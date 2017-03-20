Sam Blenkinsop and Joe Smith's EWS Norco Range Bikes

Mar 20, 2017 at 16:50
Mar 20, 2017
by Norco Bicycles  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Norco Range EWS www.thomasgaffney.weebly.com

Norco Factory Racing’s Sam Blenkinsop and Joe Smith are set for racing this weekend’s Enduro World Series Rotorua event. After a week of testing and training aboard their new team built Norco Range C7.1 bikes, the guys are feeling ready for the rumble in the jungle. With a few new sponsors linking up with the team for 2017, this is just a peak of their newly team built Norco Range C7.1.

Norco Range EWS www.thomasgaffney.weebly.com

bigquotesI am not sure if I’ll race my Range 27.5 or 29—it’s a tough call. They both offer an advantage in certain areas. Either would do the job… but it’s awesome having the option. Either way, I’m feeling ready to get out with the boys!Sam Blenkinsop

Norco Range EWS www.thomasgaffney.weebly.com

bigquotesNew team, new bike, new sponsors, and my first time in New Zealand. All around, looking forward to kicking it off this weekend at the EWS. Sam, Henry, and I have been out riding in the New Zealand forest/jungle, and it’s been nothing but hero dirt and massive grins! I’m definitely loving my new green machine! That bike is a weapon.Joe Smith

Norco Range EWS www.thomasgaffney.weebly.com

You will see more of Sam, Joe, and Henry next week, as they continue in to Crankworx Rotorua. They’ll most likely throw a leg over their Range’s for selected events there as well. Until then, it’s all switches to giv’er.

Norco Range EWS www.thomasgaffney.weebly.com
Norco Range EWS www.thomasgaffney.weebly.com

Full release coming at you March 30th.


Cheers,
Norco Factory Racing


MENTIONS: @norcobicycles / @tgphotography
Must Read This Week
YT Nabs the Director of Good Times
79880 views
Santa Cruz's New Hardtail Costs Under $2,000, Does Either 29'' or 27.5+ Wheels
66525 views
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
59705 views
The Interview: Troy Brosnan
52377 views
Matt Hunter Explores Patagonia - Video
49842 views
Commencal Announces New Furious DH Bike
49104 views
A Brief History of Formula's Disc Brakes
46801 views
Brett Rheeder: Shadow of the Sun - Video
44222 views






6 Comments

  • + 6
 That is one sexy color scheme!!!
  • + 2
 This is not a bike check...
  • + 6
 Good thing it wasn't titled as one then ;-)
  • + 1
 Even though it wasn't a full bike check, I would've enjoyed something more. At least some bike details.
  • + 1
 Pretty detailed article right there....ha
  • + 1
 Looks Kona-esque...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027996
Mobile Version of Website