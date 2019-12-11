Sam Gaze Parts Ways With Specialized

Sam Gaze has confirmed he will be parting ways with Specialized for the 2020 season after five years with the brand.
Gaze enjoyed a successful partnership with the Big S as he won two Under 23 World Championship titles, graduated up to Elite World Cups a year early and podiumed in 2017 and then claimed his first World Cup win at the first round of the 2018 season in Stellenbosch. This season he suffered a severe concussion
at the Cape Epic stage race in spring and spent most of the season recovering.
|I'd like to thank Specialized mtb for the last 5 years, when I started with the team I wouldn't of dreamt in a million years that we achieved what we were able to, I've been beyond grateful by the memories and experiences we have shared together. But the time has come for a fresh start—Sam Gaze
So, what's next for Gaze? Well, the rumours we've seen on European road cycling news websites seem to indicate he will be joining Mathieu Van Der Poel on the Corendon Circus team, with claims that he has already been spotted at their team training camp in Benicassim. We'll update you with official news when we receive it.
