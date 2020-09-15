First Look: The Cassidy is Salsa's Most Aggressive Bike Yet

Sep 15, 2020
by Mike Levy  
The Cassidy is a 29er with 165mm of travel paired with a 180mm fork.

Looking for a bit more suspension travel and capability? With 165mm of travel that they've paired with a 180mm fork, and slacker, longer geometry, the Cassidy is easily the most aggressive bike that Salsa has ever had in their catalog.

The Cassidy starts at $3,899 USD, which gets you an aluminum frame, SLX components, and a Zeb fork up front. Spending another grand gets you a similar build bolted onto a carbon fiber frame, and the Carbon GX model is the most expensive at $6,099 USD. Just like the Blackthorn, you can pick up an alumium Cassidy frame for $2,099, or the carbon one for $3,199 USD.

Cassidy Details

• Travel: 165mm rear / 180mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon or alloy frame options
• Split Pivot rear suspension
• Adjustable geometry
• 63.8-degree head angle (low setting)
• Super Boost hub spacing
• MSRP: $3,899 to $6,099 USD
www.salsacycles.com

The entry-level Cassidy costs $3,899 USD and gets SLX components and a Zeb fork.


If you skipped reading about the Blackthorn, the gist is that Salsa has used the same front and rear triangles but combined those with a longer stroke shock and different rocker and clevis components to deliver more travel and slacker, longer geometry. That means that the same features found on the Blackthorn - the tube strap slot, smart frame protection, a threaded bottom bracket, ISCG 05 tabs, and internal cable routing - are all found on the Cassidy frame as well. That includes the short alloy chainstays and Super Boost hub spacing, too.

Aside from the different shock, rocker, and clevis, the Cassidy's suspension layout mirrors the Blackthorn. That means it's the same Split Pivot system, including the geo-adjusting flip-chip that supplies 0.3-degrees of angle adjustment and 4mm of bottom bracket height change.


Speaking of geometry, there's a 63.8-degree head angle, 75.7-degree seat angle, and the large-sized Cassidy gets a 481mm reach.

We have both the 165mm-travel Cassidy and 140mm-travel Blackthorn in for a full-length Field Test video review, so stay tuned for those.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Salsa Salsa Cassidy


Must Read This Week
Why Do Luxury Brands Keep Producing Crappy Mountain Bikes?
71599 views
First Ride: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - More Travel, More Options
59450 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
55257 views
Bike vs Bike: Connor Fearon's 2007 Kona Stab Deluxe vs 2020 Operator
50359 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win an Industry Nine Hydra Mountain Hubset
38630 views
The Best Tech From Val di Sole Downhill World Cups
37459 views
Video: Trying to Seat a MTB Tire with an Explosion
37275 views
Interview: Manon Carpenter 3 Years Post Racing Retirement
30778 views

42 Comments

  • 18 0
 Looks like a bike
  • 9 3
 Super boost though come onnnnnnnnnn
  • 5 0
 I’d take the bike with the ZEB... CSU issues are not ideal for click free performance
  • 1 1
 Aren't all RS forks just as bad? I think i've heard reports of zebs creaking too?
  • 3 0
 Flight of the seabirds Scattered like lost words, Wield to the storm and fly
  • 1 0
 Fare thee well now, let your life proceed by it's own design. Nothing to tell now, let the words be yours, I'm done with mine.
  • 3 0
 I'm amused by the kiddies who seem to think all suspension designs by Dave Weagle = dw link.
  • 1 0
 Must be a cheap date.
  • 6 5
 Dam, they neary had it, but that seat angle is too slack for my long legs.

Oh and super boost. Has that not been one way deposited in the sea?
  • 4 0
 Looks like siskiu
  • 3 1
 I broke like 5 Redpoints in ten months. This is not their specialty.
  • 27 1
 I ate four couch cushions in ten months. This IS my specialty.
  • 2 0
 @IamTheDogEzra: good boy!
  • 7 0
 4 frames, 1 seat stay, v crackly.

No lift service just trails. A better part of a year spent waiting for a replacement, swapping parts and then only to repeat it again.

Warranty department was nice, they will help you get a Santa Cruz after awhile.

R&D have someone that can ride hard test these.
  • 4 0
 @brytar: "Warranty department was nice, they will help you get a Santa Cruz after awhile. "

Hahahahahahahaha...!

You win the Internet today, Sir! : )
  • 1 0
 @eric32-20: Thanks Eric, I had a feeling today was my day. Also, thanks Ezra you are such a good dog-0

Joking aside, I would proudly have a gravel bike or fat bike from them. I left mostly happy. The ruined summer of riding was a bummer and I think anyone that rides hard should think twice about this type of bike from them.

They will sell many, they will warranty more.
  • 3 1
 That yellow red and purple is gorgeous. DW link?
  • 3 0
 Split pivot
  • 2 1
 Its a split pivot, which is designed by Dave Weagle. Not sure how it differs, or if he just changed the name depending on who got the license.
  • 5 0
 @mtmc99: Split Pivot is similar to Trek ABP. There's a pivot at the dropout which is concentric to the axle.

DW Link is a twin link system that looks more like a Giant Maestro or VVP system
  • 2 0
 @mtmc99: Completely different designs. DW Link is a solid rear triangle with counter-rotating links, where this is a linkage-driven single-pivot design with a pivot at the rear axle for isolating braking forces.
  • 1 0
 @brit-100:
Gotcha, cheers. Heads up my arse this morning. Meant DW designed, “split pivot” escaped my vocab.
  • 1 0
 @edulmes:
I think you’re both agreeing.
  • 1 0
 @edulmes: DW doesn't have counter rotation; that's VPP. DW links both rotate clockwise in compression as viewed from the drive side.
  • 1 0
 MaxxGrip front and rear?

Bold choice Cotton.
  • 4 0
 that's Maxxis' fault to offer a rear tire (Dissector) in durable casing with the softest 3c compound only. I really wish they made a dual compound or even maxxterra version of it, because I'm not buying a tire that lasts me a month or so
  • 2 0
 @crashtor: You're not wrong, I loved my 3C Dissector but it had less than a month on it before the side knobs were shredded. DC and DD would end my rear tire search.
  • 2 1
 Looks like a yeti.
  • 6 0
 Thankfully, not priced like a yeti
  • 1 0
 @rnayel: $200 more than the sb150...
  • 1 1
 Who has the audacity to name this Cassidy?
  • 2 1
 Salsadale Habit
  • 1 3
 Nope, pivots at the axle. This is a dw link bike
  • 2 0
 They have been using this basic split pivot design since like 2014, before the habit came out....
  • 1 0
 Seriously, the rocker looks identical to the 2013-2016 Spesh enduro
  • 1 0
 Love the paint.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Revel !
  • 2 3
 Looks like a Status
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012138
Mobile Version of Website