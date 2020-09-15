First Look: The Cassidy is Salsa's Most Aggressive Bike Yet

Looking for a bit more suspension travel and capability? With 165mm of travel that they've paired with a 180mm fork, and slacker, longer geometry, the Cassidy is easily the most aggressive bike that Salsa has ever had in their catalog.



The Cassidy starts at $3,899 USD, which gets you an aluminum frame, SLX components, and a Zeb fork up front. Spending another grand gets you a similar build bolted onto a carbon fiber frame, and the Carbon GX model is the most expensive at $6,099 USD. Just like the Blackthorn, you can pick up an alumium Cassidy frame for $2,099, or the carbon one for $3,199 USD.





Cassidy Details



• Travel: 165mm rear / 180mm front

• Wheel size: 29"

• Carbon or alloy frame options

• Split Pivot rear suspension

• Adjustable geometry

• 63.8-degree head angle (low setting)

• Super Boost hub spacing

• MSRP: $3,899 to $6,099 USD

• www.salsacycles.com

