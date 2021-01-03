Sam Hill Appears to Be Off Nukeproof CRC

Jan 3, 2021
by Brian Park  

Three time Enduro World Series champion Sam Hill appears to have parted ways with his long-time sponsor Team Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof. Sam has been with CRC Nukeproof since the 2013 season, winning three overall EWS championships and standing on 15 individual EWS podiums in his time there.

The man himself posted this on Instagram earlier.

bigquotesI’d like to say a massive thank you to @chainreactioncycles and @nukeproofbikes for all their support and belief in me over the last 8 years. It’s been an awesome time and we have achieved a lot together. Thank youSam Hill




I suppose technically this isn't announcing his departure, so team fans will have to cross their fingers and hope his next post says "...which is why I'm excited to have signed for another 8 years with Nukeproof CRC!"

But it appears that's not the case. Nothing on the @teamchainreactioncycles, @nukeproofbikes, or @chainreactioncycles pages either.

Whether he's got a big new deal in the works, he's dialling back the racing, or he's fully retiring, we'll update this as we get more information.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Chain Reaction Cycles Nukeproof Sam Hill Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: GT Factory Racing to Run Michelin Tires]
74259 views
Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz
56284 views
10 of the Wildest and Weirdest Mountain Bike Stories from 2020
54437 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
52255 views
Loris Vergier Signs With Trek Factory Racing
49859 views
YT Bids Farewell to Vali Holl, Adolf Silva & Cam Zink
49026 views
Video: Reece Wallace Overshoots 70ft Jump
46229 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
45650 views

26 Comments

  • 34 0
 Sam Hill doens't retire from Mountain Biking, Mountain Biking retires from Sam Hilling.
  • 25 0
 Sam Hill doesn't corner, he just goes straight and the earth pivots underneath him.

Are we doing this?
  • 15 0
 Sam Hill doesn't race, he simply rides while all others try to keep up.
  • 13 0
 Sam Hill wears pads to keep from hurting the ground.
  • 6 0
 Sam Hill can pump his tire to 35psi with one breath
  • 8 0
 @Tmackstab: Sam Hill wears 5tens to stop his feet from stabbing the flats.
  • 4 0
 @AntN: He actually tried clipping in with bare feet once but the pedals broke
  • 18 0
 What the Sam Hill is going on here?
  • 2 0
 More upvotes pls
  • 14 0
 rumour has it he's retiring from Enduro to try Downhill. I know what you're thinking, ' waste of talent/leaving too soon' but hear me out. I've seen him on YouTube, he's quick. Big things for 2021. You heard it here first.
  • 8 0
 Sam Hill is a legend, and an inspiration.

I’m hoping he is still racing as I love seeing ride, but also understand if he ends up wanting to retire. After being home around the kiddos for all of 2020, I can understand the desire to make it more permanent.

Curious to see what happens next.
  • 6 0
 Maybe he’s not just moving on but retiring.
  • 4 0
 Maybe. . . . Just maaaaaybe hes just saying, "Hey thanks CRC Nukeproof...."

You know what they say when you assume...
  • 3 0
 If it is retirement I wish he did it like rc did and did a few selected rounds in his favourite countries
  • 1 0
 Are you kidding? Sam and Nige are like batman and robin. Simply just appreciation and continue ripping inside corners cloaked in crc
  • 1 0
 Maybe he's just negotiating. Sometimes it helps to apply a little pressure.
  • 3 0
 Trolling
  • 1 0
 Rumour has it that CRC had nothing in stock for Sam to race on. Wiggle tried to giggle but found they had nothing either!
  • 1 0
 Maybe he’s Sam Hill’n it
  • 2 1
 Intense to announce new team rider tonight,...
  • 2 0
 They already announced it. Seth Sherlock is the new intense rider.
  • 3 0
 @ocnlogan: No Seth, Sherlock.
  • 2 0
 Sam Hill on Forbidden.
  • 1 0
 Quiet, Calm, Calculating, EFFEN BEAST!!
  • 1 0
 Maybe he's just being thankful.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008741
Mobile Version of Website