Sales of T-Shirts, Stickers, & Socks Announced to Support Jordie Lunn Fundraiser

Press Release: endūr

In collaboration with the Lunn family, endūr is honoured to offer the official Jordie Lunn Memorial Collection, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Jordie Lunn fund in order to assist youth with cycling opportunities, coaching and riding facility development, and other initiatives relating to brain health and injury prevention. Jordie was an endūr sponsored rider and personal friend of ours. In the past, endūr has worked with the Steve Smith and Kelly McGarry Foundations, donating over $35,000.The memorial collection includes performance socks, t-shirts, and stickers. All products are available for pre-order until November 6th, 2019, with production and fulfillment expected to take 4-6 weeks once the pre-order has ended. In addition to donating all proceeds, the team at endūr is donating their time producing and fulfilling all orders as quickly as possible, and thanks you in advance for your patience and support. The endūr team will monitor the comments to answer questions when possible.