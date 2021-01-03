Sam Hill Appears to Be Off Nukeproof CRC

Three time Enduro World Series champion Sam Hill appears to have parted ways with his long-time sponsor Team Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof. Sam has been with CRC Nukeproof since the 2013 season, winning three overall EWS championships and standing on 15 individual EWS podiums in his time there.
The man himself posted this on Instagram earlier.
|I’d like to say a massive thank you to @chainreactioncycles and @nukeproofbikes for all their support and belief in me over the last 8 years. It’s been an awesome time and we have achieved a lot together. Thank you—Sam Hill
Whether he's got a big new deal in the works, he's dialling back the racing, or he's fully retiring, we'll update this as we get more information.
