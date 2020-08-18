Sam Hill to Sit Out 2020 EWS Season Due to COVID Risk

Aug 18, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Enduro World Series Champ three years in a row Sam Hill

Sam Hill has announced he will not be flying to Europe to take part in the upcoming 2020 EWS season due to the risks associated with the COVID-19 virus.

With cases rising across Europe again, Sam said in a press release that the risk of travelling to himself and his family is too great. Sam also lives in Western Australia where strict rules have been placed on international travel, which would make it difficult to travel to and from Europe. Nukeproof said: "the prospect of non-essential travel and 14 day isolation & quarantine on return is something we are not comfortable with and unwilling to ask any of our athletes to do."

bigquotesI’m unfortunately not going to be at the upcoming EWS races this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation around the world. Traveling across the world right now is not a risk I want to put myself or my family through. It’s a very tough decision to make as I love racing and being with my team and the fans but I feel it’s the right choice for myself at this time. Hopefully next year things can get back to normal and I will be ready to chase another title.Sam Hill

The man on a mission. Sam Hill

Sam has been EWS champion for 3 years in a row and he will continue to be reigning champion when he returns in 2021. The EWS has already confirmed that due to the disruption this season, "there is no series championship this year and we’ll no doubt miss some nationalities attending and the spectators being trackside".

The 5-round EWS season is due to begin on August 30 in Zermatt and will run until October 17. The revised schedule can be found here.


Press Release: Nukeproof

It’s been a crazy year for everyone, our thoughts go out to all those affected by the current Covid-19 situation.

Like most of you, we’ve been eager to get back to do what we love; racing bikes. However, after much discussion and consideration and with respect for all involved, we have decided Sam Hill will not travel to Europe this year to compete in the 2020 EWS races.

Where Sam lives in Western Australia, they have strict rules on international travel and whilst air travel companies are doing an amazing job to make travel as risk free as possible, the prospect of none essential travel and 14 day isolation & quarantine on return is something we are not comfortable and unwilling to ask any of our athletes to do.

Sam came into 2020 more motivated and prepared than ever, ready to defend his Enduro World Title. However, with the prospect of no EWS 2020 world title on the line, Sam will remain as the current EWS world champion going into 2021 when we will hope to be back to racing.

We would also like to wish team rider Kelan Grant a speedy recovery from recent shoulder surgery. The team and Kelan chose this time to rectify a persistent injury and ensure that he is 100% fit and healthy for the future so he will also miss the next few races of the 2020 season.

However, we’re excited to get back to racing and the rest of the team will head out to Zermatt. For the remaining races joining 2018 U21 EWS World Champion Elliott Heap and myself will be a really talented local rider to myself - Anthony Hales. Ant, will be competing in his first EWS races and is an exciting prospect to look out for.

A big thank you to all our team sponsors and their management for their continued support in these strange times, we are fortunate to have support from some of the best sponsors and people in the business.

I want to thank all our team for their proactive approach to this year. Whilst racing has not been possible, our athletes have continued to do as much as possible to entertain. Be sure to look out for some really cool riding edits Sam is working on in WA coming soon.

Lastly, thank you to the great EWS team for working so hard to get some races going this year.

Stay safe everyone.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Sam Hill Coronavirus Enduro World Series


62 Comments

  • 68 3
 There are many people who would say that the risk of dying in a crash while riding a bike at high speeds would be much much greater than dying of COVID-19, but the difference is that Sam can control what happens on the bike. He cannot control what happens with the virus, it is indiscriminate and uncontrollable. Missing time with family, weeks in isolation and quarantine or ending up on a ventilator just don’t make sense compared to being healthy with family. I respect Sam’s choice.
  • 9 0
 Bang on. These guys know the risks they're taking and in this case they decided the risk/reward wasn't worth it, especially considering how much of it was out of their hands.
  • 12 0
 I think there is a big difference between the risk of hurting yourself and the risk of infecting other people
  • 5 0
 He crashes he could die. He catches covid he could kill his family. Big difference.
  • 9 0
 The other part behind these decisions that people miss is the unknown long term effects of this disease. Both SARS and MERS have significant long term lung damage associated with just getting infected even if someone does not become significantly ill. For any athlete that unknown dramatically increases the perceived risk to their careers and incomes.
  • 4 23
flag pistol2ne (23 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Except Sam and his family are healthy and young. So yeah, you're wrong about risk /reward. He's taking the time off to heal.
miro.medium.com/max/4800/0*edUGDyWXySdabcc8.png

By all means, continue to be clueless about who the disease kills as you post on a website for young people in stereotypically great cardio shape. ????
  • 2 2
 So where do you folks think Covid-19 will go in May, June, July 2021. WIll it be packing it's virus bags and heading off to Mars, never to be seen again?
  • 2 0
 @blowmyfuse: depends on the success of vaccines. Measles, Mumps and Polio might as well have blasted off to Mars given the success of their vaccines
  • 3 1
 @pistol2ne: Did you check your own "evidence"? In the image you posted Hill falls in an age group more likely to die from COVID than influenza.
  • 7 1
 @pistol2ne: You are the reason the rest of the world looks at the US with shock and pity.
  • 3 0
 Hey I don't know if that graph is right or wrong, but you'll get more traction if you use academic sources instead of a partisan think tank:

www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Foundation_for_Research_on_Equal_Opportunity
  • 1 0
 @eastonsmith: Was going to post the same thing. It's adorable, the attempt @pistol2ne makes at pretending that facts matter.
  • 1 0
 @davec113: for posting rational fear of death charts? Yeah sorry for not adding gas to the irrational fire.

And yeah MI-bike he does. By 2.5x. When's the last time you ever thought about the flu for any of your travels?
  • 1 0
 @salespunk: Absolutely. I don't understand how long term effects are not being taken more seriously. The mortality rate could end up being MUCH higher in 5 years. Studies are now coming out that support this view, with about half of folks with no or mild symptoms suffering heart damage! We need to take this more seriously in the US imo.
  • 43 0
 Seems like a good year for everyone to finally get that nagging knee, shoulder, hip etc surgery that they have been putting off for fear of the recovery period. Good year to lay low and recharge.
  • 24 3
 Flat pedals make the curve settle
  • 1 1
 Yeah...viruses don't like the orthopaedic wing of the operating room. They much prefer the convalescent wing.
  • 35 0
 This will be full of rational comments. Kumbaya.
  • 8 0
 So far so good, somehow.
  • 12 5
 At least if he were on a plane he'd be safe from chemtrails, which are scientific fact, unlike the illuminati covid lies. Sram make great brakes too.
  • 10 0
 @pbuser2299: I heard AXS uses 5G towers to work. Probably explains Covid. Blame SRAM.
  • 7 9
 Here's a rational comment, this entire story is clever click-bait because Pinkbike really is having a slow day, and anything Sam Hill gets views. There is no EWS championship anyway, so this is kind of a non-story, isn't it?
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: better knit yourself a protective hat out of gear cables
  • 18 0
 Pretty crazy that this is happening I am glad he is setting an example and protecting his family.
  • 16 1
 Respect, Sam. Sam has probably spent more time in his life gambling with risk than any of us. Hopefully, soon enough we can all enjoy risk-taking behavior on bikes again without worrying about Covid risk as well.
  • 2 3
 Some of us haven't stopped the risk-taking behavior on our bikes.
  • 1 0
 @SlodownU: Same here. My job is way more dangerous anyway.
  • 13 1
 One thing that's important to stress about Covid is that while your chances of dying may be fairly low if you're young and healthy, you can still unknowingly spread it to people who aren't so lucky. Wearing masks, social distancing, staying home etc. isn't just for your benefit, it's for everyone's.
  • 8 0
 Also, people simply focus on death to much. Even if someone doesn't die it doesn't mean its not a big deal of that they just go back to normal. There are many people who survive it but get very sick and have lasting (possibly permanent) lung damage. Which I would think would be the last thing someone who races bikes for a living would want. Sam Hill has won everything under the sun and has nothing left to prove in his career. He has absolutely no reason to take any risks at this point.
  • 10 0
 Fair play Sam. Completely with you, being a Dad makes every decision different and I for one wouldn't be taking that risk either.
  • 9 0
 Getting out of Western Australia is neigh impossible. Getting back in is pricey too with a mandatory 2-week hotel quarantine requiring a $3000 pre-payment.
  • 2 0
 See...that's the kind of information that would be useful in an article like this. I can comprehend going broke trying to make it work.
  • 11 0
 There's a 2020 EWS season ???
  • 2 0
 was just gonna say.. has it started yet?
  • 8 0
 Yeah, I Think I'll do the same instead of stirring up the EWS race scene Because that's what I'd totally planned for 2020. I might give it another shot next year, though.
  • 8 0
 Well I mean I don’t blame him. Covid has been a mess and with no title this year this seems logical to me.
  • 8 0
 Respect to Nukeproof for supporting his decision.
  • 8 1
 Way to set an example, good job
  • 5 0
 I'll be surprised if a lot of the Kiwi racers don't end up doing the same. It's a similar situation for them too.
  • 8 3
 He should race really, he’s so fast it wouldn’t catch him
  • 2 0
 Cyclists here are joining test-free grand fondos... They are amateurs who have nothing to gain. But they take the risk. Unbeilevable but real. Respect to him doing this as professional.
  • 5 1
 As if it was going to happen anyway...
  • 1 0
 It is happening
  • 1 0
 @Lagr1980: I envision a season of Jerries and fully intend to be one of them once my collarbone heals(due to Jerrying).
  • 2 0
 Respect for the tough decision especially for someone at that competitive level I’m sure he’s itching to get back between the tape.
  • 3 0
 Good for you Sam, I respect this decision as a dad and part of a family. Still must be a tough call to make.
  • 3 0
 3 out of 4 Australians are also being denied permission to leave Australia so even if he wanted to he probably couldn't.
  • 2 0
 In the age of the mask he could have sent a secret ringer to ride for him. I am sure nobody would notice except for the new total lack of skill or speed on a bike.
  • 3 0
 Much respect Sam. Cheers.
  • 1 0
 GOAT! Wise man, "Traveling across the world right now is not a risk I want to put myself or my family through." and kudos to Nukeproof on supporting him.
  • 1 0
 As a big baseball fan as well it's refreshing to see way more positive responses to his decision than when some players made the exact same decision.
  • 1 0
 Stay safe brothers and sisters. Ride and help building your local trails for this year !
  • 1 0
 Good Choice Mr Hill, international bike racing seems a little ludicrous rite now. Keep it local
  • 1 0
 Respect. Keen to see what 2021 will hold in terms of racing
  • 2 0
 Goatvid-19
  • 1 0
 Looks like the 2020 EWS winner will have an asterix next it.
  • 1 0
 Wait, theres an EWS season this year?
  • 1 0
 I still think he’s a chance to win the title.

Post a Comment



