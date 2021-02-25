Video: Salsa Makes its Timberjack More Hardcore

Press Release: Salsa

As trails get bigger, faster, and more technical, hardtails have progressed to keep pace. The all-new Salsa Timberjack is the latest in the line of evolution. It’s an aggressive trail hardtail, wrought from 6061-T6 alloy and equipped for rowdy rides.For starters, Timberjack’s updated geometry kicks its trail capabilities up a notch. Salsa Design Engineer Pete Hall declared his goal for the project in a few simple words: “Make it even more of a ripper!”A slacker head tube angle (66.4 degrees) accommodates up to a 150 mm suspension fork without getting too steep as it moves through its travel. The new Timberjack’s longer reach and steeper seat tube angle (75.1 degrees) offer a sense stability on steep terrain and big hits while balancing rider weight distribution for traction and pedaling performance. We paired Timberjack’s long front center with a short rear end for a lively feel. Our Alternator 2.0 adjustable dropouts let riders set chainstay length anywhere from 420–437 mm. The short, straight seat tube plays a role, too. From the engineer: “That was a conscious decision to allow for a really long dropper post on all sizes, lower the standover height, and still get a bottle on the seat tube (sizes S–XL). It was a key part of making the bike as capable as we wanted.”Of course, the numbers aren’t everything. We expanded Timberjack’s cargo capacity with top tube mounts and a Three-Pack mount on the down tube. Alternator 2.0 adjustable dropouts let you tune the ride to your liking and allow for easy single speed setups.