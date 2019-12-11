Sam Gaze Parts Ways With Specialized

Dec 11, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Sam Gaze has confirmed he will be parting ways with Specialized for the 2020 season after five years with the brand.

Gaze enjoyed a successful partnership with the Big S as he won two Under 23 World Championship titles, graduated up to Elite World Cups a year early and podiumed in 2017 and then claimed his first World Cup win at the first round of the 2018 season in Stellenbosch. This season he suffered a severe concussion at the Cape Epic stage race in spring and spent most of the season recovering.

Nino Schurter saw Sam Gaze take the lead time and time again.

bigquotesI'd like to thank Specialized mtb for the last 5 years, when I started with the team I wouldn't of dreamt in a million years that we achieved what we were able to, I've been beyond grateful by the memories and experiences we have shared together. But the time has come for a fresh startSam Gaze

So, what's next for Gaze? Well, the rumours we've seen on European road cycling news websites seem to indicate he will be joining Mathieu Van Der Poel on the Corendon Circus team, with claims that he has already been spotted at their team training camp in Benicassim. We'll update you with official news when we receive it.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Specialized Sam Gaze XC Racing


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Wow, Corendon Circus seems to pump a lot of money into XC and road, given that they are a Pro Conti Team from CX and I don't even know remotely what their sponsors do.

Post a Comment



