First Look: The Cassidy is Salsa's Most Aggressive Bike Yet

Looking for a bit more suspension travel and capability? With 165mm of travel that they've paired with a 180mm fork, and slacker, longer geometry, the Cassidy is easily the most aggressive bike that Salsa has ever had in their catalog.
The Cassidy starts at $3,899 USD, which gets you an aluminum frame, SLX components, and a Zeb fork up front. Spending another grand gets you a similar build bolted onto a carbon fiber frame, and the Carbon GX model is the most expensive at $6,099 USD. Just like the Blackthorn, you can pick up an alumium Cassidy frame for $2,099, or the carbon one for $3,199 USD.
Cassidy Details
• Travel: 165mm rear / 180mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon or alloy frame options
• Split Pivot rear suspension
• Adjustable geometry
• 63.8-degree head angle (low setting)
• Super Boost hub spacing
• MSRP: $3,899 to $6,099 USD
• www.salsacycles.com
If you skipped reading about the Blackthorn
, the gist is that Salsa has used the same front and rear triangles but combined those with a longer stroke shock and different rocker and clevis components to deliver more travel and slacker, longer geometry. That means that the same features found on the Blackthorn - the tube strap slot, smart frame protection, a threaded bottom bracket, ISCG 05 tabs, and internal cable routing - are all found on the Cassidy frame as well. That includes the short alloy chainstays and Super Boost hub spacing, too.
Aside from the different shock, rocker, and clevis, the Cassidy's suspension layout mirrors the Blackthorn. That means it's the same Split Pivot system, including the geo-adjusting flip-chip that supplies 0.3-degrees of angle adjustment and 4mm of bottom bracket height change.
Speaking of geometry, there's a 63.8-degree head angle, 75.7-degree seat angle, and the large-sized Cassidy gets a 481mm reach.
We have both the 165mm-travel Cassidy and 140mm-travel Blackthorn in for a full-length Field Test video review, so stay tuned for those.
42 Comments
Oh and super boost. Has that not been one way deposited in the sea?
No lift service just trails. A better part of a year spent waiting for a replacement, swapping parts and then only to repeat it again.
Warranty department was nice, they will help you get a Santa Cruz after awhile.
R&D have someone that can ride hard test these.
Hahahahahahahaha...!
You win the Internet today, Sir! : )
Joking aside, I would proudly have a gravel bike or fat bike from them. I left mostly happy. The ruined summer of riding was a bummer and I think anyone that rides hard should think twice about this type of bike from them.
They will sell many, they will warranty more.
DW Link is a twin link system that looks more like a Giant Maestro or VVP system
Gotcha, cheers. Heads up my arse this morning. Meant DW designed, “split pivot” escaped my vocab.
I think you’re both agreeing.
Bold choice Cotton.
There was more variation when everyone had the vert shock "session" arangement.
