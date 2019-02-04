Sam Blenkinsop & Rae Morrison Win 2019 Dodzy Memorial Enduro

Sam Blenkinsop Stage 3.

Dodzy Memorial Enduro 2019

Photos// Matt Wood & Digby Shaw. Words// Michael Hayward.

Nick Crocker head honcho of the DME taking care of the preshow admin, As soon as the briefing is done riders waste no time loading up the shuttles.

All the dry stuff kind of blew out then it was all in the bottom of the turns so you just wash out, you had to use so much more energy because of that. — Sam Blenkinsop

Wyn Masters on the charge.

Tristan Rawlence of Nelson leads the pack during practice.

The atmosphere is fun and relaxed, the trails are world class, the location and views are stunning and it’s for an amazing cause in the memory of a mountain bike legend. — Rae Morrison

Rae Morrison's style and composure were unmatched in the woman's field.

Anja McDonald was also on form but could not match the pace set my Morrison.

Everyone's favorite veteran woman Melanie Bloomfield takes the title of fastest in the Old Mates 50+ Women

Agata Bulska of Christchurch made a poor decision on line choice.

Peter Miller passes through some of the many carved sculptures hidden throughout the gorge.

The dust kicked up off the bone dry trails was tough on the lungs if you managed to catch another rider, some compared it to riding while smoking half a pack of durry's.

Cowboy McGinnity cuts through the morning light.

Sam Shaw charges through the seeding stage. While Wyn Masters pests about in the trees.

Chris Hamilton lost in the dense native beech forest.

If Kane Fleury is not cutting apart dead sea creatures for Otago Museum, he is putting in a solid mid pack race time.

Kevin English in the crisp morning light.

With race stages in the +16min range it was not uncommon for some riders to pass multiple people on there run.

Wyn cutting through the light rays.

The forth and final stage and some would say the largest, East St bar Nelson central.