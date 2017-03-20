Sam Blenkinsop and Joe Smith's EWS Norco Range Bikes

Norco Factory Racing’s Sam Blenkinsop and Joe Smith are set for racing this weekend’s Enduro World Series Rotorua event. After a week of testing and training aboard their new team built Norco Range C7.1 bikes, the guys are feeling ready for the rumble in the jungle. With a few new sponsors linking up with the team for 2017, this is just a peak of their newly team built Norco Range C7.1.
You will see more of Sam, Joe, and Henry next week, as they continue in to Crankworx Rotorua. They’ll most likely throw a leg over their Range’s for selected events there as well. Until then, it’s all switches to giv’er.
6 Comments
Post a Comment