Yeti SB120 is a Comfortable Trail Cruiser
49258 views
Marin Launches New Rift Zone Alloy Range
40506 views
Check Out: 9 Environmentally-Minded MTB Products
37715 views
Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?
34817 views
Thought Experiment: Integrated Everything - The Futuristic Bike of Your Dreams / Nightmares
33338 views
Slack Randoms: Hummer eBikes, Rim Breaking Attempts, FKTs & More
32186 views

10 Comments

  • 7 0
 All I want is a Calendar, bring that back and I'll pay full price and shipping
  • 4 0
 ....and what are you wearing "Jake from Pinkbike"?
  • 3 0
 Sixteen Pinkbike shirts in ever-larger sizes
  • 2 0
 Sick! Just scored a sweet PINKBIKE ARCH RACERBACK TANK in dusty rose for only $13! Sun's out, guns out, mofos. Can't believe this stuff is even on sale.
  • 3 0
 CyclingTips domain up for sale next?
  • 1 0
 The PB Groms Jersey price is ludicrous! $17.50 for that quality of garment is a no-brainer. shop.pinkbike.com/products/pb-grom-youth-ls-jersey
  • 1 0
 Was hoping this might be an opportunity to get that Yeti SB120 for $5K. Disappointed.
  • 2 1
 Buy a shirt, get a free staffer to come live with you!
  • 5 6
 Closing down sale?
  • 2 0
 re branding to Outside Plus Wear





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008828
Mobile Version of Website