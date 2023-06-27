Sam Hill Injures Foot, Will Miss Val di Sole World Cup

Jun 27, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

A crash during downhill practice at Crankworx Innsbruck has ended Sam Hill's return to downhill racing, at least for now.

bigquotesUnfortunately, after scans and doctor’s advice, an injury to my foot now requires immediate surgery and am heading back to Australia to see my surgeon to start the process of recovery. It’s a very hard pill to swallow, all of a sudden having to stop riding when I was finally in a good mental game with my racing and felt great on the bike these past few weeks in Europe.

I want to say a huge thank you to my Nukeproof SRAM factory race team for the continuous support, my manager Nigel & Jacy for being with me every step of the way on my return. Thank you to all my fans for the overwhelming welcome back. My wife & my 3 boys for believing in me and supporting my career every step of the way.

This isn’t the end. Will keep you all updated. Sam Hill

Sam has had a tough go of it at Crankworx events - last October at Crankworx Cairns he dislocated and fractured his shoulder, an injury that set back his training to return to the World Cup DH scene.

We wish Sam all the best with his recovery, and hope to see him back on the race track soon.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Sam Hill


Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pinion's E-Drive System - A New Motor With an Integrated Gearbox
87635 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023
63695 views
First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta V5
55968 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
44604 views
Review: Schwalbe Tacky Chan Tire - Born on the Race Course
41131 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 3
39813 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB135
37862 views
Video: Actual Weights of Pro Enduro Bikes with Ed Masters
37526 views

23 Comments

  • 40 0
 Sam Hill is the man and I was really hoping his return to downhill would go well. The pace at World Cups is insane right now and it really highlights how bad ass Greg Minnaar is, to still be riding at the the pointy end of times at the World Cups.
  • 3 0
 To Sam's credit it has to be nearly impossible to come back after all these years away and find that pace regardless of age.
  • 2 1
 @jeremy3220: Not in the women's field...
  • 1 0
 @Jblack89: he's been away longer
  • 19 0
 Risking defeet is all a part of the game. Wish you a fast and full recovery Sam.
  • 17 0
 Foot out ….flat..out
  • 6 1
 Wish Sam all the best, but honestly i don‘ t know why he is doing this, beeing a legend that has nothing to proof.
He wasn‘t even up to speed in his last DH WC years and the field is really stacked at the moment
  • 1 0
 lets him cook
  • 2 0
 Because, maybe, he likes racing downhill?
  • 4 0
 Dammit, I was really looking forward to seeing him at this track! Best of luck with the healing and getting back! This year seems pretty rough for the racers.
  • 3 0
 Dam samn!
  • 9 7
 If only he was clipped in...
  • 6 9
 True. He's a dinosaur at the WCs today going flat. When he was king - maybe half the field was riding flats and his skills were a cut above. Everyone is clipped in for precious tenths of seconds nowadays. It's too tight. His first round he didn't quali - no mechs or troubles - 2nd round he beat the weather, but was near bottom out of the 60 to go on, beating those who crashed while again he did not have any mechs. Ratboy went clipped in and won his WC champ. Sam's a beast, but he has to see the time he's giving up.
  • 4 0
 Having spent quite a bit of time riding flats in recent years, I'm pretty confident that its just genuinely harder to go fast with them. If you have a perfect run and your feet don't get bounced around, they are fairly similar, but its really hard to have a perfect run. Maybe some people can ride flats faster, but after a couple winter seasons riding them full time, I am not one of those people...
  • 2 2
 @neimbc: Ok so what about the EWS races he won? Where being clipped in is probably even more of an advantage...

This is Sam Hill we're talking about.
  • 2 0
 @thewho07: sadly his time is over, get over it. Flats or clipless doesn't matter here.
  • 2 0
 @neimbc: you've nailed the truth here and getting downvoted, so here is my upvote and agreement. I gotta give it to the Hill fans though, they are a militant bunch, and that is good for MTB.
  • 1 0
 I have always loved dinosaurs.
  • 1 0
 This seems like a great opportunity to partner with 7idp to create a Sam Hill shoe line.
  • 2 0
 I just bought some five ten sam hill impact. They're great shoes. Closest thing to the old impact low.
  • 1 0
 But on the other hand, you have Martin Maes who won a DH world cup at La Bresse in 2018.
  • 2 0
 I am sure if Sam Hill is back on form he can climb back up the ranks in DH.
  • 1 0
 This is why I keep both feet on my pedals at all times.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.043544
Mobile Version of Website