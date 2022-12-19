Sam Blenkinsop Bids Farewell to Norco After 8 Years

Dec 19, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
A return to form for Sam Blenkinsop in 8th.

After Norco paused and unpaused its racing teams for 2023 Sam Blenkinsop has officially announced he will be leaving the team.

Sam Blenkinsop has been a long-standing member of Norco's race team joining the brand back in 2015. Sam's time with Norco has seen a King of Crankworx title, multiple national champs wins and top finishes at World Cup and EWS races.

The Norco teams are having a big shakeup for next year with only Gracey Hemstreet and Lucas Cruz confirmed for the team. Although there will be a new Elite male rider being added to the squad.


bigquotesThanks to @norcobicycles for all the support and amazing memories over the years. Cheers to my fellow teams mates and @norcofactoryteam crew. It’s been an awesome ride but as they say all good things come to and end. I’m excited to share with you all soon my new ride and plans for 2023 season Sam Blenkinsop

It sounds like Sam will be revealing his setup for 2023 soon and we'll keep you updated when we learn more.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Sam Blenkinsop


5 Comments

  • 8 0
 Blenkinstopped.
  • 4 0
 End of an era but excited to see what he has coming up next
  • 4 0
 Back to Yeti for his retirement?
  • 2 0
 By FAR my fav rider to watch, Style for Days!
  • 1 0
 Good bloke.





