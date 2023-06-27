Sam Hill Injures Foot, Will Miss Val di Sole World Cup

Unfortunately, after scans and doctor’s advice, an injury to my foot now requires immediate surgery and am heading back to Australia to see my surgeon to start the process of recovery. It’s a very hard pill to swallow, all of a sudden having to stop riding when I was finally in a good mental game with my racing and felt great on the bike these past few weeks in Europe.



I want to say a huge thank you to my Nukeproof SRAM factory race team for the continuous support, my manager Nigel & Jacy for being with me every step of the way on my return. Thank you to all my fans for the overwhelming welcome back. My wife & my 3 boys for believing in me and supporting my career every step of the way.



This isn’t the end. Will keep you all updated. — Sam Hill