Sam Blenkinsop Sends It On Treacherous Tracks - Video

Sending it through the slippery rocks of San Romolo.

At the end you're having so much fun, you're like a kid.

The most difficult thing is to get out and get wet.

Faster than the photographer.

No other words needed.

Blenki is absolutely flying this season.Way back in February he bagged the win at the Oceania Championships, before turning his attention to Crankworx Rotorua and winning that too.To carry on that great form, Sam headed to San Romolo a few weeks before the first Downhill World Cup in Lošinj – to tune up and maybe even enjoy some Italian winter sun.What he found instead were huge rain clouds, slippery rocks and massive amounts of mud.We followed him to check out his drenched and dramatic training sessions.At the end of the day, even over some of the most treacherous tracks in Italy, Blenki still flew.