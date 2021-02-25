Video: Salsa Makes its Timberjack More Hardcore

Feb 25, 2021
by Salsa Cycles  
The All New Timberjack

by SalsaCycles
Views: 419    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Press Release: Salsa

As trails get bigger, faster, and more technical, hardtails have progressed to keep pace. The all-new Salsa Timberjack is the latest in the line of evolution. It’s an aggressive trail hardtail, wrought from 6061-T6 alloy and equipped for rowdy rides.

For starters, Timberjack’s updated geometry kicks its trail capabilities up a notch. Salsa Design Engineer Pete Hall declared his goal for the project in a few simple words: “Make it even more of a ripper!”



A slacker head tube angle (66.4 degrees) accommodates up to a 150 mm suspension fork without getting too steep as it moves through its travel. The new Timberjack’s longer reach and steeper seat tube angle (75.1 degrees) offer a sense stability on steep terrain and big hits while balancing rider weight distribution for traction and pedaling performance. We paired Timberjack’s long front center with a short rear end for a lively feel. Our Alternator 2.0 adjustable dropouts let riders set chainstay length anywhere from 420–437 mm. The short, straight seat tube plays a role, too. From the engineer: “That was a conscious decision to allow for a really long dropper post on all sizes, lower the standover height, and still get a bottle on the seat tube (sizes S–XL). It was a key part of making the bike as capable as we wanted.”



Of course, the numbers aren’t everything. We expanded Timberjack’s cargo capacity with top tube mounts and a Three-Pack mount on the down tube. Alternator 2.0 adjustable dropouts let you tune the ride to your liking and allow for easy single speed setups.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Hardtails Salsa Salsa Timberjack


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
63870 views
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
60639 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
54437 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
52792 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
49667 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
47359 views
Review: 2021 Commencal Supreme DH 29/27 - DH Bike Week
40004 views
Spotted: Prototype Full Suspension Bike Spied Near BMC Headquarters
37160 views

37 Comments

  • 19 1
 Can't wait to get one in 2022!
  • 4 1
 Working for a salsa dealer unfortunately that is fax
  • 16 0
 A Spicier Salsa.
  • 5 0
 I have a 160mm fork on my Timberjack. It's good to see more brands realizing that just because you want a hardtail doesn't mean you want a short-travel fork.
  • 1 0
 And on the flip side, I'm stoked to finally see a short-travel hardtail with aggressive go. It looks to be quite versatile, no matter how you want to build it up: ss, 29, 27.5+, 150mm-130mm.
  • 7 0
 If they don't name this colorway "Pico de Gallo" this isn't real.
  • 1 0
 I'd ride it. Biggest spec challenge is those horrible forks, and they play the game where an XT spec is actually an SLX mix with tektro brakes... but I'd ride it, and the seat tubes are short I could ride an XL and stretch out the drop outs to make it a really gnarly bike. Head tube angle isn't everything, and it's ripe for an angleset...
  • 3 0
 Adding a hard rock/metal-esque soundtrack is really all that's need to make any bike more aggressive. Hahahaha!
  • 4 0
 The world literally wasn’t ready for this bike until today
  • 2 0
 I feel there is a lot of information missing here. Still dual wheel size? Complete pricing? Frame pricing?
  • 3 3
 Because it's not supposed to be announced until tomorrow
  • 1 1
 @Samueljlutz: Yep.. Lot of frustrated people over here
  • 3 0
 I love the versatility of the frame
  • 4 3
 Interesting that PinkBike was allowed to drop this today when the official release is tomorrow and all info from dealers in still embargoed till then!!!
  • 7 0
 Salsa created the post
  • 2 1
 Agreed!! I manage product listings at a national retailer, and was really disappointed when I saw this article
  • 5 0
 @Squinned: Not being in the bike industry I am genuinely interested in why it’s upsetting.
  • 1 1
 @Squinned: I think you misunderstand something. The release date is feb. 25....thats today. and of course Salsa want to control the narrative and embargo retailers until the official release from Salsa themselves.

Why would you be disappointed that there are hype building posts the day before your listings go live? Sounds well planned to me ( but what do I know, Ive only worked for an OEM for 2 decades).

cheers
  • 2 0
 Yea that sounds great and all, for all 14 that'll get produced and shipped this year to dealers....LOL
  • 3 0
 Salsa really doin their thing lately. Good looking bike.
  • 1 0
 Was about to pull the trigger until I saw the standover on an XL is 800mm. Salsa's definition of "rowdy" involves more ball-squeezing than I like.
  • 3 0
 how often are you standing flat-footed in front of your seat? The seat tubes are some of the shortest in the industry.
  • 2 0
 All that frame space and you strap the tube in the worst place possible
  • 2 0
 Where's the roost cannon when you need it?
  • 2 0
 They need to name a bike “chips and”
  • 2 0
 So stoked for this. Fantastic changes all around, and great pricepoint.
  • 1 0
 I personally like that affordable none XC race hardtails are getting a lot of development lately.
  • 1 0
 I actually really liked the first Timberjack. More than my old Honzo.
  • 2 0
 Yea Javy????
  • 1 0
 Mr. Zuniga repping!
  • 1 0
 Was the promo video filmed at Battle Creek in St. Paul?
  • 3 3
 "A slacker head tube angle (66.4 degrees)"
Sure that is a slack head tube angle
Like 10 years ago....
  • 4 0
 Actually, according to Salsa's geo table, that with a sagged 130mm fork. Unsagged, that's like a 65º HA, which is pretty up to date
  • 2 0
 That's at sag. It's like 65 resting but it steepens a little bit because its a hardtail. Marin and Chromag have the DH hardtail market pretty saturated anyway.
  • 1 1
 Nooooo! They copied my Trek Stache with a 150!
  • 1 0
 !!!
  • 1 1
 I don't get it

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009515
Mobile Version of Website