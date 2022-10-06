Sam Hill Injures his Shoulder at Crankworx Cairns 2022

Oct 6, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Sam Hill has posted on social media that he fractured and dislocated his shoulder while practising for the DH race at Crankworx Cairns.

It was meant to be one of Sam's first big downhill races in quite a while, and he says he was feeling good on the bike in earlier practice laps before his big crash. Following the incident, Sam had to be put to sleep to pop his shoulder back in after the dislocation. He also has a fracture in the joint, although he is awaiting more scans and could possibly have to visit a surgeon to get it fixed.

bigquotesHad to be put to sleep to get my shoulder popped back into place as it was badly dislocated. Also I have a fracture in the joint so gotta get some more scans/possibly see a surgeon when I'm home but that's me out for a while again I guess...

First race back on the DH bike, I was so excited for this one. In practice I felt I had the speed and mentality to get me on that podium this weekend. I'm hungry. Sam Hill

We wish Sam all the best with his recovery and hope he is back riding soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx DH Racing Injuries Sam Hill Crankworx Cairns


12 Comments

  • 23 0
 Man, he looks so sad!
  • 1 1
 almost as sad as Keanu
  • 2 1
 Nah he's just like "what was I thinking I'm too old for this crap"
  • 12 0
 Heal up Sam !!
  • 8 1
 Bummer. Super excited to see Sam Hill getting back into DH though.
  • 1 2
 He can't hang in DH anymore. That's why he went to enduro
  • 6 0
 Damn, such a sad pic. Heal up soon Sam!
  • 6 0
 Get well soon sam you legend see you on the slopes mate
  • 5 0
 Get well soon. Real bummer
  • 1 0
 Because he's British he Practises...
  • 1 0
 That's unfortunate. Blank Stare
Below threshold threads are hidden





