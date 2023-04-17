Sam Blenkinsop Signs with iXS

Apr 16, 2023
by iXS  
Welcome to the iXS Family – Sam Blenkinsop

Press Release: iXS

A partnership that's a no brainer - Sam Blenkinsop and the MTB clothing and protection brand, iXS, join forces.

The connection between Sam Blenkinsop and iXS has already existed for many years. In fact, Sam raced a few iXS Downhill Cups earlier on in his career. The iXS DH Cup, which rings in its 21st anniversary season this year, has served as a steppingstone for many elite World Cup riders. Sam is living proof of this concept.

As many already know, Sam started his own program for 2023 and iXS is stoked to support him from head-to-toe with apparel, helmets, pads, and gloves. On second thought, the last item won't be getting much use as Sam is not only known for his incredible riding style, but also known for riding with gloves only when absolutely forced to – and iXS won't be doing that. What iXS will be focusing on instead is to support Sam in his projects, use his knowledge and experience to influence the product development, and last but not least, shape and grow the sport together.


Pascal Haf, Managing Director of iXS says about the partnership:
bigquotesWe are very happy to welcome Sam Blenkinsop to our team. With his passion for downhill and racing, his years of experience and his awesome character, it’s just a perfect match


And Sam Blenkinsop replies:
bigquotesI am very excited to be part of the iXS team. They have such a long history in downhill racing. The kit looks and feels super sick, and I'm looking forward to working with the iXS family to grow the sport.


Although Sam has a jam-packed schedule with Crankworx, Downhill World Cups and some EDR races, iXS will be working closely with him on special activities to support the next generation of pro riders and offer future talent opportunities that will step up their game.

The upcoming season is going to be exciting and iXS is amped to be part of it by supporting riders at every level. From grassroots racing to World Cup circuits – iXS lives and breathes racing and is stoked about this new chapter with Sam.


Photographer: James Allan
For more information about iXS check our Website.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Racing Rumours IXS Sam Blenkinsop


