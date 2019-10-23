Sales of T-Shirts, Stickers, & Socks Announced to Support Jordie Lunn Fundraiser

Oct 23, 2019
by Endur Apparel  


Press Release: endūr


In collaboration with the Lunn family, endūr is honoured to offer the official Jordie Lunn Memorial Collection, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Jordie Lunn fund in order to assist youth with cycling opportunities, coaching and riding facility development, and other initiatives relating to brain health and injury prevention. Jordie was an endūr sponsored rider and personal friend of ours. In the past, endūr has worked with the Steve Smith and Kelly McGarry Foundations, donating over $35,000.

The memorial collection includes performance socks, t-shirts, and stickers. All products are available for pre-order until November 6th, 2019, with production and fulfillment expected to take 4-6 weeks once the pre-order has ended. In addition to donating all proceeds, the team at endūr is donating their time producing and fulfilling all orders as quickly as possible, and thanks you in advance for your patience and support. The endūr team will monitor the comments to answer questions when possible.

http://www.endurapparel.com/jordie


Photo credit: Ali Di Lullo
Artwork suppled by: Taj Mihelich, Brooke Taylor/ IFHT, Cole Nichol
Special thanks to: Craig Lunn, Jarrett Lunn, Brian Park

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel Endur Jordie Lunn Obituaries


4 Comments

  • 6 0
 The people spoke
  • 4 0
 So make sure to buy some of this rather than the PB merch in the banner ad today...
  • 4 0
 Finally some dope merch to help support jordies family
  • 3 0
 Shirt and socks bought! Happy to help.

